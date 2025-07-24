Phenylephrine Drugs Market Forecast To 2034 For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Big Is The Global Phenylephrine Drugs Market Expected To Grow?

The global market for phenylephrine drugs is projected to rise from $25.44 billion in 2024 to $28.03 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.2%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cold and flu, rise in allergic rhinitis cases, and a growing demand for over-the-counter medications. Additionally, an increase in self-medication practices and a rise in the number of surgical procedures are further propelling market growth.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Phenylephrine Drugs Market Going Forward?

The rising incidence of respiratory diseases is primarily driving the growth of the phenylephrine drugs market. Respiratory diseases encompass any disorders or conditions that affect the respiratory system, including the lungs, airways, and other structures involved in breathing. An increase in air pollution has led to a surge in respiratory diseases, as exposure to pollutants damages lung tissue, reduces respiratory function, and triggers conditions such as asthma. Phenylephrine drugs are instrumental in alleviating respiratory diseases by acting as nasal decongestants that constrict blood vessels in the nasal passages, thereby reducing swelling and improving airflow. This, in turn, relieves symptoms such as nasal congestion, sinus pressure, and breathing difficulty commonly associated with colds, allergies, and sinus infections.

What Are The Major Trends And Advancements In The Phenylephrine Drugs Market?

Major companies operating in the phenylephrine drugs market are focusing on developing innovative formulations such as ready-to-use vials. These vials are advantageous as they minimize dosing errors and reduce preparation time in emergency settings. Notably, they also ensure the consistency in drug potency and sterility. For instance, in December 2023, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, a UK-based pharmaceutical company, launched its ready-to-use Phenylephrine HCl Injection in the U.S. under the brand name IMMPHENTIV. This product marks the first FDA-approved 1,000 mcg/10 mL presentation in the U.S and is indicated for increasing blood pressure in adults with clinically important hypotension.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Phenylephrine Drugs Market?

Major companies operating in the market include Pfizer Inc., Procter And Gamble Co., Johnson And Johnson Consumer Inc, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sandoz Group AG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA, Siegfried AG, Perrigo Company PLC, among others.

What Is The Phenylephrine Drugs Market Segmented By?

The phenylephrine drugs market report segments the market by:

1 Product Type: Tablets, Syrups, Eye Drops, Other Product Types

2 Indication: Cold, Nasal Decongestion, Allergic Reaction, Eye Disease, Other Indications

3 Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes Of Administration

4 Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores And Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1 Tablets: Immediate Release Tablets, Extended Release Tablets, Combination Tablets, Orally Disintegrating Tablets

2 Syrups: Pediatric Syrups, Adult Syrups, Sugar-Free Syrups

3 Eye Drops: Prescription Eye Drops, Over-the-Counter OTC Eye Drops, Combination Eye Drops, Single-Use Eye Drops

Which Region Leads The Phenylephrine Drugs Market?

North America was the largest region in the phenylephrine drugs market in 2024, followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

