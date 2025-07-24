Plant-Based Protein Supplements Report 2025 For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Big Is The Global Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market Expected To Grow?

A surge in the plant-based protein supplements market size is notable, with growth from $3.27 billion in 2024 to $3.65 billion in 2025. This swelling, signifying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.4%, can be attributed to increasing health and wellness awareness, growing preference for vegan and vegetarian lifestyles, and the prevalence of lactose intolerance and dairy allergies. Other catalysts include burgeoning moral and environmental concerns and a wider availability of such products.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The market size predicts rapid growth in the forthcoming years, aspiring to reach $5.56 billion in 2029 with a CAGR angled at 11.1%. Growth catalysts in this period hinge on increased investment in plant-based nutrition research and development, a surge in demand from the fitness and sports nutrition sectors, rising popularity of personalized nutrition, emerging markets penetration, and an uptick in marketing activity and celebrity endorsements. Notable trends include advancements in plant protein extraction technologies, artificial intelligence integration into product formulation, technology-enabled traceability and clean-label sourcing, developments in plant-based protein blending techniques, and sensory enhancement and flavor masking advancements.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market?

Expanding the vegan population is expected to play a crucial role in fuelling the growth of the plant-based protein supplements market. The vegan demographic refers to individuals adhering to a vegan diet and lifestyle, localized regionally, nationally, or globally. The push towards larger vegan populations corresponds with increasing environmental awareness, thereby encouraging dietary habits that trim carbon footprint and minimize the environmental impact of animal agriculture. Plant-based protein supplements benefit the vegan demographic by providing them a convenient, superior-quality source of essential nutrients and protein. These facilitate muscle growth, recovery, and overall health, lending support to a vegan lifestyle without the reliance upon animal products. For instance, Finder UK, a UK-based financial comparison website, reported in January 2025 that about 2.5 million adults in the UK, constituting 4.7% of the population, adhered to a vegan diet in early 2024. This marking an impressive year-on-year increase of 1.1 million individuals underscores how the growing vegan population drives the growth of the plant-based protein supplements market.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market Share?

Major industry players in the plant-based protein supplements market include Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia plc, NOW Foods Inc., Garden of Life LLC, Myprotein, Huel Ltd, Ghost Lifestyle LLC, Bulk Ltd, Ritual Inc., Pure Power Nutrition Ltd, amongst others. All are making strategic moves to consolidate their positions through innovation and maintaining a consistent market presence.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market?

Top companies in the plant-based protein supplements market are leaning toward product innovation, such as plant-based protein powder, to bolster their market presence and cater to the changing needs of consumers. For example, Zyra Protein, a wellness, and fitness services company hailing from Columbia, in January 2025 revealed a plant-based protein powder marked by simplicity and purity. The product's distinct feature is in its minimal, allergen-free ingredients devoid of artificial sweeteners or flavors like monk fruit, stevia, or sucralose. Suited to a wide range of dietary needs, it attaches a label of being gluten-free, soy-free, and vegan.

How Is The Global Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market Segmented?

An examination of the segmentation in the plant-based protein supplements market reveals numerous categories:

1 By Type: Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Other Types

2 By Product: Protein Powder, Protein Bars, Ready-To-Drink, Other Products

3 By Distribution Channel: Mass Merchandisers, Pharmacies Or Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

4 By Application: Sports Nutrition, Functional Food, Other Applications

Subsegment:

1 By Soy Protein: Concentrate, Isolate, Hydrolysate

2 By Wheat Protein: Gluten, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Wheat Protein Isolate

3 By Pea Protein: Pea Protein Isolate, Pea Protein Concentrate

4 By Other Types: Rice Protein, Hemp Protein, Pumpkin Seed Protein, Chia Protein

What Are The Leading Region In The Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market?

The plant-based protein supplements market's 2024 regional dominance was controlled by North America. However, the report also covers a global perspective that includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

