Centre Unveils Expansion Plan For Puducherry Airport
Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha from Puducherry MP and Pradesh Congress Committee president V. Vaithilingam, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has formulated a proposal to upgrade the airport's infrastructure.
The plan includes extending the runway to 2,300 metres in length and 45 metres in width, which would allow operations of Airbus A320 aircraft, commonly used for domestic commercial aviation.
To facilitate this expansion, a total of 402 acres of land will be required - 217 acres in Tamil Nadu and 185 acres within the Union Territory of Puducherry.
The proposal has already been shared with the Puducherry government for further action, the Union Minister said.
Currently, the airport operates limited services, offering flights only to Bangalore and Hyderabad. MP Vaithilingam had specifically inquired whether steps were being taken to commence new flights to Kochi and Shirdi.
In response, Union Minister Naidu clarified that the aviation sector in India is deregulated, following the repeal of the Air Corporation Act in 1994.
As a result, airlines have full autonomy to select their destinations and routes based on commercial and operational considerations.
"The Ministry of Civil Aviation does not regulate routes or destinations. Airlines are free to initiate services to any city, including Kochi and Shirdi, if found viable. The government only facilitates infrastructure and regulatory frameworks," he said.
The Puducherry Airport has long faced limitations due to the short length of its existing runway and land constraints, restricting its operations to smaller aircraft. The proposed expansion is expected to be a game-changer for the region, enabling better connectivity, boosting tourism, and enhancing economic development in and around Puducherry.
Officials from Puducherry and Tamil Nadu are expected to work closely with the Centre to address land acquisition and related logistical challenges as the project moves forward.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment