403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky retreats Ukraine from landmark anti-mine treaty
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has officially signed a bill removing Ukraine from the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, commonly known as the Ottawa Treaty. The Ukrainian parliament passed the legislation, formalizing the country’s suspension from the agreement that prohibits the use, production, stockpiling, and transfer of anti-personnel landmines. Ukraine originally joined the treaty in 1999 and ratified it in 2005.
Zelensky defended the move as necessary to achieve “at least parity” with Russia, which, along with the U.S., China, and others, never signed the treaty. Ukraine has long struggled to comply fully with the treaty, having failed to destroy large stockpiles of landmines inherited from the Soviet era. Ukrainian forces have also used such mines since the beginning of the Donbass conflict following the 2014 Maidan uprising.
Reports and footage have shown Ukrainian troops deploying banned munitions, including MON-series directional mines and PFM-1 ‘petal’ mines—devices notorious for their use in civilian areas and often scattered using rocket systems.
Under the treaty's rules, a withdrawal becomes effective six months after official notification to the UN, unless the country is in an active conflict, in which case the withdrawal is delayed until hostilities end.
Human rights advocates have criticized Ukraine’s decision. Mary Wareham from Human Rights Watch warned that the move gives political cover to ongoing violations and could increase civilian casualties both now and in the future.
Zelensky defended the move as necessary to achieve “at least parity” with Russia, which, along with the U.S., China, and others, never signed the treaty. Ukraine has long struggled to comply fully with the treaty, having failed to destroy large stockpiles of landmines inherited from the Soviet era. Ukrainian forces have also used such mines since the beginning of the Donbass conflict following the 2014 Maidan uprising.
Reports and footage have shown Ukrainian troops deploying banned munitions, including MON-series directional mines and PFM-1 ‘petal’ mines—devices notorious for their use in civilian areas and often scattered using rocket systems.
Under the treaty's rules, a withdrawal becomes effective six months after official notification to the UN, unless the country is in an active conflict, in which case the withdrawal is delayed until hostilities end.
Human rights advocates have criticized Ukraine’s decision. Mary Wareham from Human Rights Watch warned that the move gives political cover to ongoing violations and could increase civilian casualties both now and in the future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment