Türkiye Modifies SCT Rates for All Passenger Cars


2025-07-24 07:47:26
(MENAFN) Türkiye has implemented sweeping adjustments to its special consumption tax (SCT) rates and taxable value thresholds for passenger vehicles—including gas-powered, hybrid, and electric models—according to a regulation issued Thursday in the Official Gazette.

The updated tax structure, introduced under legislation aimed at stabilizing the Turkish lira, significantly reshapes how both imported and domestically manufactured vehicles are taxed.

As outlined in the regulation, SCT rates for passenger cars produced within Türkiye have been cut by 5 to 10 percentage points. In contrast, imported luxury vehicles will face steeper taxes, with rates rising between 10 and 20 percentage points.

Under the new scheme, fossil fuel-powered vehicles—including those running on gasoline, diesel, or LPG—will now be subject to SCT rates ranging from 70% up to a steep 220%. Non-plug-in hybrid models will also be taxed at a flat rate of 70%.

All-electric vehicles have not been spared from the overhaul, with their SCT rates increased across the board by 15 percentage points.

Plug-in hybrids were similarly affected, as their tax brackets were raised by 15 points, revising previous rates of 30%, 60%, and 70% to new thresholds of 45%, 75%, and 85%.

