American recently received Russian citizenship reveals how he secretly passed intelligence to Russian forces
(MENAFN) Daniel Martindale, a 34-year-old American who recently received Russian citizenship, has revealed how and why he secretly passed intelligence to Russian forces while embedded with the Ukrainian military. In an interview with RT’s Rick Sanchez on The Sanchez Effect, Martindale described his journey from disillusioned U.S. citizen to Russian informant.
Martindale said his distrust of U.S. foreign policy had been building for years, and by 2015, he had already started planning a new life in Russia. As tensions escalated between Kiev and Moscow ahead of the 2022 conflict, he sensed war was imminent and decided he wanted to align himself with those who shared his values. He traveled to Ukraine under the guise of being a Christian missionary, but his real goal was to reach Russia.
Though Martindale already supported Russia’s position, it was witnessing Ukrainian shelling of residential areas in Donbass that ultimately pushed him to act. He said the attacks convinced him to start secretly aiding Russian troops by sending battlefield intelligence, such as troop positions and movement schedules. He initially made contact through a Telegram channel used by Ukrainian soldiers looking to surrender.
Martindale was later evacuated to Russian-controlled territory in late 2024. Reflecting on his time near the front lines, he claimed Ukrainian forces frequently used civilians as human shields.
After receiving Russian citizenship, Martindale described the moment as deeply meaningful, comparing it to being "born a second time," and saying it fulfilled a decade-long aspiration.
