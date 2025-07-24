403
Lavrov claims Ukraine abandoned peace discussions
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Ukraine of hindering peace efforts by dismissing the Istanbul talks format, which Russia continues to view as a viable path toward a negotiated settlement. Lavrov made the remarks on Tuesday during a press briefing following a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) session in Tianjin.
Earlier this year, Russia and Ukraine held two rounds of direct negotiations in Türkiye, reviving dialogue that Ukraine had abandoned in 2022 in favor of pursuing a military victory with Western support. The most recent meeting in June saw both sides exchange draft peace proposals and agree to further prisoner swaps. Moscow has since reiterated its willingness to resume talks.
Lavrov rejected recent claims by Ukrainian officials that the Istanbul format was limited to humanitarian matters and no longer useful. He argued that such statements show Ukraine’s refusal to negotiate and disregard for its own people, pointing to Kiev’s obstruction of efforts to recover fallen soldiers' bodies.
Russia has proposed a third round of talks, but Ukraine has yet to respond. Lavrov noted that Kiev’s negotiation team is being reshuffled, with former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov—who led the Ukrainian delegation—reportedly set to become ambassador to the US.
Lavrov emphasized that the 2022 Istanbul negotiations demonstrated that, despite opposing views, common ground could be found. However, he claimed that the UK, likely with US backing, pressured Kiev to walk away from a draft agreement, effectively ending momentum toward peace.
Meanwhile, Western nations have continued to ramp up military aid to Ukraine, providing long-range weapons meant to target Russian territory and undermining any negotiation efforts.
Lavrov also criticized Western and Ukrainian calls for an unconditional ceasefire, warning that such a pause would likely be used by Kiev to regroup and receive more weapons. He reiterated that Russia has laid out terms for a truce, including Ukrainian troop withdrawals from contested regions or halting conscription and weapons shipments from the West.
Lavrov concluded that Russia’s military operation would proceed as planned, aimed at protecting national interests and defending Russian-speaking populations in Ukraine.
