Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Countries Condemn Israeli Knesset’s West Bank Vote

2025-07-24 07:37:18
(MENAFN) On Thursday, Türkiye, in collaboration with nine other nations from the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), issued a firm denouncement of the Israeli Knesset's recent endorsement of what is referred to as 'Israeli sovereignty' over the West Bank.

In a formal declaration, the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated that countries including Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Nigeria, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates regard this move as “a blatant and unacceptable violation of international law.”

The announcement emphasized that this action constitutes a clear infringement of several fundamental UN Security Council decisions—namely resolutions 242 (1967), 338 (1973), and 2334 (2016)—which reject any initiatives aimed at legitimizing the occupation, such as settlement construction within Palestinian lands seized in 1967.

According to the ministry, the participating nations “reaffirm that Israel has no sovereignty over the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

It underscored that this unilateral measure taken by Israel lacks any legal standing and does not alter the official legal classification of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, especially East Jerusalem, which is considered an inseparable part of it.

The message also pointed out that such actions by Israel “only fuel the growing tension in the region,” which has already intensified due to Israel’s military operations in the Gaza Strip and the resulting humanitarian disaster there.

The coalition of nations urged the global community—including the UN Security Council and other influential entities—to fulfill their legal and ethical obligations in response to the situation.

