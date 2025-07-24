Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results Of $0.71 Per Common Share, Up 58% Or $0.26 Per Common Share From Second-Quarter 2024
|
Average Balance Analysis
|
|
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Assets:
|
balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
rate *
|
|
|
balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
rate *
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans **
|
$
|
3,136,091
|
|
$
|
49,972
|
|
|
6.39
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,964,377
|
|
$
|
44,946
|
|
|
6.10
|
%
|
Taxable securities ***
|
|
404,104
|
|
|
3,751
|
|
|
3.42
|
%
|
|
|
351,497
|
|
|
3,070
|
|
|
3.11
|
%
|
Non-taxable securities ***
|
|
277,931
|
|
|
2,338
|
|
|
3.88
|
%
|
|
|
288,128
|
|
|
2,372
|
|
|
3.87
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|
|
23,243
|
|
|
210
|
|
|
3.61
|
%
|
|
|
15,807
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
5.22
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets ***
|
$
|
3,841,369
|
|
$
|
56,271
|
|
|
5.84
|
%
|
|
$
|
3,619,809
|
|
$
|
50,593
|
|
|
5.58
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from financial institutions
|
|
40,329
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32,564
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
44,687
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53,654
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
|
13,919
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,230
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
132,887
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
134,473
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
63,302
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
59,948
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65,818
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
|
(40,546)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(39,190)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
4,155,895
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,942,229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand and savings
|
$
|
1,551,856
|
|
$
|
5,632
|
|
|
1.46
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,339,503
|
|
$
|
3,054
|
|
|
0.92
|
%
|
Time
|
|
986,644
|
|
|
9,926
|
|
|
4.04
|
%
|
|
|
926,831
|
|
|
12,451
|
|
|
5.40
|
%
|
Short-term FHLB borrowings
|
|
412,545
|
|
|
4,603
|
|
|
4.48
|
%
|
|
|
440,670
|
|
|
6,078
|
|
|
5.55
|
%
|
Long-term FHLB borrowings
|
|
1,260
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
2.57
|
%
|
|
|
2,031
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
2.38
|
%
|
Other borrowings
|
|
5,874
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
8.40
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
104,145
|
|
|
1,165
|
|
|
4.49
|
%
|
|
|
103,999
|
|
|
1,247
|
|
|
4.83
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$
|
3,062,324
|
|
$
|
21,457
|
|
|
2.81
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,813,034
|
|
$
|
22,842
|
|
|
3.27
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
652,092
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
703,046
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
40,564
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60,365
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
400,915
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
365,784
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
4,155,895
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,942,229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income and interest rate spread
|
|
|
$
|
34,814
|
|
|
3.03
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
27,751
|
|
|
2.31
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin ***
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.64
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.09
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $622 thousand and $631 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|
|
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
|
|
*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $64.1 million and $69.4 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.
|
|
Average Balance Analysis
|
|
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Assets:
|
balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
rate *
|
|
|
balance
|
|
Interest
|
|
rate *
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans **
|
$
|
3,117,867
|
|
$
|
97,618
|
|
|
6.31
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,922,204
|
|
$
|
89,431
|
|
|
6.15
|
%
|
Taxable securities ***
|
|
400,518
|
|
|
7,306
|
|
|
3.37
|
%
|
|
|
351,156
|
|
|
6,004
|
|
|
3.06
|
%
|
Non-taxable securities ***
|
|
282,183
|
|
|
4,678
|
|
|
3.90
|
%
|
|
|
291,758
|
|
|
4,747
|
|
|
3.86
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|
|
21,081
|
|
|
402
|
|
|
3.84
|
%
|
|
|
21,062
|
|
|
539
|
|
|
5.15
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets ***
|
$
|
3,821,649
|
|
$
|
110,004
|
|
|
5.78
|
%
|
|
$
|
3,586,180
|
|
$
|
100,721
|
|
|
5.62
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from financial institutions
|
|
41,758
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31,123
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
45,541
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
|
13,744
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,977
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
133,076
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
134,672
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
63,110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61,664
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
59,271
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62,414
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
|
(40,252)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(38,273)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
4,137,897
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,905,074
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand and savings
|
$
|
1,565,328
|
|
$
|
11,360
|
|
|
1.46
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,361,364
|
|
$
|
7,039
|
|
|
1.04
|
%
|
Time
|
|
973,202
|
|
|
19,914
|
|
|
4.13
|
%
|
|
|
914,637
|
|
|
24,452
|
|
|
5.38
|
%
|
Short-term FHLB borrowings
|
|
384,224
|
|
|
8,532
|
|
|
4.48
|
%
|
|
|
384,679
|
|
|
10,593
|
|
|
5.54
|
%
|
Long-term FHLB borrowings
|
|
1,334
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
2.57
|
%
|
|
|
2,153
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
2.34
|
%
|
Other borrowings
|
|
6,150
|
|
|
268
|
|
|
8.78
|
%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
104,124
|
|
|
2,326
|
|
|
4.50
|
%
|
|
|
103,978
|
|
|
2,489
|
|
|
4.81
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$
|
3,034,362
|
|
$
|
42,417
|
|
|
2.82
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,766,811
|
|
$
|
44,598
|
|
|
3.24
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
661,382
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
707,806
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
43,174
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62,331
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
398,979
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
368,126
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
4,137,897
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,905,074
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income and interest rate spread
|
|
|
$
|
67,587
|
|
|
2.96
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
56,123
|
|
|
2.38
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin ***
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.57
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.16
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.2 million and $1.3 million for the periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|
|
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
|
|
*** - 2025 and 2024 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $61.6 million and $64.3 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
Service charges
|
$
|
1,564
|
|
|
$
|
1,488
|
|
|
$
|
76
|
|
|
|
5.1
|
%
|
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
|
|
(74)
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
(148)
|
|
|
|
-200.0
|
%
|
Net gain on sale of loans and leases
|
|
841
|
|
|
|
888
|
|
|
|
(47)
|
|
|
|
-5.3
|
%
|
ATM/Interchange fees
|
|
1,418
|
|
|
|
1,416
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
Wealth management fees
|
|
1,325
|
|
|
|
1,337
|
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
|
|
-0.9
|
%
|
Lease revenue and residual income
|
|
525
|
|
|
|
3,529
|
|
|
|
(3,004)
|
|
|
|
-85.1
|
%
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
386
|
|
|
|
367
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
5.2
|
%
|
Swap fees
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
|
|
-18.5
|
%
|
Other
|
|
551
|
|
|
|
1,213
|
|
|
|
(662)
|
|
|
|
-54.6
|
%
|
Total noninterest income
|
$
|
6,589
|
|
|
$
|
10,377
|
|
|
$
|
(3,788)
|
|
|
|
-36.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
Service charges
|
$
|
3,088
|
|
|
$
|
2,928
|
|
|
$
|
160
|
|
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
|
|
(103)
|
|
|
|
(67)
|
|
|
|
(36)
|
|
|
|
-53.7
|
%
|
Net gain on sale of loans and leases
|
|
1,445
|
|
|
|
1,751
|
|
|
|
(306)
|
|
|
|
-17.5
|
%
|
ATM/Interchange fees
|
|
2,744
|
|
|
|
2,799
|
|
|
|
(55)
|
|
|
|
-2.0
|
%
|
Wealth management fees
|
|
2,665
|
|
|
|
2,613
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
Lease revenue and residual income
|
|
2,421
|
|
|
|
5,203
|
|
|
|
(2,782)
|
|
|
|
-53.5
|
%
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
773
|
|
|
|
717
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
7.8
|
%
|
Swap fees
|
|
125
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
2.5
|
%
|
Other
|
|
1,291
|
|
|
|
2,568
|
|
|
|
(1,277)
|
|
|
|
-49.7
|
%
|
Total noninterest income
|
$
|
14,449
|
|
|
$
|
18,634
|
|
|
$
|
(4,185)
|
|
|
|
-22.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
Compensation expense
|
$
|
15,011
|
|
|
$
|
15,740
|
|
|
$
|
(729)
|
|
|
|
-4.6
|
%
|
Net occupancy Expense
|
|
1,419
|
|
|
|
1,298
|
|
|
|
121
|
|
|
|
9.3
|
%
|
Contracted data processing
|
|
536
|
|
|
|
559
|
|
|
|
(23)
|
|
|
|
-4.1
|
%
|
FDIC Assessment
|
|
689
|
|
|
|
548
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
|
25.7
|
%
|
State franchise tax
|
|
634
|
|
|
|
479
|
|
|
|
155
|
|
|
|
32.4
|
%
|
Professional services
|
|
1,798
|
|
|
|
1,249
|
|
|
|
549
|
|
|
|
44.0
|
%
|
Equipment expense
|
|
1,764
|
|
|
|
2,434
|
|
|
|
(670)
|
|
|
|
-27.5
|
%
|
Amortization of core deposit intangible
|
|
338
|
|
|
|
366
|
|
|
|
(28)
|
|
|
|
-7.7
|
%
|
ATM/Interchange expense
|
|
683
|
|
|
|
632
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
8.1
|
%
|
Marketing
|
|
289
|
|
|
|
445
|
|
|
|
(156)
|
|
|
|
-35.1
|
%
|
Software maintenance expense
|
|
1,294
|
|
|
|
1,176
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
Other
|
|
3,027
|
|
|
|
3,463
|
|
|
|
(436)
|
|
|
|
-12.6
|
%
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$
|
27,482
|
|
|
$
|
28,389
|
|
|
$
|
(907)
|
|
|
|
-3.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
Compensation expense
|
$
|
29,054
|
|
|
$
|
31,197
|
|
|
$
|
(2,143)
|
|
|
|
-6.9
|
%
|
Net occupancy expense
|
|
3,053
|
|
|
|
2,666
|
|
|
|
387
|
|
|
|
14.5
|
%
|
Contracted data processing
|
|
1,103
|
|
|
|
1,104
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
-0.1
|
%
|
FDIC Assessment
|
|
1,562
|
|
|
|
1,032
|
|
|
|
530
|
|
|
|
51.4
|
%
|
State franchise tax
|
|
1,160
|
|
|
|
964
|
|
|
|
196
|
|
|
|
20.3
|
%
|
Professional services
|
|
3,888
|
|
|
|
2,398
|
|
|
|
1,490
|
|
|
|
62.1
|
%
|
Equipment expense
|
|
3,867
|
|
|
|
4,969
|
|
|
|
(1,102)
|
|
|
|
-22.2
|
%
|
Amortization of core deposit intangible
|
|
670
|
|
|
|
757
|
|
|
|
(87)
|
|
|
|
-11.5
|
%
|
ATM/Interchange expense
|
|
1,263
|
|
|
|
1,257
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
Marketing
|
|
585
|
|
|
|
924
|
|
|
|
(339)
|
|
|
|
-36.7
|
%
|
Software maintenance expense
|
|
2,571
|
|
|
|
2,365
|
|
|
|
206
|
|
|
|
8.7
|
%
|
Other
|
|
5,832
|
|
|
|
6,198
|
|
|
|
(366)
|
|
|
|
-5.9
|
%
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$
|
54,608
|
|
|
$
|
55,831
|
|
|
$
|
(1,223)
|
|
|
|
-2.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End of period loan and lease balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
Commercial and Agriculture
|
$
|
338,598
|
|
|
$
|
328,488
|
|
|
$
|
10,110
|
|
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
Commercial Real Estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owner Occupied
|
|
378,248
|
|
|
|
374,367
|
|
|
|
3,881
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
Non-owner Occupied
|
|
1,263,612
|
|
|
|
1,225,991
|
|
|
|
37,621
|
|
|
|
3.1
|
%
|
Residential Real Estate
|
|
815,408
|
|
|
|
763,869
|
|
|
|
51,539
|
|
|
|
6.7
|
%
|
Real Estate Construction
|
|
277,643
|
|
|
|
305,992
|
|
|
|
(28,349)
|
|
|
|
-9.3
|
%
|
Farm Real Estate
|
|
23,866
|
|
|
|
23,035
|
|
|
|
831
|
|
|
|
3.6
|
%
|
Lease financing receivable
|
|
42,758
|
|
|
|
46,900
|
|
|
|
(4,142)
|
|
|
|
-8.8
|
%
|
Consumer and Other
|
|
10,991
|
|
|
|
12,588
|
|
|
|
(1,597)
|
|
|
|
-12.7
|
%
|
Total Loans
|
$
|
3,151,124
|
|
|
$
|
3,081,230
|
|
|
$
|
69,894
|
|
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End of period deposit balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$
|
647,609
|
|
|
$
|
695,094
|
|
|
$
|
(47,485)
|
|
|
|
-6.8
|
%
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
|
433,089
|
|
|
|
419,583
|
|
|
|
13,506
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
%
|
Savings and money market
|
|
1,100,660
|
|
|
|
1,126,974
|
|
|
|
(26,314)
|
|
|
|
-2.3
|
%
|
Time deposits
|
|
560,702
|
|
|
|
469,954
|
|
|
|
90,748
|
|
|
|
19.3
|
%
|
Brokered deposits
|
|
454,147
|
|
|
|
500,265
|
|
|
|
(46,118)
|
|
|
|
-9.2
|
%
|
Total Deposits
|
$
|
3,196,207
|
|
|
$
|
3,211,870
|
|
|
$
|
(15,663)
|
|
|
|
-0.5
|
%
|
Allowance for Credit Losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Beginning of period
|
$
|
40,284
|
|
|
$
|
38,849
|
|
Charge-offs
|
|
(1,092)
|
|
|
|
(887)
|
|
Recoveries
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
157
|
|
Provision
|
|
1,171
|
|
|
|
1,800
|
|
End of period
|
$
|
40,455
|
|
|
$
|
39,919
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for Credit Losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Beginning of period
|
$
|
39,669
|
|
|
$
|
37,160
|
|
Charge-offs
|
|
(2,068)
|
|
|
|
(1,538)
|
|
Recoveries
|
|
435
|
|
|
|
455
|
|
Provision
|
|
2,419
|
|
|
|
3,842
|
|
End of period
|
$
|
40,455
|
|
|
$
|
39,919
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Beginning of period
|
$
|
3,699
|
|
|
$
|
3,851
|
|
Provision
|
|
(146)
|
|
|
|
(145)
|
|
End of period
|
$
|
3,553
|
|
|
$
|
3,706
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Beginning of period
|
$
|
3,380
|
|
|
$
|
3,901
|
|
Provision
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
(195)
|
|
End of period
|
$
|
3,553
|
|
|
$
|
3,706
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
June 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Non-accrual loans
|
$
|
22,742
|
|
|
$
|
30,950
|
|
Restructured loans
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
1,677
|
|
90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
225
|
|
Total non-performing loans
|
|
22,972
|
|
|
|
32,852
|
|
Other Real Estate Owned
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$
|
23,181
|
|
|
$
|
32,852
|
|
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
$
|
56,271
|
|
|
$
|
50,593
|
|
|
$
|
110,004
|
|
|
$
|
100,721
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
21,457
|
|
|
|
22,842
|
|
|
|
42,417
|
|
|
|
44,598
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
34,814
|
|
|
|
27,751
|
|
|
|
67,587
|
|
|
|
56,123
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
1,171
|
|
|
|
1,800
|
|
|
|
2,419
|
|
|
|
3,842
|
|
Provision for unfunded commitments
|
|
(146)
|
|
|
|
(145)
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
(195)
|
|
Net interest income after provision
|
|
33,789
|
|
|
|
26,096
|
|
|
|
64,995
|
|
|
|
52,476
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
6,589
|
|
|
|
10,377
|
|
|
|
14,449
|
|
|
|
18,634
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
27,482
|
|
|
|
28,389
|
|
|
|
54,608
|
|
|
|
55,831
|
|
Income before taxes
|
|
12,896
|
|
|
|
8,084
|
|
|
|
24,836
|
|
|
|
15,279
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
1,881
|
|
|
|
1,020
|
|
|
|
3,653
|
|
|
|
1,855
|
|
Net income
|
|
11,015
|
|
|
|
7,064
|
|
|
|
21,183
|
|
|
|
13,424
|
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net income available
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to common shareholders
|
$
|
11,015
|
|
|
$
|
7,064
|
|
|
$
|
21,183
|
|
|
$
|
13,424
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid per common share
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
11,015
|
|
|
$
|
7,064
|
|
|
$
|
21,183
|
|
|
$
|
13,424
|
|
Less allocation of earnings and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
dividends to participating securities
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
266
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
492
|
|
Net income available to common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders - basic
|
$
|
10,970
|
|
|
$
|
6,798
|
|
|
$
|
21,111
|
|
|
$
|
12,932
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
15,524,490
|
|
|
|
15,729,049
|
|
|
|
15,506,750
|
|
|
|
15,712,499
|
|
Less average participating securities
|
|
96,692
|
|
|
|
591,712
|
|
|
|
81,784
|
|
|
|
576,528
|
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
used to calculate basic earnings per share
|
|
15,427,798
|
|
|
|
15,137,337
|
|
|
|
15,424,966
|
|
|
|
15,135,971
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
$
|
0.45
|
|
|
$
|
1.37
|
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
$
|
0.45
|
|
|
$
|
1.37
|
|
|
$
|
0.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selected financial ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
1.06
|
%
|
|
|
0.72
|
%
|
|
|
1.03
|
%
|
|
|
0.69
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
|
11.02
|
%
|
|
|
7.77
|
%
|
|
|
10.71
|
%
|
|
|
7.33
|
%
|
Dividend payout ratio
|
|
23.96
|
%
|
|
|
35.63
|
%
|
|
|
24.89
|
%
|
|
|
37.46
|
%
|
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|
|
3.64
|
%
|
|
|
3.09
|
%
|
|
|
3.57
|
%
|
|
|
3.16
|
%
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
14.59
|
%
|
|
|
12.62
|
%
|
|
|
14.71
|
%
|
|
|
12.10
|
%
|
Selected Balance Sheet Items
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from financial institutions
|
$
|
73,858
|
|
|
$
|
63,155
|
|
Investment in time deposits
|
|
715
|
|
|
|
1,450
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
645,228
|
|
|
|
650,488
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
10,733
|
|
|
|
665
|
|
Loans
|
|
3,151,124
|
|
|
|
3,081,230
|
|
Less: allowance for credit losses
|
|
(40,455)
|
|
|
|
(39,669)
|
|
Net loans
|
|
3,110,669
|
|
|
|
3,041,561
|
|
Other securities
|
|
36,195
|
|
|
|
30,352
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
42,922
|
|
|
|
47,166
|
|
Goodwill and other intangibles
|
|
132,631
|
|
|
|
133,403
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
63,555
|
|
|
|
62,783
|
|
Other assets
|
|
69,363
|
|
|
|
67,446
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
4,185,869
|
|
|
$
|
4,098,469
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
3,196,207
|
|
|
$
|
3,211,870
|
|
Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
433,500
|
|
|
|
339,000
|
|
Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
1,103
|
|
|
|
1,501
|
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
104,172
|
|
|
|
104,089
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
5,379
|
|
|
|
6,293
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
41,371
|
|
|
|
47,214
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
3,781,732
|
|
|
|
3,709,967
|
|
Common shares
|
|
312,589
|
|
|
|
312,037
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
221,321
|
|
|
|
205,408
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
(75,753)
|
|
|
|
(75,586)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(54,020)
|
|
|
|
(53,357)
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
404,137
|
|
|
|
388,502
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
4,185,869
|
|
|
$
|
4,098,469
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares outstanding at period end
|
|
15,529,342
|
|
|
|
15,487,667
|
|
Book value per share
|
$
|
20.13
|
|
|
$
|
20.15
|
|
Equity to asset ratio
|
|
7.47
|
%
|
|
|
7.61
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selected asset quality ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|
|
1.28
|
%
|
|
|
1.29
|
%
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
|
0.55
|
%
|
|
|
0.80
|
%
|
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|
|
176.11
|
%
|
|
|
120.75
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing asset analysis
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
22,742
|
|
|
$
|
30,950
|
|
Restructured loans
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
1,677
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
225
|
|
Total
|
$
|
23,181
|
|
|
$
|
32,852
|
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
|
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
End of Period Balances
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
73,858
|
|
|
$
|
90,456
|
|
|
$
|
63,155
|
|
|
$
|
74,662
|
|
|
$
|
55,760
|
|
|
Investment in time deposits
|
|
715
|
|
|
|
960
|
|
|
|
1,450
|
|
|
|
1,450
|
|
|
|
1,450
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
645,228
|
|
|
|
648,537
|
|
|
|
650,488
|
|
|
|
629,113
|
|
|
|
611,866
|
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
10,733
|
|
|
|
4,324
|
|
|
|
665
|
|
|
|
8,299
|
|
|
|
5,369
|
|
|
Loans and leases
|
|
3,151,124
|
|
|
|
3,104,036
|
|
|
|
3,081,230
|
|
|
|
3,043,946
|
|
|
|
3,014,996
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
(40,455)
|
|
|
|
(40,284)
|
|
|
|
(39,669)
|
|
|
|
(41,268)
|
|
|
|
(39,919)
|
|
|
Net Loans
|
|
3,110,669
|
|
|
|
3,063,752
|
|
|
|
3,041,561
|
|
|
|
3,002,678
|
|
|
|
2,975,077
|
|
|
Other securities
|
|
36,195
|
|
|
|
32,592
|
|
|
|
30,352
|
|
|
|
32,633
|
|
|
|
37,615
|
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
42,922
|
|
|
|
45,107
|
|
|
|
47,166
|
|
|
|
49,967
|
|
|
|
52,142
|
|
|
Goodwill and other intangibles
|
|
132,631
|
|
|
|
133,026
|
|
|
|
133,403
|
|
|
|
133,829
|
|
|
|
134,227
|
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
63,555
|
|
|
|
63,170
|
|
|
|
62,783
|
|
|
|
62,912
|
|
|
|
63,367
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
69,363
|
|
|
|
64,793
|
|
|
|
67,446
|
|
|
|
65,880
|
|
|
|
75,041
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
4,185,869
|
|
|
$
|
4,146,717
|
|
|
$
|
4,098,469
|
|
|
$
|
4,061,423
|
|
|
$
|
4,011,914
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
3,196,207
|
|
|
$
|
3,238,888
|
|
|
$
|
3,211,870
|
|
|
$
|
3,223,732
|
|
|
$
|
2,977,616
|
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term
|
|
433,500
|
|
|
|
360,000
|
|
|
|
339,000
|
|
|
|
287,047
|
|
|
|
500,500
|
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term
|
|
1,103
|
|
|
|
1,355
|
|
|
|
1,501
|
|
|
|
1,598
|
|
|
|
1,841
|
|
|
Subordinated debentures
|
|
104,172
|
|
|
|
104,130
|
|
|
|
104,089
|
|
|
|
104,067
|
|
|
|
104,026
|
|
|
Other borrowings
|
|
5,379
|
|
|
|
6,140
|
|
|
|
6,293
|
|
|
|
6,319
|
|
|
|
7,156
|
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
41,371
|
|
|
|
38,770
|
|
|
|
47,214
|
|
|
|
44,222
|
|
|
|
46,967
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
3,781,732
|
|
|
|
3,749,283
|
|
|
|
3,709,967
|
|
|
|
3,666,985
|
|
|
|
3,638,106
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares
|
|
312,589
|
|
|
|
312,192
|
|
|
|
312,037
|
|
|
|
311,901
|
|
|
|
311,529
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
221,321
|
|
|
|
212,944
|
|
|
|
205,408
|
|
|
|
198,034
|
|
|
|
192,186
|
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
(75,753)
|
|
|
|
(75,753)
|
|
|
|
(75,586)
|
|
|
|
(75,586)
|
|
|
|
(75,574)
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(54,020)
|
|
|
|
(51,949)
|
|
|
|
(53,357)
|
|
|
|
(39,911)
|
|
|
|
(54,333)
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
404,137
|
|
|
|
397,434
|
|
|
|
388,502
|
|
|
|
394,438
|
|
|
|
373,808
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
4,185,869
|
|
|
$
|
4,146,717
|
|
|
$
|
4,098,469
|
|
|
$
|
4,061,423
|
|
|
$
|
4,011,914
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares outstanding at period end
|
|
15,529,342
|
|
|
|
15,519,072
|
|
|
|
15,487,667
|
|
|
|
15,736,528
|
|
|
|
15,737,222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per share
|
$
|
20.13
|
|
|
$
|
20.12
|
|
|
$
|
20.15
|
|
|
$
|
25.07
|
|
|
$
|
23.75
|
|
|
Equity to asset ratio
|
|
7.47
|
%
|
|
|
7.53
|
%
|
|
|
7.61
|
%
|
|
|
9.71
|
%
|
|
|
9.32
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Selected asset quality ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|
|
1.28
|
%
|
|
|
1.30
|
%
|
|
|
1.29
|
%
|
|
|
1.36
|
%
|
|
|
1.32
|
%
|
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
|
0.55
|
%
|
|
|
0.75
|
%
|
|
|
0.80
|
%
|
|
|
0.45
|
%
|
|
|
0.43
|
%
|
|
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|
|
176.11
|
%
|
|
|
129.99
|
%
|
|
|
120.75
|
%
|
|
|
227.36
|
%
|
|
|
233.47
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing asset analysis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
22,742
|
|
|
$
|
30,989
|
|
|
$
|
30,950
|
|
|
$
|
16,488
|
|
|
$
|
15,209
|
|
|
Restructured loans
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,677
|
|
|
|
1,663
|
|
|
|
1,889
|
|
|
90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
|
225
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Total
|
$
|
23,181
|
|
|
$
|
31,344
|
|
|
$
|
32,852
|
|
|
$
|
18,212
|
|
|
$
|
17,098
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
|
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
Quarterly Average Balances
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earning assets
|
$
|
3,841,369
|
|
|
$
|
3,801,709
|
|
|
$
|
3,738,607
|
|
|
$
|
3,705,866
|
|
|
$
|
3,619,809
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
682,035
|
|
|
|
683,374
|
|
|
|
655,556
|
|
|
|
654,838
|
|
|
|
639,625
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
3,136,091
|
|
|
|
3,099,440
|
|
|
|
3,061,991
|
|
|
|
3,031,884
|
|
|
|
2,964,377
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
3,190,592
|
|
|
$
|
3,209,277
|
|
|
$
|
3,285,485
|
|
|
$
|
3,092,583
|
|
|
$
|
2,969,380
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
2,538,500
|
|
|
|
2,538,561
|
|
|
|
2,582,652
|
|
|
|
2,405,219
|
|
|
|
2,266,334
|
|
|
Other interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
523,824
|
|
|
|
461,100
|
|
|
|
320,225
|
|
|
|
493,759
|
|
|
|
546,700
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
400,915
|
|
|
|
397,021
|
|
|
|
391,591
|
|
|
|
381,392
|
|
|
|
365,784
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
|
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
End of period loan and lease balances
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Commercial and Agriculture
|
$
|
338,598
|
|
|
$
|
330,627
|
|
|
$
|
328,488
|
|
|
$
|
304,639
|
|
|
$
|
318,499
|
|
|
Commercial Real Estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owner Occupied
|
|
378,248
|
|
|
|
378,095
|
|
|
|
374,367
|
|
|
|
375,751
|
|
|
|
377,308
|
|
|
Non-owner Occupied
|
|
1,263,612
|
|
|
|
1,246,025
|
|
|
|
1,225,991
|
|
|
|
1,205,453
|
|
|
|
1,213,341
|
|
|
Residential Real Estate
|
|
815,408
|
|
|
|
773,349
|
|
|
|
763,869
|
|
|
|
751,825
|
|
|
|
729,213
|
|
|
Real Estate Construction
|
|
277,643
|
|
|
|
297,589
|
|
|
|
305,992
|
|
|
|
318,063
|
|
|
|
283,446
|
|
|
Farm Real Estate
|
|
23,866
|
|
|
|
22,399
|
|
|
|
23,035
|
|
|
|
24,122
|
|
|
|
24,376
|
|
|
Lease financing receivable
|
|
42,758
|
|
|
|
44,570
|
|
|
|
46,900
|
|
|
|
49,453
|
|
|
|
53,461
|
|
|
Consumer and Other
|
|
10,991
|
|
|
|
11,382
|
|
|
|
12,588
|
|
|
|
14,640
|
|
|
|
15,352
|
|
|
Total Loans
|
$
|
3,151,124
|
|
|
$
|
3,104,036
|
|
|
$
|
3,081,230
|
|
|
$
|
3,043,946
|
|
|
$
|
3,014,996
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
|
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
End of period deposit balances
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing demand
|
$
|
647,609
|
|
|
$
|
648,683
|
|
|
$
|
695,094
|
|
|
$
|
686,316
|
|
|
$
|
691,203
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand
|
|
433,089
|
|
|
|
467,601
|
|
|
|
419,583
|
|
|
|
420,333
|
|
|
|
409,848
|
|
|
Savings and money market
|
|
1,100,660
|
|
|
|
1,146,480
|
|
|
|
1,126,974
|
|
|
|
1,111,771
|
|
|
|
940,312
|
|
|
Time deposits
|
|
560,702
|
|
|
|
515,910
|
|
|
|
469,954
|
|
|
|
456,973
|
|
|
|
418,047
|
|
|
Brokered deposits
|
|
454,147
|
|
|
|
460,214
|
|
|
|
500,265
|
|
|
|
548,339
|
|
|
|
518,207
|
|
|
Total Deposits
|
$
|
3,196,207
|
|
|
$
|
3,238,888
|
|
|
$
|
3,211,870
|
|
|
$
|
3,223,732
|
|
|
$
|
2,977,617
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
|
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
Income statement
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
$
|
56,271
|
|
|
$
|
53,733
|
|
|
$
|
53,233
|
|
|
$
|
52,741
|
|
|
$
|
50,593
|
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
21,457
|
|
|
|
20,960
|
|
|
|
21,878
|
|
|
|
23,508
|
|
|
|
22,842
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
34,814
|
|
|
|
32,773
|
|
|
|
31,355
|
|
|
|
29,233
|
|
|
|
27,751
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
1,171
|
|
|
|
1,248
|
|
|
|
697
|
|
|
|
1,346
|
|
|
|
1,800
|
|
|
Provision for unfunded commitments
|
|
(146)
|
|
|
|
319
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
(325)
|
|
|
|
(145)
|
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
6,589
|
|
|
|
7,860
|
|
|
|
9,015
|
|
|
|
10,099
|
|
|
|
10,377
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
27,482
|
|
|
|
27,126
|
|
|
|
28,296
|
|
|
|
28,394
|
|
|
|
28,389
|
|
|
Income before taxes
|
|
12,896
|
|
|
|
11,940
|
|
|
|
11,378
|
|
|
|
9,917
|
|
|
|
8,084
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
1,881
|
|
|
|
1,772
|
|
|
|
1,485
|
|
|
|
1,551
|
|
|
|
1,020
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
11,015
|
|
|
$
|
10,168
|
|
|
$
|
9,893
|
|
|
$
|
8,366
|
|
|
$
|
7,064
|
|
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
11,015
|
|
|
$
|
10,168
|
|
|
$
|
9,893
|
|
|
$
|
8,366
|
|
|
$
|
7,064
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per share data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
11,015
|
|
|
$
|
10,168
|
|
|
$
|
9,893
|
|
|
$
|
8,366
|
|
|
$
|
7,064
|
|
|
Less allocation of earnings and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
dividends to participating securities
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
213
|
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders - basic
|
$
|
10,970
|
|
|
$
|
10,124
|
|
|
$
|
9,680
|
|
|
$
|
8,189
|
|
|
$
|
6,911
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
15,524,490
|
|
|
|
15,488,813
|
|
|
|
15,734,243
|
|
|
|
15,736,966
|
|
|
|
15,729,049
|
|
|
Less average participating securities
|
|
96,692
|
|
|
|
66,711
|
|
|
|
339,626
|
|
|
|
332,531
|
|
|
|
341,567
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|
|
15,427,798
|
|
|
|
15,422,102
|
|
|
|
15,394,617
|
|
|
|
15,404,435
|
|
|
|
15,387,482
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
$
|
0.66
|
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
|
$
|
0.45
|
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
$
|
0.66
|
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
|
$
|
0.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares dividend paid
|
$
|
2,638
|
|
|
$
|
2,636
|
|
|
$
|
2,518
|
|
|
$
|
2,518
|
|
|
$
|
2,516
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid per common share
|
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
Selected financial ratios
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
1.06
|
%
|
|
|
1.00
|
%
|
|
|
0.97
|
%
|
|
|
0.83
|
%
|
|
|
0.72
|
%
|
|
Return on average equity
|
|
11.02
|
%
|
|
|
10.39
|
%
|
|
|
10.43
|
%
|
|
|
8.73
|
%
|
|
|
7.77
|
%
|
|
Dividend payout ratio
|
|
23.96
|
%
|
|
|
25.90
|
%
|
|
|
25.45
|
%
|
|
|
30.10
|
%
|
|
|
35.63
|
%
|
|
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|
|
3.64
|
%
|
|
|
3.51
|
%
|
|
|
3.36
|
%
|
|
|
3.19
|
%
|
|
|
3.09
|
%
|
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
14.59
|
%
|
|
|
14.84
|
%
|
|
|
13.05
|
%
|
|
|
15.63
|
%
|
|
|
12.62
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
|
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
Noninterest income
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Service charges
|
$
|
1,564
|
|
|
$
|
1,524
|
|
|
$
|
1,591
|
|
|
$
|
1,595
|
|
|
$
|
1,488
|
|
|
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
|
|
(74)
|
|
|
|
(29)
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
Net gain on sale of loans and leases
|
|
841
|
|
|
|
604
|
|
|
|
1,259
|
|
|
|
1,427
|
|
|
|
888
|
|
|
ATM/Interchange fees
|
|
1,418
|
|
|
|
1,326
|
|
|
|
1,640
|
|
|
|
1,402
|
|
|
|
1,416
|
|
|
Wealth management fees
|
|
1,325
|
|
|
|
1,340
|
|
|
|
1,464
|
|
|
|
1,443
|
|
|
|
1,337
|
|
|
Lease revenue and residual income
|
|
525
|
|
|
|
1,896
|
|
|
|
1,280
|
|
|
|
2,428
|
|
|
|
3,529
|
|
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
|
386
|
|
|
|
387
|
|
|
|
771
|
|
|
|
717
|
|
|
|
367
|
|
|
Swap fees
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
Other
|
|
551
|
|
|
|
740
|
|
|
|
848
|
|
|
|
821
|
|
|
|
1,213
|
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
$
|
6,589
|
|
|
$
|
7,860
|
|
|
$
|
9,015
|
|
|
$
|
10,099
|
|
|
$
|
10,377
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
|
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Compensation expense
|
$
|
15,011
|
|
|
$
|
14,043
|
|
|
$
|
14,899
|
|
|
$
|
15,726
|
|
|
$
|
15,740
|
|
|
Net occupancy Expense
|
|
1,419
|
|
|
|
1,634
|
|
|
|
1,138
|
|
|
|
1,293
|
|
|
|
1,298
|
|
|
Contracted data processing
|
|
536
|
|
|
|
567
|
|
|
|
508
|
|
|
|
636
|
|
|
|
559
|
|
|
FDIC Assessment
|
|
689
|
|
|
|
873
|
|
|
|
1,039
|
|
|
|
560
|
|
|
|
548
|
|
|
State franchise tax
|
|
634
|
|
|
|
526
|
|
|
|
608
|
|
|
|
480
|
|
|
|
479
|
|
|
Professional services
|
|
1,798
|
|
|
|
2,090
|
|
|
|
2,247
|
|
|
|
1,134
|
|
|
|
1,249
|
|
|
Equipment expense
|
|
1,764
|
|
|
|
2,103
|
|
|
|
2,240
|
|
|
|
2,345
|
|
|
|
2,434
|
|
|
Amortization of core deposit intangible
|
|
338
|
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
|
363
|
|
|
|
364
|
|
|
|
366
|
|
|
ATM/Interchange expense
|
|
683
|
|
|
|
580
|
|
|
|
671
|
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
|
632
|
|
|
Marketing
|
|
289
|
|
|
|
296
|
|
|
|
448
|
|
|
|
716
|
|
|
|
445
|
|
|
Software maintenance expense
|
|
1,294
|
|
|
|
1,277
|
|
|
|
1,376
|
|
|
|
1,203
|
|
|
|
1,176
|
|
|
Other
|
|
3,027
|
|
|
|
2,805
|
|
|
|
2,759
|
|
|
|
3,321
|
|
|
|
3,463
|
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$
|
27,482
|
|
|
$
|
27,126
|
|
|
$
|
28,296
|
|
|
$
|
28,394
|
|
|
$
|
28,389
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Asset quality
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of period
|
|
$
|
40,284
|
|
|
$
|
39,669
|
|
|
$
|
41,268
|
|
|
$
|
39,919
|
|
|
$
|
38,849
|
|
Charge-offs
|
|
|
(1,092)
|
|
|
|
(976)
|
|
|
|
(2,335)
|
|
|
|
(42)
|
|
|
|
(887)
|
|
Recoveries
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
343
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
157
|
|
Provision
|
|
|
1,171
|
|
|
|
1,248
|
|
|
|
697
|
|
|
|
1,346
|
|
|
|
1,800
|
|
End of period
|
|
$
|
40,455
|
|
|
$
|
40,284
|
|
|
$
|
39,669
|
|
|
$
|
41,268
|
|
|
$
|
39,919
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for unfunded commitments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of period
|
|
$
|
3,699
|
|
|
$
|
3,380
|
|
|
$
|
3,381
|
|
|
$
|
3,706
|
|
|
$
|
3,851
|
|
Charge-offs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Recoveries
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Provision
|
|
|
(146)
|
|
|
|
319
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
(325)
|
|
|
|
(145)
|
|
End of period
|
|
$
|
3,553
|
|
|
$
|
3,699
|
|
|
$
|
3,380
|
|
|
$
|
3,381
|
|
|
$
|
3,706
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance to total loans
|
|
|
1.28
|
%
|
|
|
1.30
|
%
|
|
|
1.29
|
%
|
|
|
1.36
|
%
|
|
|
1.32
|
|
Allowance to nonperforming assets
|
|
|
174.52
|
%
|
|
|
129.12
|
%
|
|
|
121.58
|
%
|
|
|
226.60
|
%
|
|
|
233.47
|
|
Allowance to nonperforming loans
|
|
|
176.11
|
%
|
|
|
129.99
|
%
|
|
|
121.58
|
%
|
|
|
227.36
|
%
|
|
|
233.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-accrual loans
|
|
$
|
22,742
|
|
|
$
|
30,989
|
|
|
$
|
30,950
|
|
|
$
|
16,488
|
|
|
$
|
15,209
|
|
Restructured loans
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,677
|
|
|
|
1,633
|
|
|
|
1,889
|
|
90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total non-performing loans
|
|
|
22,972
|
|
|
|
30,989
|
|
|
|
32,627
|
|
|
|
18,121
|
|
|
|
17,098
|
|
Other Real Estate Owned
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total non-performing assets
|
|
$
|
23,181
|
|
|
$
|
31,198
|
|
|
$
|
32,627
|
|
|
$
|
18,182
|
|
|
$
|
17,098
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital and liquidity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
|
8.80
|
%
|
|
|
8.66
|
%
|
|
|
8.60
|
%
|
|
|
8.45
|
%
|
|
|
8.59
|
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
|
|
11.18
|
%
|
|
|
10.97
|
%
|
|
|
10.47
|
%
|
|
|
10.29
|
%
|
|
|
10.63
|
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
|
|
14.73
|
%
|
|
|
14.53
|
%
|
|
|
13.98
|
%
|
|
|
13.81
|
%
|
|
|
14.28
|
|
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
|
|
|
6.70
|
%
|
|
|
6.59
|
%
|
|
|
6.43
|
%
|
|
|
6.64
|
%
|
|
|
6.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
|
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible Common Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP
|
$
|
404,137
|
|
|
$
|
397,434
|
|
|
$
|
388,502
|
|
|
$
|
394,438
|
|
|
$
|
373,808
|
|
|
Less: Preferred Equity
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
132,631
|
|
|
|
133,026
|
|
|
|
133,403
|
|
|
|
133,829
|
|
|
|
134,227
|
|
|
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
271,506
|
|
|
$
|
264,408
|
|
|
$
|
255,099
|
|
|
$
|
260,609
|
|
|
$
|
239,581
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Shares Outstanding
|
|
15,529,342
|
|
|
|
15,519,072
|
|
|
|
15,487,667
|
|
|
|
15,736,528
|
|
|
|
15,737,222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$
|
17.48
|
|
|
$
|
17.04
|
|
|
$
|
16.47
|
|
|
$
|
16.56
|
|
|
$
|
15.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets - GAAP
|
$
|
4,185,869
|
|
|
$
|
4,146,717
|
|
|
$
|
4,098,469
|
|
|
$
|
4,061,423
|
|
|
$
|
4,011,914
|
|
|
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
|
|
132,631
|
|
|
|
133,026
|
|
|
|
133,403
|
|
|
|
133,829
|
|
|
|
134,227
|
|
|
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
4,053,238
|
|
|
$
|
4,013,691
|
|
|
$
|
3,965,066
|
|
|
$
|
3,927,594
|
|
|
$
|
3,877,687
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
|
6.70
|
%
|
|
|
6.59
|
%
|
|
|
6.43
|
%
|
|
|
6.64
|
%
|
|
|
6.19
|
%
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
|
2025
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|
$
|
27,482
|
|
|
$
|
27,126
|
|
|
$
|
28,296
|
|
|
$
|
27,981
|
|
|
$
|
28,555
|
|
Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense
|
|
339
|
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
|
363
|
|
|
|
363
|
|
|
|
366
|
|
Less: Acquisition related expenses
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
27,143
|
|
|
$
|
26,794
|
|
|
$
|
27,933
|
|
|
$
|
27,618
|
|
|
$
|
28,189
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income (GAAP)
|
$
|
34,814
|
|
|
$
|
32,773
|
|
|
$
|
31,355
|
|
|
$
|
29,233
|
|
|
$
|
27,751
|
|
Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment
|
|
621
|
|
|
|
622
|
|
|
|
627
|
|
|
|
630
|
|
|
|
631
|
|
Noninterest income (GAAP)
|
|
6,589
|
|
|
|
7,860
|
|
|
|
9,015
|
|
|
|
9,686
|
|
|
|
10,543
|
|
Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities
|
|
(74)
|
|
|
|
(29)
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
42,098
|
|
|
$
|
41,284
|
|
|
$
|
40,901
|
|
|
$
|
39,326
|
|
|
$
|
38,851
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
|
64.5
|
%
|
|
|
64.9
|
%
|
|
|
68.3
|
%
|
|
|
70.2
|
%
|
|
|
72.6
|
%
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
|
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations
|
|
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Recurring
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Recurring
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
|
As Adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
$
|
56,271
|
|
|
$
|
1,621
|
|
|
$
|
54,650
|
|
|
$
|
110,004
|
|
|
$
|
1,621
|
|
|
$
|
108,383
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
21,457
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
21,457
|
|
|
|
42,417
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
42,417
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
34,814
|
|
|
|
1,621
|
|
|
|
33,193
|
|
|
|
67,587
|
|
|
|
1,621
|
|
|
|
65,966
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
1,171
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,171
|
|
|
|
2,419
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2,419
|
|
Provision for unfunded commitments
|
|
(146)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(146)
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
Net interest income after provision
|
|
33,789
|
|
|
|
1,621
|
|
|
|
32,168
|
|
|
|
64,995
|
|
|
|
1,621
|
|
|
|
63,374
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
6,589
|
|
|
|
(1,044)
|
|
|
|
7,633
|
|
|
|
14,449
|
|
|
|
(1,044)
|
|
|
|
15,493
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
27,482
|
|
|
|
(311)
|
|
|
|
27,793
|
|
|
|
54,608
|
|
|
|
(311)
|
|
|
|
54,919
|
|
Income before taxes
|
|
12,896
|
|
|
|
888
|
|
|
|
12,008
|
|
|
|
24,836
|
|
|
|
888
|
|
|
|
23,948
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
1,881
|
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
|
1,750
|
|
|
|
3,653
|
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
|
3,522
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
11,015
|
|
|
$
|
757
|
|
|
$
|
10,258
|
|
|
$
|
21,183
|
|
|
$
|
757
|
|
|
$
|
20,426
|
Non-recurring adjustments summary:
Second-Quarter 2025
The quarter ended June 30, 2025 was positively impacted by non-recurring adjustments to our loan valuation resulting from a core system conversion during the second quarter of 2025, which positively impacted net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 by approximately $0.6 million on a pre-tax basis, and the release of a reserve established in the third-quarter of 2024 for a reconciling item associated with a system conversion, which positively impacted net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 by approximately $0.3 million on a pre-tax basis.
