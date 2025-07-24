Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results Of $0.71 Per Common Share, Up 58% Or $0.26 Per Common Share From Second-Quarter 2024


2025-07-24 07:33:35
SANDUSKY, Ohio , July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB ) ("Civista") today reported net income of $11.0 million, or $0.71 per common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

  • Net income of $11.0 million, a 56% increase or $3.9 million compared to $7.1 million for the second quarter 2024, and $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Diluted earnings per common share of $0.71, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.45 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, and $0.66 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Efficiency ratio of 64.5%, compared to 72.6% for the second quarter of 2024 and 64.9% for the first quarter of 2025.
  • 232 basis points cost of funds for the second-quarter of 2025, 30 basis points lower than the 261 basis points cost of funds in the second quarter of 2024.
  • The second-quarter included non-recurring items which positively impacted net income by approx. $0.9 million on a pre-tax basis, and $0.76 million on an after-tax basis.

CEO Commentary:

"Our strong second-quarter performance highlights continued momentum in net income and earnings per share," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista. "Earnings per share rose to $0.71, up from $0.66 in Q1 and $0.45 a year ago, reflecting the success of our strategic initiatives and our focus on disciplined growth, customer relationships, and long-term shareholder value."

"The announcement of our partnership with The Farmers Savings Bank marks an exciting step in expanding our presence in Northeast Ohio and reinforcing our foundation with a strong base of core deposits," said Shaffer. "This, along with our successful $80.5 million capital raise earlier this month, positions us well for future growth."

"We continue to maintain strong credit quality, which reflects the soundness of our underwriting and the strength of our customer relationships," said Shaffer. "As demand for housing and construction financing grows, we remain focused on providing tailored financial solutions that support the evolving needs of the communities we serve."

Results of Operations:
 For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 and the six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024.

Second-Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Diluted earnings per common share of $0.71, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.45 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, and $0.66 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Net income of $11.0 million, an increase of 56% or $3.9 million compared to $7.1 million for the second quarter 2024, and $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Net interest margin (tax equivalent) of 3.64%, compared to 3.09% for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Net interest income of $34.8 million, up $7.1 million or 25.5% compared to the second quarter of 2024.
  • 196 basis points cost of deposits for the second-quarter of 2025, down 4 basis points compared to the first-quarter of 2025, and 14 basis points lower than the 210 basis points in the second-quarter of 2024.
  • 232-basis points cost of funds for the second-quarter of 2025, 30 basis points lower than the 262-basis points cost of funds in the second-quarter of 2024.
  • Noninterest expense of $27.5 million, $0.9 million or 3.2% lower than the second quarter of 2024.
  • Efficiency ratio of 64.5%, compared to 72.6% for the second quarter of 2024 and 64.9% for the first quarter of 2025.
  • Total period end loan growth of $47.1 million from first quarter 2025.
  • Return on Assets of 1.06%, compared to 0.72% for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Return on Equity of 11.02%, compared to 7.77% for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans of 1.28%.
  • Based on the June 30, 2025, market close share price of $23.20, the $0.17 second quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 2.93% and a dividend payout ratio of 23.96%.
  • The second-quarter included non-recurring items which positively impacted net income by approx. $0.9 million on a pre-tax basis, and $0.76 million on an after-tax basis.

Assets

Total assets at June 30, 2025, were $4.2 billion, an increase of $39.2 million, or 0.9% from March 31, 2025, and $87.4 million, or 2.1%, from December 31, 2024.

  • Loan and lease balances increased $47.1 million, or 1.5% since March 31, 2025, and $69.9 million, or 2.3% since December 31, 2024.
  • Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the non-owner and owner occupied categories.
  • Residential Real Estate has grown primarily due to more home construction loans as we meet the demand for housing and construction financing by our customers and communities.

Deposits & Borrowings

Total deposits at June 30, 2025, were $3.2 billion, a decrease of $42.7 million, or 1.32% from March 31, 2025, and a decrease of $15.7 million, or 0.5%, from December 31, 2024.

  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased $47.5 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $51.9 million decrease in noninterest-bearing accounts related to commercial business deposits, partially offset by a $9.9 million increase in noninterest-bearing public funds.
  • Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $13.5 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $27.9 million increase in interest-bearing public funds, somewhat offset by a $6.4 million decrease in Jumbo now deposits.
  • Savings and money markets decreased $26.3 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to decreases of $8.3 million and $36.6 million in retail money market savings and ICS demand and money markets, respectively. This was partially offset by an increase of $20.1 million in business money market savings.
  • Time deposits increased $90.7 million from December 31, 2024, primarily due to a $69.8 million increase in Jumbo certificates of deposit and a $29.0 million increase in retail time certificates, partially offset by a $5.5 million decrease in reciprocal deposits.
  • Brokered deposits totaled $454.1 million at June 30, 2025, which included brokered certificate of deposits of $450.0 million and brokered money markets of $4.1 million. Brokered deposits decreased $46.1 million from December 31, 2024.
  • FHLB overnight advances totaled $433.5 million on June 30, 2025, up $73.5 million from March 31, 2025, and $94.5 million from December 31, 2024.
  • FHLB term advances totaled $1.1 million on June 30, 2025, down from $1.4 million March 31, 2025, and down from $1.5 million on December 31, 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $7.1 million, or 25.5%, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year. In the second quarter of 2025, net interest income was increased by $1.6 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.

  • Interest income increased $5.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year, attributed to average interest-earning assets increasing $224.8 million coupled with a 26-basis point increase in asset yield.
  • Interest expense decreased $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year. This was due to a 107-basis point reduction in higher costing FHLB borrowings coupled with a 136-basis point reduction in time deposits mostly offset by $272.2 million average balance growth in total deposits, resulting in a net increase of $249.3 million in average interest-bearing liabilities when comparing the second quarter of 2025 to the same period last year.
  • Net interest margin increased 55-basis points to 3.64% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.09% for the same period last year.

Net interest income increased $11.5 million, or 20.4%, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net interest income was increased by $1.6 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.

  • Interest income increased $9.3 million for the six-months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, attributed to average interest-earning assets increasing $237.1 million coupled with a 15-basis point increase in asset yield.
  • Interest expense decreased $2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year. This was due to a 106-basis point reduction in higher costing FHLB borrowings coupled with a 125-basis point drop in time deposits, mostly offset by $262.5 million average balance growth in deposits, resulting in a net increase of $267.6 million in average interest-bearing liabilities when comparing the six-months ended June 30, 2025, to the same period last year.
  • Net interest margin increased 41-basis points to 3.57% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.16% for the same period last year.

Credit

Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments) decreased $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2025 to $1.0 million compared to $1.7 million for the same period last year, and decreased $0.6 million compared to $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.

  • Civista recorded net charge-offs of $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to net charge-offs of $0.7 million for the same period of 2024, and $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.
  • The allowance for credit losses to loans ratio was 1.28% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.30% at March 31, 2025, and 1.29% at December 31, 2024.
  • Non-performing assets at June 30, 2025, were $23.2 million, a decrease of $8.0 million or 25.7%, from March 31, 2025. The non-performing assets to assets ratio was 0.55% at June 30, 2025, and 0.75% at March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily related to a loan pay-off occurring within the second quarter of 2025.
  • The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased to 176.1% at June 30, 2025, from 120.8% at December 31, 2024.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $6.6 million, a decrease of $3.8 million or 36.5%, when compared to the same period last year. In the second quarter of 2025, noninterest income was reduced by $1.0 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.

  • Net gain/(loss) on equity securities decreased $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year, resulting from market valuation adjustments.
  • Lease revenue and residual income decreased $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, mainly due to stronger lease originations in 2024 coupled with a one-time non-recurring adjustment aforementioned above.
  • Other income decreased $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily related to lower fee revenue from CLF.

Noninterest income totaled $14.4 million, a decrease of $4.2 million or 22.5%, when compared to the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, noninterest income was reduced by $1.0 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.

  • Net gain on sale of loans decreased $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, resulting from timing of selling loans.
  • Lease revenue and residual income decreased $2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, due to stronger lease originations in 2024 coupled with a one-time non-recurring adjustment aforementioned above.
  • Other income decreased $1.3 million for the six month ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, primarily related to lower fee revenue from the leasing division.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $27.5 million, a decrease of $0.9 million or 3.2%, when compared to the same period last year. In the second quarter of 2025, noninterest expense was reduced by $0.3 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.

  • Compensation expense decreased $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to fewer employees and an increase in the deferral of salaries and wages related to the loan originations in the second quarter of 2025.
  • The quarter-to-date average number of full-time equivalent ("FTE") employees was 526 at June 30, 2025, compared with an average number of 537 for the same period in 2024.
  • Professional fees increased $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, mainly due to utilizing consultants to assist in transitioning Civista Leasing and Finance Division to a new core processing system.
  • Equipment expense decreased $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, due to normal equipment depreciation as well as decreases in equipment expense related to operating lease contracts.
  • The efficiency ratio was 64.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 72.6% for the same period last year. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 3.2% decrease in noninterest expenses, a 25.5% increase in net interest income, partially offset by a 36.5% decrease in noninterest income.

Noninterest expense totaled $54.6 million, a decrease of $1.2 million or 2.2%, when compared to the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, noninterest expense was reduced by $0.3 million from non-recurring adjustments resulting from the Civista Leasing and Finance Division core system conversion.

  • Compensation expense decreased $2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period last year, primarily due to fewer employees, and an increase in the deferral of salaries and wages related to the loan originations as well as lower employee benefits costs in the first six months of 2025.
  • The year-to-date average number of FTE employees was 523 at June 30, 2025, compared with an average number of 538 for the same period in 2024.
  • Professional fees increased $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, mainly due to utilizing consultants to assist in transitioning Civista Leasing and Finance Division to a new core processing system.
  • Equipment expense decreased $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, due to normal equipment depreciation as well as decreases in equipment expense related to operating lease contracts.
  • The efficiency ratio was 64.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 72.4% for the same period last year. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a 2.2% decrease in noninterest expenses, a 20.4% increase in net interest income, partially offset by a 22.5% decrease in noninterest income.

Taxes

Civista's effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2025 was 14.6% compared to 12.6% for the same period last year, and 14.8% for the first quarter of 2025.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was 14.7% compared to 12.1% in the same period last year.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2025, totaled $404.1 million, an increase of $6.7 million from March 31, 2025, and $15.6 million from December 31, 2024. This resulted from an increase of $15.9 million in retained earnings, partially offset by a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $0.7 million from December 31,2024.

Civista did not repurchase any shares in the second quarter of 2025 as the current repurchase plan is set to expire in April 2026. In January 2025, Civista liquidated 8,182 shares held by employees, at $20.39 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Recent Developments

July 10, 2025, Civista Bancshares, Inc. announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Civista will acquire The Farmers Savings Bank.

July 10, 2025, Civista Bancshares, Inc. announced an underwritten public offering of its common stock, including an overallotment option. The offering totaled 3,788,238 shares at a price of $21.25 per share, raising approximately $80,500,058.

Conference Call and Webcast
 Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2025 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, . Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 800-836-8184 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. second quarter 2025 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website ( ).

About Civista Bancshares
 Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $4.2 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 42 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bank also offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide through its Civista Leasing and Finance Division. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at .

Forward Looking Statements
 This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 This press release and related materials may contain references to measures which are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These financial measures have been included as they provide meaningful supplemental information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations. Information concerning these non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the financial tables. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of earnings per common share, provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)















Three Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *

balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:












Loans **

$

3,136,091

$

49,972

6.39

%

$

2,964,377

$

44,946

6.10

%

Taxable securities ***

404,104

3,751

3.42

%

351,497

3,070

3.11

%

Non-taxable securities ***

277,931

2,338

3.88

%

288,128

2,372

3.87

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

23,243

210

3.61

%

15,807

205

5.22

%

Total interest-earning assets ***

$

3,841,369

$

56,271

5.84

%

$

3,619,809

$

50,593

5.58

%

Noninterest-earning assets:












Cash and due from financial institutions

40,329






32,564




Premises and equipment, net

44,687






53,654




Accrued interest receivable

13,919






13,230




Intangible assets

132,887






134,473




Bank owned life insurance

63,302






61,871




Other assets

59,948






65,818




Less allowance for loan losses

(40,546)






(39,190)




Total Assets

$

4,155,895





$

3,942,229


















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:












Interest-bearing liabilities:












Demand and savings

$

1,551,856

$

5,632

1.46

%

$

1,339,503

$

3,054

0.92

%

Time

986,644

9,926

4.04

%

926,831

12,451

5.40

%

Short-term FHLB borrowings

412,545

4,603

4.48

%

440,670

6,078

5.55

%

Long-term FHLB borrowings

1,260

8

2.57

%

2,031

12

2.38

%

Other borrowings

5,874

123

8.40

%

-

-

0.00

%

Subordinated debentures

104,145

1,165

4.49

%

103,999

1,247

4.83

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

3,062,324

$

21,457

2.81

%

$

2,813,034

$

22,842

3.27

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

652,092






703,046




Other liabilities

40,564






60,365




Shareholders' equity

400,915






365,784




Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

4,155,895





$

3,942,229


















Net interest income and interest rate spread

$

34,814

3.03

%


$

27,751

2.31

%














Net interest margin ***




3.64

%





3.09

%














* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $622 thousand and $631 thousand for the periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

*** - Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $64.1 million and $69.4 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)















Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *

balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:












Loans **

$

3,117,867

$

97,618

6.31

%

$

2,922,204

$

89,431

6.15

%

Taxable securities ***

400,518

7,306

3.37

%

351,156

6,004

3.06

%

Non-taxable securities ***

282,183

4,678

3.90

%

291,758

4,747

3.86

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

21,081

402

3.84

%

21,062

539

5.15

%

Total interest-earning assets ***

$

3,821,649

$

110,004

5.78

%

$

3,586,180

$

100,721

5.62

%

Noninterest-earning assets:












Cash and due from financial institutions

41,758






31,123




Premises and equipment, net

45,541






54,317




Accrued interest receivable

13,744






12,977




Intangible assets

133,076






134,672




Bank owned life insurance

63,110






61,664




Other assets

59,271






62,414




Less allowance for loan losses

(40,252)






(38,273)




Total Assets

$

4,137,897





$

3,905,074


















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:












Interest-bearing liabilities:












Demand and savings

$

1,565,328

$

11,360

1.46

%

$

1,361,364

$

7,039

1.04

%

Time

973,202

19,914

4.13

%

914,637

24,452

5.38

%

Short-term FHLB borrowings

384,224

8,532

4.48

%

384,679

10,593

5.54

%

Long-term FHLB borrowings

1,334

17

2.57

%

2,153

25

2.34

%

Other borrowings

6,150

268

8.78

%

-

-

0.00

%

Subordinated debentures

104,124

2,326

4.50

%

103,978

2,489

4.81

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

3,034,362

$

42,417

2.82

%

$

2,766,811

$

44,598

3.24

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

661,382






707,806




Other liabilities

43,174






62,331




Shareholders' equity

398,979






368,126




Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

4,137,897





$

3,905,074


















Net interest income and interest rate spread

$

67,587

2.96

%


$

56,123

2.38

%














Net interest margin ***




3.57

%





3.16

%














* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.2 million and $1.3 million for the periods ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

*** - 2025 and 2024 average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $61.6 million and $64.3 million, respectively. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.

Noninterest income












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,

2025

2024

$ Change

% Change

Service charges

$

1,564

$

1,488

$

76


5.1

%

Net gain (loss) on equity securities

(74)


74


(148)


-200.0

%

Net gain on sale of loans and leases

841


888


(47)


-5.3

%

ATM/Interchange fees

1,418


1,416


2


0.1

%

Wealth management fees

1,325


1,337


(12)


-0.9

%

Lease revenue and residual income

525


3,529


(3,004)


-85.1

%

Bank owned life insurance

386


367


19


5.2

%

Swap fees

53


65


(12)


-18.5

%

Other

551


1,213


(662)


-54.6

%

Total noninterest income

$

6,589

$

10,377

$

(3,788)


-36.5

%












Noninterest income












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Six months ended June 30,

2025

2024

$ Change

% Change

Service charges

$

3,088

$

2,928

$

160


5.5

%

Net gain (loss) on equity securities

(103)


(67)


(36)


-53.7

%

Net gain on sale of loans and leases

1,445


1,751


(306)


-17.5

%

ATM/Interchange fees

2,744


2,799


(55)


-2.0

%

Wealth management fees

2,665


2,613


52


2.0

%

Lease revenue and residual income

2,421


5,203


(2,782)


-53.5

%

Bank owned life insurance

773


717


56


7.8

%

Swap fees

125


122


3


2.5

%

Other

1,291


2,568


(1,277)


-49.7

%

Total noninterest income

$

14,449

$

18,634

$

(4,185)


-22.5

%












Noninterest expense












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended June 30,

2025

2024

$ Change

% Change

Compensation expense

$

15,011

$

15,740

$

(729)


-4.6

%

Net occupancy Expense

1,419


1,298


121


9.3

%

Contracted data processing

536


559


(23)


-4.1

%

FDIC Assessment

689


548


141


25.7

%

State franchise tax

634


479


155


32.4

%

Professional services

1,798


1,249


549


44.0

%

Equipment expense

1,764


2,434


(670)


-27.5

%

Amortization of core deposit intangible

338


366


(28)


-7.7

%

ATM/Interchange expense

683


632


51


8.1

%

Marketing

289


445


(156)


-35.1

%

Software maintenance expense

1,294


1,176


118


10.0

%

Other

3,027


3,463


(436)


-12.6

%

Total noninterest expense

$

27,482

$

28,389

$

(907)


-3.2

%












Noninterest expense












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Six months ended June 30,

2025

2024

$ Change

% Change

Compensation expense

$

29,054

$

31,197

$

(2,143)


-6.9

%

Net occupancy expense

3,053


2,666


387


14.5

%

Contracted data processing

1,103


1,104


(1)


-0.1

%

FDIC Assessment

1,562


1,032


530


51.4

%

State franchise tax

1,160


964


196


20.3

%

Professional services

3,888


2,398


1,490


62.1

%

Equipment expense

3,867


4,969


(1,102)


-22.2

%

Amortization of core deposit intangible

670


757


(87)


-11.5

%

ATM/Interchange expense

1,263


1,257


6


0.5

%

Marketing

585


924


(339)


-36.7

%

Software maintenance expense

2,571


2,365


206


8.7

%

Other

5,832


6,198


(366)


-5.9

%

Total noninterest expense

$

54,608

$

55,831

$

(1,223)


-2.2

%












End of period loan and lease balances












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)











June 30,

December 31,







2025

2024

$ Change

% Change

Commercial and Agriculture

$

338,598

$

328,488

$

10,110


3.1

%

Commercial Real Estate:










Owner Occupied

378,248


374,367


3,881


1.0

%

Non-owner Occupied

1,263,612


1,225,991


37,621


3.1

%

Residential Real Estate

815,408


763,869


51,539


6.7

%

Real Estate Construction

277,643


305,992


(28,349)


-9.3

%

Farm Real Estate

23,866


23,035


831


3.6

%

Lease financing receivable

42,758


46,900


(4,142)


-8.8

%

Consumer and Other

10,991


12,588


(1,597)


-12.7

%

Total Loans

$

3,151,124

$

3,081,230

$

69,894


2.3

%












End of period deposit balances












(unaudited - dollars in thousands)











June 30,

December 31,







2025

2024

$ Change

% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

647,609

$

695,094

$

(47,485)


-6.8

%

Interest-bearing demand

433,089


419,583


13,506


3.2

%

Savings and money market

1,100,660


1,126,974


(26,314)


-2.3

%

Time deposits

560,702


469,954


90,748


19.3

%

Brokered deposits

454,147


500,265


(46,118)


-9.2

%

Total Deposits

$

3,196,207

$

3,211,870

$

(15,663)


-0.5

%

Allowance for Credit Losses




(dollars in thousands)





Three months ended June 30,

2025

2024

Beginning of period

$

40,284

$

38,849

Charge-offs

(1,092)


(887)

Recoveries

92


157

Provision

1,171


1,800

End of period

$

40,455

$

39,919






Allowance for Credit Losses




(dollars in thousands)





Six months ended June 30,

2025

2024

Beginning of period

$

39,669

$

37,160

Charge-offs

(2,068)


(1,538)

Recoveries

435


455

Provision

2,419


3,842

End of period

$

40,455

$

39,919






Allowance for Unfunded Commitments




(dollars in thousands)





Three months ended June 30,

2025

2024

Beginning of period

$

3,699

$

3,851

Provision

(146)


(145)

End of period

$

3,553

$

3,706






Allowance for Unfunded Commitments




(dollars in thousands)





Six months ended June 30,

2025

2024

Beginning of period

$

3,380

$

3,901

Provision

173


(195)

End of period

$

3,553

$

3,706






(dollars in thousands)

June 30,

December 31,

2025

2024

Non-accrual loans

$

22,742

$

30,950

Restructured loans

7


1,677

90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

223


225

Total non-performing loans

22,972


32,852

Other Real Estate Owned

209


-

Total non-performing assets

$

23,181

$

32,852

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)


Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024












Interest income

$

56,271

$

50,593

$

110,004

$

100,721

Interest expense

21,457


22,842


42,417


44,598

Net interest income

34,814


27,751


67,587


56,123

Provision for credit losses

1,171


1,800


2,419


3,842

Provision for unfunded commitments

(146)


(145)


173


(195)

Net interest income after provision

33,789


26,096


64,995


52,476

Noninterest income

6,589


10,377


14,449


18,634

Noninterest expense

27,482


28,389


54,608


55,831

Income before taxes

12,896


8,084


24,836


15,279

Income tax expense

1,881


1,020


3,653


1,855

Net income

11,015


7,064


21,183


13,424

Preferred stock dividends

-


-


-


-

Net income available










to common shareholders

$

11,015

$

7,064

$

21,183

$

13,424












Dividends paid per common share

$

0.17

$

0.16

$

0.34

$

0.32












Earnings per common share










Basic










Net income

$

11,015

$

7,064

$

21,183

$

13,424

Less allocation of earnings and










dividends to participating securities

45


266


72


492

Net income available to common










shareholders - basic

$

10,970

$

6,798

$

21,111

$

12,932

Weighted average common shares outstanding

15,524,490


15,729,049


15,506,750


15,712,499

Less average participating securities

96,692


591,712


81,784


576,528

Weighted average number of shares outstanding










used to calculate basic earnings per share

15,427,798


15,137,337


15,424,966


15,135,971












Earnings per common share










Basic

$

0.71

$

0.45

$

1.37

$

0.85

Diluted

$

0.71

$

0.45

$

1.37

$

0.85












Selected financial ratios:










Return on average assets

1.06

%

0.72

%

1.03

%

0.69

%

Return on average equity

11.02

%

7.77

%

10.71

%

7.33

%

Dividend payout ratio

23.96

%

35.63

%

24.89

%

37.46

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.64

%

3.09

%

3.57

%

3.16

%

Effective tax rate

14.59

%

12.62

%

14.71

%

12.10

%

Selected Balance Sheet Items

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)







June 30,

December 31,

2025

2024

(unaudited)

(unaudited)






Cash and due from financial institutions

$

73,858

$

63,155

Investment in time deposits

715


1,450

Investment securities

645,228


650,488

Loans held for sale

10,733


665

Loans

3,151,124


3,081,230

Less: allowance for credit losses

(40,455)


(39,669)

Net loans

3,110,669


3,041,561

Other securities

36,195


30,352

Premises and equipment, net

42,922


47,166

Goodwill and other intangibles

132,631


133,403

Bank owned life insurance

63,555


62,783

Other assets

69,363


67,446

Total assets

$

4,185,869

$

4,098,469






Total deposits

$

3,196,207

$

3,211,870

Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances

433,500


339,000

Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,103


1,501

Subordinated debentures

104,172


104,089

Other borrowings

5,379


6,293

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

41,371


47,214

Total liabilities

3,781,732


3,709,967

Common shares

312,589


312,037

Retained earnings

221,321


205,408

Treasury shares

(75,753)


(75,586)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(54,020)


(53,357)

Total shareholders' equity

404,137


388,502

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,185,869

$

4,098,469








Shares outstanding at period end

15,529,342


15,487,667

Book value per share

$

20.13

$

20.15

Equity to asset ratio

7.47

%

7.61

%






Selected asset quality ratios:




Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.28

%

1.29

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.55

%

0.80

%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

176.11

%

120.75

%






Non-performing asset analysis




Nonaccrual loans

$

22,742

$

30,950

Restructured loans

7


1,677

Other real estate owned

209


-

90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

223


225

Total

$

23,181

$

32,852

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)


















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

End of Period Balances

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

















Assets
















Cash and due from banks

$

73,858

$

90,456

$

63,155

$

74,662

$

55,760

Investment in time deposits

715


960


1,450


1,450


1,450

Investment securities

645,228


648,537


650,488


629,113


611,866

Loans held for sale

10,733


4,324


665


8,299


5,369

Loans and leases

3,151,124


3,104,036


3,081,230


3,043,946


3,014,996

Allowance for credit losses

(40,455)


(40,284)


(39,669)


(41,268)


(39,919)

Net Loans

3,110,669


3,063,752


3,041,561


3,002,678


2,975,077

Other securities

36,195


32,592


30,352


32,633


37,615

Premises and equipment, net

42,922


45,107


47,166


49,967


52,142

Goodwill and other intangibles

132,631


133,026


133,403


133,829


134,227

Bank owned life insurance

63,555


63,170


62,783


62,912


63,367

Other assets

69,363


64,793


67,446


65,880


75,041

Total Assets

$

4,185,869

$

4,146,717

$

4,098,469

$

4,061,423

$

4,011,914

















Liabilities
















Total deposits

$

3,196,207

$

3,238,888

$

3,211,870

$

3,223,732

$

2,977,616

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term

433,500


360,000


339,000


287,047


500,500

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term

1,103


1,355


1,501


1,598


1,841

Subordinated debentures

104,172


104,130


104,089


104,067


104,026

Other borrowings

5,379


6,140


6,293


6,319


7,156

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

41,371


38,770


47,214


44,222


46,967

Total liabilities

3,781,732


3,749,283


3,709,967


3,666,985


3,638,106

















Shareholders' Equity
















Common shares

312,589


312,192


312,037


311,901


311,529

Retained earnings

221,321


212,944


205,408


198,034


192,186

Treasury shares

(75,753)


(75,753)


(75,586)


(75,586)


(75,574)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(54,020)


(51,949)


(53,357)


(39,911)


(54,333)

Total shareholders' equity

404,137


397,434


388,502


394,438


373,808

















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

4,185,869

$

4,146,717

$

4,098,469

$

4,061,423

$

4,011,914

















Shares outstanding at period end

15,529,342


15,519,072


15,487,667


15,736,528


15,737,222

















Book value per share

$

20.13

$

20.12

$

20.15

$

25.07

$

23.75

Equity to asset ratio

7.47

%

7.53

%

7.61

%

9.71

%

9.32

%






















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Selected asset quality ratios:














Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.28

%

1.30

%

1.29

%

1.36

%

1.32

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.55

%

0.75

%

0.80

%

0.45

%

0.43

%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

176.11

%

129.99

%

120.75

%

227.36

%

233.47

%
















Non-performing asset analysis














Nonaccrual loans

$

22,742

$

30,989

$

30,950

$

16,488

$

15,209

Restructured loans

7


-


1,677


1,663


1,889

90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

223


146


225


-


-

Other real estate owned

209


209


-


61


-

Total

$

23,181

$

31,344

$

32,852

$

18,212

$

17,098




Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)


















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Quarterly Average Balances

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Assets:














Earning assets

$

3,841,369

$

3,801,709

$

3,738,607

$

3,705,866

$

3,619,809

Securities

682,035


683,374


655,556


654,838


639,625

Loans

3,136,091


3,099,440


3,061,991


3,031,884


2,964,377

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity














Total deposits

$

3,190,592

$

3,209,277

$

3,285,485

$

3,092,583

$

2,969,380

Interest-bearing deposits

2,538,500


2,538,561


2,582,652


2,405,219


2,266,334

Other interest-bearing liabilities

523,824


461,100


320,225


493,759


546,700

Total shareholders' equity

400,915


397,021


391,591


381,392


365,784




Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)


















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

End of period loan and lease balances

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Commercial and Agriculture

$

338,598

$

330,627

$

328,488

$

304,639

$

318,499

Commercial Real Estate:














Owner Occupied

378,248


378,095


374,367


375,751


377,308

Non-owner Occupied

1,263,612


1,246,025


1,225,991


1,205,453


1,213,341

Residential Real Estate

815,408


773,349


763,869


751,825


729,213

Real Estate Construction

277,643


297,589


305,992


318,063


283,446

Farm Real Estate

23,866


22,399


23,035


24,122


24,376

Lease financing receivable

42,758


44,570


46,900


49,453


53,461

Consumer and Other

10,991


11,382


12,588


14,640


15,352

Total Loans

$

3,151,124

$

3,104,036

$

3,081,230

$

3,043,946

$

3,014,996




Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)


















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

End of period deposit balances

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

647,609

$

648,683

$

695,094

$

686,316

$

691,203

Interest-bearing demand

433,089


467,601


419,583


420,333


409,848

Savings and money market

1,100,660


1,146,480


1,126,974


1,111,771


940,312

Time deposits

560,702


515,910


469,954


456,973


418,047

Brokered deposits

454,147


460,214


500,265


548,339


518,207

Total Deposits

$

3,196,207

$

3,238,888

$

3,211,870

$

3,223,732

$

2,977,617




Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)


















Three Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Income statement

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

















Total interest and dividend income

$

56,271

$

53,733

$

53,233

$

52,741

$

50,593

Total interest expense

21,457


20,960


21,878


23,508


22,842

Net interest income

34,814


32,773


31,355


29,233


27,751

Provision for credit losses

1,171


1,248


697


1,346


1,800

Provision for unfunded commitments

(146)


319


(1)


(325)


(145)

Noninterest income

6,589


7,860


9,015


10,099


10,377

Noninterest expense

27,482


27,126


28,296


28,394


28,389

Income before taxes

12,896


11,940


11,378


9,917


8,084

Income tax expense

1,881


1,772


1,485


1,551


1,020

Net income

$

11,015

$

10,168

$

9,893

$

8,366

$

7,064

Preferred stock dividends

-


-


-


-


-

Net income available to common shareholders

$

11,015

$

10,168

$

9,893

$

8,366

$

7,064

















Per share data
































Earnings per common share














Basic














Net income

$

11,015

$

10,168

$

9,893

$

8,366

$

7,064

Less allocation of earnings and














dividends to participating securities

45


44


213


177


153

Net income available to common shareholders - basic

$

10,970

$

10,124

$

9,680

$

8,189

$

6,911

















Weighted average common shares outstanding

15,524,490


15,488,813


15,734,243


15,736,966


15,729,049

Less average participating securities

96,692


66,711


339,626


332,531


341,567

Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to calculate basic earnings per share

15,427,798


15,422,102


15,394,617


15,404,435


15,387,482

















Earnings per common share














Basic

$

0.71

$

0.66

$

0.63

$

0.53

$

0.45

Diluted

$

0.71

$

0.66

$

0.63

$

0.53

$

0.45

















Common shares dividend paid

$

2,638

$

2,636

$

2,518

$

2,518

$

2,516

















Dividends paid per common share

0.17


0.17


0.16


0.16


0.16






Three Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Selected financial ratios

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

















Return on average assets

1.06

%

1.00

%

0.97

%

0.83

%

0.72

%

Return on average equity

11.02

%

10.39

%

10.43

%

8.73

%

7.77

%

Dividend payout ratio

23.96

%

25.90

%

25.45

%

30.10

%

35.63

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.64

%

3.51

%

3.36

%

3.19

%

3.09

%

Effective tax rate

14.59

%

14.84

%

13.05

%

15.63

%

12.62

%



Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)


















Three Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Noninterest income

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Service charges

$

1,564

$

1,524

$

1,591

$

1,595

$

1,488

Net gain (loss) on equity securities

(74)


(29)


96


223


74

Net gain on sale of loans and leases

841


604


1,259


1,427


888

ATM/Interchange fees

1,418


1,326


1,640


1,402


1,416

Wealth management fees

1,325


1,340


1,464


1,443


1,337

Lease revenue and residual income

525


1,896


1,280


2,428


3,529

Bank owned life insurance

386


387


771


717


367

Swap fees

53


72


66


43


65

Other

551


740


848


821


1,213

Total noninterest income

$

6,589

$

7,860

$

9,015

$

10,099

$

10,377




Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)


















Three Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Noninterest expense

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Compensation expense

$

15,011

$

14,043

$

14,899

$

15,726

$

15,740

Net occupancy Expense

1,419


1,634


1,138


1,293


1,298

Contracted data processing

536


567


508


636


559

FDIC Assessment

689


873


1,039


560


548

State franchise tax

634


526


608


480


479

Professional services

1,798


2,090


2,247


1,134


1,249

Equipment expense

1,764


2,103


2,240


2,345


2,434

Amortization of core deposit intangible

338


332


363


364


366

ATM/Interchange expense

683


580


671


616


632

Marketing

289


296


448


716


445

Software maintenance expense

1,294


1,277


1,376


1,203


1,176

Other

3,027


2,805


2,759


3,321


3,463

Total noninterest expense

$

27,482

$

27,126

$

28,296

$

28,394

$

28,389



Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)


















Three Months Ended


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Asset quality


2025

2025

2024

2024

2024
















Allowance for credit losses:














Beginning of period

$

40,284

$

39,669

$

41,268

$

39,919

$

38,849

Charge-offs

(1,092)


(976)


(2,335)


(42)


(887)

Recoveries

92


343


39


45


157

Provision

1,171


1,248


697


1,346


1,800

End of period

$

40,455

$

40,284

$

39,669

$

41,268

$

39,919
















Allowance for unfunded commitments:














Beginning of period

$

3,699

$

3,380

$

3,381

$

3,706

$

3,851

Charge-offs

-


-


-


-


-

Recoveries

-


-


-


-


-

Provision

(146)


319


(1)


(325)


(145)

End of period

$

3,553

$

3,699

$

3,380

$

3,381

$

3,706
















Ratios
















Allowance to total loans

1.28

%

1.30

%

1.29

%

1.36

%

1.32

Allowance to nonperforming assets

174.52

%

129.12

%

121.58

%

226.60

%

233.47

Allowance to nonperforming loans

176.11

%

129.99

%

121.58

%

227.36

%

233.47
















Nonperforming assets
















Non-accrual loans

$

22,742

$

30,989

$

30,950

$

16,488

$

15,209

Restructured loans

7


-


1,677


1,633


1,889

90+ Days Past Due, Still Accruing

223


-


-


-


-

Total non-performing loans

22,972


30,989


32,627


18,121


17,098

Other Real Estate Owned

209


209


-


61


-

Total non-performing assets

$

23,181

$

31,198

$

32,627

$

18,182

$

17,098
















Capital and liquidity
















Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.80

%

8.66

%

8.60

%

8.45

%

8.59

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.18

%

10.97

%

10.47

%

10.29

%

10.63

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.73

%

14.53

%

13.98

%

13.81

%

14.28

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

6.70

%

6.59

%

6.43

%

6.64

%

6.19
















(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.

















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)


















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,


2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

















Tangible Common Equity
















Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP

$

404,137

$

397,434

$

388,502

$

394,438

$

373,808

Less: Preferred Equity

-


-


-


-


-

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

132,631


133,026


133,403


133,829


134,227

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$

271,506

$

264,408

$

255,099

$

260,609

$

239,581

















Total Shares Outstanding

15,529,342


15,519,072


15,487,667


15,736,528


15,737,222

















Tangible book value per share

$

17.48

$

17.04

$

16.47

$

16.56

$

15.25

















Tangible Assets
















Total Assets - GAAP

$

4,185,869

$

4,146,717

$

4,098,469

$

4,061,423

$

4,011,914

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

132,631


133,026


133,403


133,829


134,227

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$

4,053,238

$

4,013,691

$

3,965,066

$

3,927,594

$

3,877,687

















Tangible common equity to tangible assets

6.70

%

6.59

%

6.43

%

6.64

%

6.19

%


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
















Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024















Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

27,482

$

27,126

$

28,296

$

27,981

$

28,555

Less: Amortization of intangible assets expense

339


332


363


363


366

Less: Acquisition related expenses

-


-


-


-


-

Noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$

27,143

$

26,794

$

27,933

$

27,618

$

28,189















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

34,814

$

32,773

$

31,355

$

29,233

$

27,751

Plus: Taxable equivalent adjustment

621


622


627


630


631

Noninterest income (GAAP)

6,589


7,860


9,015


9,686


10,543

Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities

(74)


(29)


96


223


74

Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$

42,098

$

41,284

$

40,901

$

39,326

$

38,851















Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

64.5

%

64.9

%

68.3

%

70.2

%

72.6

%

Supplemental Financial Information

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Operations

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)



















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2025




Non-Recurring







Non-Recurring




As Reported

Adjustments

As Adjusted

As Reported

Adjustments

As Adjusted


















Interest income

$

56,271

$

1,621

$

54,650

$

110,004

$

1,621

$

108,383

Interest expense

21,457


-


21,457


42,417


-


42,417

Net interest income

34,814


1,621


33,193


67,587


1,621


65,966

Provision for credit losses

1,171


-


1,171


2,419


-


2,419

Provision for unfunded commitments

(146)


-


(146)


173


-


173

Net interest income after provision

33,789


1,621


32,168


64,995


1,621


63,374

Noninterest income

6,589


(1,044)


7,633


14,449


(1,044)


15,493

Noninterest expense

27,482


(311)


27,793


54,608


(311)


54,919

Income before taxes

12,896


888


12,008


24,836


888


23,948

Income tax expense

1,881


131


1,750


3,653


131


3,522

Net income

$

11,015

$

757

$

10,258

$

21,183

$

757

$

20,426

Non-recurring adjustments summary:

Second-Quarter 2025
 The quarter ended June 30, 2025 was positively impacted by non-recurring adjustments to our loan valuation resulting from a core system conversion during the second quarter of 2025, which positively impacted net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 by approximately $0.6 million on a pre-tax basis, and the release of a reserve established in the third-quarter of 2024 for a reconciling item associated with a system conversion, which positively impacted net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 by approximately $0.3 million on a pre-tax basis.

