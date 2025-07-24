Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Berkshire Hills Reports Strong Earnings Growth


2025-07-24 07:33:35
Second Quarter 2025 GAAP EPS $0.66; Operating EPS $0.69

  • 15% increase in operating EPS linked quarter; 25% increase year-over-year
  • 3% increase in operating revenue linked quarter, 2% decrease in operating non-interest expense
  • 3.27% net interest margin, 3 bps increase linked quarter and 7 bps year-over-year
  • 56.7% efficiency ratio; improved from 59.5% linked quarter
  • 0.48% delinquent and non-performing loans to total loans

BOSTON, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB ) today reported results for the second quarter of 2025. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:

($ in millions, except per share data)


Three Months Ended




June 30,
2025


Mar. 31,
2025


June 30,
2024










Net income

$

30.4

$

25.7

$

24.0

Per share

0.66


0.56

0.57

Operating earnings1

31.6


27.6

23.2

Per share

0.69


0.60

0.55








Net interest income, non FTE

$

91.9

$

89.8

$

88.5

Net interest income, FTE

93.8


91.7

90.5

Net interest margin, FTE

3.27 %


3.24 %

3.20 %

Non-interest income

$

21.8

$

20.7

$

20.1

Operating non-interest income1

21.8


20.7

20.1








Non-interest expense

68.1


70.4

70.9

Operating non-interest expense1

66.7


67.9

71.3

Efficiency ratio1

56.7 %


59.5 %

63.4 %








Average balances






Loans

$

9,484

$

9,389

$

9,157

Deposits

9,817


9,847

9,296








Period-end balances






Loans

9,499


9,429

9,229

Deposits

9,979


9,880

9,621


1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures beginning on page 12.

Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "Second quarter operating earnings grew 36% year-over-year due to revenue growth and lower expenses. Loans, deposits and the net interest margin increased over the linked quarter, boosting net interest income, and were accompanied by solid non-interest income growth. Quarterly operating revenue has increased sequentially over the last six quarters, growing 8% over this period, including 3% growth linked quarter. Quarterly operating income, operating EPS, and efficiency were the strongest since 2019. Second quarter 2025 operating return on tangible common equity advanced to 10.8%. TIME and Newsweek have once again honored Berkshire with national awards, the former for being one of the top-performing U.S. companies of our size and the latter for being one of the best workplaces in the financial services sector. Following months of preparation among our teams, we look forward to completing our transformative merger of equals with Brookline Bancorp and creating a powerful financial institution serving the Northeast."

"As I reflect on our progress since we began our transformation program in early 2021, I want to express my deepest gratitude to every member of the Berkshire team, our clients and our board of directors. Our bankers' dedication, resilience, and commitment to our clients have been the driving force behind our improved operating and financial performance. Together, we've navigated challenges, embraced change, and delivered results for our clients, shareholders and communities. I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished and excited to see what the combined company will achieve next," added Mhatre.

Berkshire CFO Brett Brbovic stated, "Second quarter net interest income increased 2% linked quarter and the net interest margin increased 3 basis points to 3.27%, benefiting from loan growth and lower deposit cost. Operating non-interest income increased $1.1 million linked quarter. Operating non-interest expense decreased $1.3 million linked quarter and $4.7 million year-over-year. The provision for credit losses decreased $1.5 million linked quarter and the allowance for credit losses on loans was unchanged at 1.24%. Quarterly results were very solid across the board."

As of and For the Three Months Ended


June 30, 2025


Mar. 31, 2025


June 30, 2024

Asset Quality






Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.14 %


0.15 %

0.07 %

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.27 %


0.25 %

0.23 %






Returns10






Return on average assets

1.03 %


0.88 %

0.82 %

Operating return on average assets

1.07 %


0.94 %

0.79 %

Return on tangible common equity

10.35 %


9.02 %

9.99 %

Operating return on tangible common equity

10.76 %


9.66 %

9.65 %






Capital1






Tangible common equity/tangible assets

10.1 %


9.9 %

8.2 %

Book value per share

$26.40


$25.81

$23.58

Tangible book value per share

$26.12


$25.50

$23.18



1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on page 12. All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.








Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (Text>NYSE: BHLB ) is the parent company of Berkshire Bank, a relationship-driven, community-focused bank with $12.0 billion in assets and 83 financial centers in New England and New York. Berkshire is headquartered in Boston and offers commercial, retail, wealth, and private banking solutions. Berkshire has a pending agreement to merge with Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a multi-bank holding company with $11.6 billion in assets and branches in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York.

2Q 2025 Financial Highlights (comparisons are to the linked quarter unless otherwise noted).

Income Statement. Second quarter GAAP income was $30 million, or $0.66 per share. Operating earnings totaled $32 million, or $0.69 per share. GAAP results included $1.5 million in primarily merger-related non-operating expenses. Operating earnings increased $4.0 million, or 14%, linked quarter and 36% year-over-year, with ongoing positive operating leverage from operating revenue growth and expense reduction. Reflecting the merger-related share issuance in December 2024, quarterly operating EPS was up 25% year-over-year. The efficiency ratio was 56.7% in the second quarter, improving to the best quarterly result since 2019.

Quarterly net interest income increased linked quarter by $2.2 million to $92 million in 2Q25.

  • The net interest margin increased 3 basis points to 3.27%.
    • The earning asset yield increased 3 basis points to 5.38%.
      • The loan yield increased 2 basis points to 5.82%.
    • The cost of funds decreased 1 basis point to 2.29%
      • The cost of deposits decreased 3 basis points to 2.15%.
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $4.0 million, decreasing 1.5 million linked quarter.
    • Net loan charge-offs totaled $3.3 million, compared to $3.5 million linked quarter.
    • The annualized loan net charge-off ratio was 0.14% for the quarter and 0.15% year-to-date.
  • GAAP and operating non-interest income was $22 million, increasing $1.1 million linked quarter primarily due to higher loan related fee income.
  • Non-interest expense totaled $68 million on a GAAP basis and $67 million on an operating basis. The operating measure decreased $1.3 million linked quarter and $4.7 million year-over-year.
    • Compensation and occupancy expense decreased $1.8 million from seasonally higher levels in the linked quarter.
  • The effective tax rate was 27% in 2Q25 compared to 26% in the linked quarter.

Loans . Compared to the linked quarter, total loans increased $70 million, or 1%, to $9.5 billion. Growth was primarily in commercial and industrial loans which increased $56 million, or 4%.

  • The quarter-end allowance for credit losses on loans was unchanged at 1.24% of total loans.
    • The period-end allowance was 462% of non-performing loans.
  • Non-performing loans were 0.27% of total loans at period-end.
  • Delinquent and non-performing loans were 0.48% of total loans at period-end.

Deposits . Compared to the linked quarter, total end of period deposits increased $99 million, or 1%, to $10.0 billion. Total end of period deposits excluding payroll and brokered deposits increased $66 million, or 1%, linked quarter, and increased $541 million, or 7%, year-over year.

Equity. Total shareholders' equity increased $26 million, or 2%, linked quarter to $1.2 billion. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets measured 10.1%, increasing from 9.9% linked quarter. Tangible book value per share grew 13% year-over-year to $26.12 at period-end.

Proposed Transaction with Brookline Bancorp, Inc . On December 16, 2024, Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc., Commerce Acquisition Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire formed solely to facilitate the merger ("Merger Sub") and Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Brookline"), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"). The Merger Agreement provides that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, Merger Sub will merge with and into Brookline, with Brookline as the surviving entity, and immediately thereafter, Brookline will merge with and into Berkshire, with Berkshire as the surviving entity (collectively, the "Merger"). As a result of the Merger, the separate corporate existence of Brookline will cease, and Berkshire will continue as the surviving corporation. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, each outstanding share of Brookline common stock will be exchanged for the right to receive 0.42 shares of Berkshire common stock. Holders of Brookline common stock will receive cash in lieu of fractional shares of Berkshire common stock. As a result of the proposed transaction and a $100 million common stock offering completed by Berkshire to support the proposed transaction, Berkshire stockholders will own approximately 55% and Brookline stockholders will own approximately 45% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. The proposed transaction is expected to close in 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals. Shareholders of both companies approved merger-related proposals in May 2025.

Conference Call and Investor Presentation. Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, July 24, 2025 to discuss results for the quarter and the Company's outlook. Instructions for listening to the call may be found at the Company's website at Text> href="" rel="nofollow" berkshirebank . Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at this website. The call will be archived at the website and will be available for an extended period of time.

Forward Looking Statements: This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see the sections titled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at Text> . These factors include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of Berkshire or Brookline to terminate the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Berkshire or Brookline; delays in completing the proposed transaction with Brookline; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction), or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all, including the ability of Berkshire and Brookline to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; the impact of certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction on the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities and strategic transactions; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; and potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT
 Kevin Conn
Investor Relations
617.641.9206
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT
 Gary Levante
Corporate Communications
413.447.1737
[email protected]


Berkshire Hills Bancorp


SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)




At or for the Quarters Ended



June 30,


March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,



2025


2025

2024

2024

2024













NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA












Net earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted

$ 0.66


$ 0.56

$ 0.46

$ 0.88

$ 0.57

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3)

0.69


0.60

0.60

0.58

0.55

Net income/(loss), (thousands)

30,366


25,719

19,657

37,509

24,025

Operating net income, (thousands) (2)(3)

31,587


27,621

25,982

24,789

23,168

Net interest income, (thousands) non FTE

91,921


89,771

86,855

88,059

88,532

Net interest income, FTE (5)

93,761


91,655

88,798

90,082

90,545

Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)

46,303


46,377

46,424

42,982

42,959

Average diluted shares, (thousands)

46,007


46,061

43,064

42,454

42,508

Total book value per common share, end of period

26.40


25.81

25.15

24.90

23.58

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)(3)

26.12


25.50

24.82

24.53

23.18

Dividends declared per common share

0.18


0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

Dividend payout ratio (6)

27.54

%

32.52

%

39.40

%

20.63

%

32.74

%













PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)










Return on equity

9.97

%

8.63

%

7.18

%

14.29

%

9.49

%

Operating return on equity (2)(3)

10.37


9.28

9.49

9.44

9.15

Return on tangible common equity (2)(3)

10.35


9.02

7.59

14.83

9.99

Operating return on tangible common equity (2)(3)

10.76


9.66

9.93

9.91

9.65

Return on assets

1.03


0.88

0.68

1.28

0.82

Operating return on assets (2)(3)

1.07


0.94

0.90

0.85

0.79

Net interest margin, FTE (5)

3.27


3.24

3.14

3.16

3.20

Efficiency ratio (3)

56.73


59.45

62.43

63.74

63.40













FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)












Total assets

$ 12,035


$ 12,013

$ 12,273

$ 11,605

$ 12,219

Total earning assets

11,346


11,334

11,523

10,922

11,510

Total loans

9,499


9,429

9,385

9,212

9,229

Total funding liabilities

10,565


10,564

10,813

10,285

10,907

Total deposits

9,979


9,880

10,375

9,577

9,621

Loans/deposits (%)

95

%

95

%

90

%

96

%

96

%

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

$ (91)


$ (95)

$ (106)

$ (89)

$ (115)

Total shareholders' equity

1,222


1,197

1,167

1,070

1,013













ASSET QUALITY












Allowance for credit losses, (millions)

$ 117


$ 117

$ 115

$ 112

$ 112

Net charge-offs, (millions)

(3)


(4)

(3)

(6)

(2)

Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.14

%

0.15

%

0.14

%

0.24

%

0.07

%

Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions)

$ 4


$ 6

$ 6

$ 6

$ 6

Non-performing assets, (millions)

28


26

27

27

24

Non-performing loans/total loans

0.27

%

0.25

%

0.26

%

0.26

%

0.23

%

Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans

462


501

469

467

525

Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.24


1.24

1.22

1.22

1.22













CAPITAL RATIO












Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3)

10.1


9.9

9.4

9.1

8.2


























(1)

All financial tables presented are unaudited.











(2)

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, appear on page 13 and 14.


(3)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges

primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See page 13 and 14 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

(4)

All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.






(5)

Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.







(6)

Dividend payout ratio is based on dividends declared.











Berkshire Hills Bancorp

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

June 30,

(in thousands)

2025

2025

2024

2024

Assets





Cash and due from banks

$ 131,970

$ 121,137

$ 182,776

$ 112,085

Short-term investments

670,761

705,199

945,633

988,207

Total cash and cash equivalents

802,731

826,336

1,128,409

1,100,292





Trading securities, at fair value

4,835

5,010

5,258

5,699

Equity securities, at fair value

647

647

655

12,736

Securities available for sale, at fair value

664,713

669,182

655,723

611,711

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

476,756

494,242

507,658

520,239

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

25,579

29,688

19,565

35,010

Total securities

1,172,530

1,198,769

1,188,859

1,185,395

Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities

(63)

(63)

(64)

(65)

Net securities

1,172,467

1,198,706

1,188,795

1,185,330





Loans held for sale

4,014

1,322

3,076

52,072





Commercial real estate loans

4,898,078

4,882,927

4,848,824

4,706,810

Commercial and industrial loans

1,511,362

1,455,847

1,461,341

1,421,921

Residential mortgages

2,720,363

2,721,885

2,701,227

2,674,611

Consumer loans

369,046

368,226

373,602

425,184

Total loans

9,498,849

9,428,885

9,384,994

9,228,526

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans

(117,344)

(116,678)

(114,700)

(112,167)

Net loans

9,381,505

9,312,207

9,270,294

9,116,359





Premises and equipment, net

58,439

57,680

56,609

55,893

Other real estate owned

124

-

-

-

Other intangible assets

12,809

13,936

15,064

17,319

Other assets

596,140

596,082

604,231

615,882

Assets held for sale

6,519

6,930

6,930

76,307

Total assets

$ 12,034,748

$ 12,013,199

$ 12,273,408

$ 12,219,454





Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 2,296,268

$ 2,295,040

$ 2,324,879

$ 2,222,012

NOW and other deposits

814,600

789,418

841,406

766,641

Money market deposits

3,153,241

3,197,331

3,610,521

3,278,753

Savings deposits

1,105,009

1,065,530

1,021,716

1,004,320

Time deposits

2,609,913

2,532,558

2,576,682

2,349,733

Total deposits

9,979,031

9,879,877

10,375,204

9,621,459





Federal Home Loan Bank advances

463,861

562,921

316,482

689,606

Subordinated borrowings

121,736

121,674

121,612

121,487

Total borrowings

585,597

684,595

438,094

811,093





Other liabilities

247,809

251,967

292,686

287,312

Liabilities held for sale

-

-

-

486,648

Total liabilities

10,812,437

10,816,439

11,105,984

11,206,512





Common shareholders' equity

1,222,311

1,196,760

1,167,424

1,012,942

Total shareholders' equity

1,222,311

1,196,760

1,167,424

1,012,942

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 12,034,748

$ 12,013,199

$ 12,273,408

$ 12,219,454

Berkshire Hills Bancorp

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025


2024

2025


2024

Interest income

$ 151,469


$ 154,109

$ 299,799


$ 306,115

Interest expense

59,548


65,577

118,107


129,443

Net interest income, non FTE

91,921


88,532

181,692


176,672

Non-interest income








Deposit related fees

8,193


8,561

16,142


16,866

Loan related fees

5,100


2,364

8,887


5,027

Gain on SBA loans

2,288


3,294

5,564


4,993

Wealth management fees

2,657


2,613

5,612


5,497

Fair value adjustments on securities

46


(42)

(6)


(157)

Other

3,468


3,343

6,225


5,217

Total non-interest income excluding gains and losses

21,752


20,133

42,424


37,443

(Loss) on sale of securities

-


-

-


(49,909)

Total non-interest income

21,752


20,133

42,424


(12,466)

Total net revenue

113,673


108,665

224,116


164,206








Provision expense for credit losses

4,000


6,499

9,500


12,499








Non-interest expense








Compensation and benefits

39,303


40,126

79,938


80,861

Occupancy and equipment

7,203


8,064

14,869


16,762

Technology

9,756


10,236

19,821


20,140

Professional services

961


2,757

2,675


5,433

Regulatory expenses

1,648


1,848

3,275


3,693

Amortization of intangible assets

1,128


1,140

2,256


2,345

Marketing

1,541


532

2,808


1,648

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

1,491


(384)

3,945


3,233

Other expenses

5,113


6,612

8,923


12,836

Total non-interest expense

68,144


70,931

138,510


146,951

Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses

66,653


71,315

134,565


143,718








Income before income taxes

41,529


31,235

76,106


4,756

Income tax expense

11,163


7,210

20,021


919

Net income

30,366


24,025

56,085


3,837








Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.66


$ 0.57

$ 1.23


$ 0.09

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.66


$ 0.57

$ 1.22


$ 0.09








Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

45,764


42,437

45,731


42,602

Diluted

46,007


42,508

46,042


42,763








Berkshire Hills Bancorp

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (5 Quarter Trend)



June 30,


March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025


2025

2024

2024

2024

Interest income


$ 151,469


$ 148,330

$ 150,555

$ 157,268

$ 154,109

Interest expense


59,548


58,559

63,700

69,209

65,577

Net interest income, non FTE

91,921


89,771

86,855

88,059

88,532

Non-interest income











Deposit related fees

8,193


7,949

8,237

8,656

8,561

Loan related fees

5,100


3,787

3,039

3,214

2,364

Gain on SBA loans

2,288


3,276

4,635

3,020

3,294

Wealth management fees


2,657


2,955

2,658

2,685

2,613

Fair value adjustments on securities

46


(52)

(352)

516

(42)

Other

3,468


2,757

4,943

3,416

3,343

Total non-interest income excluding gains and losses

21,752


20,672

23,160

21,507

20,133

Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net

-


-

193

16,048

-

Loss on sale of securities


-


-

(28)

-

-

Total non-interest income


21,752


20,672

23,325

37,555

20,133

Total net revenue


113,673


110,443

110,180

125,614

108,665











Provision expense for credit losses


4,000


5,500

6,000

5,500

6,499

Non-interest expense











Compensation and benefits

39,303


40,635

38,929

40,663

40,126

Occupancy and equipment


7,203


7,666

7,334

7,373

8,064

Technology

9,756


10,065

10,241

10,014

10,236

Professional services

961


1,714

2,765

2,109

2,757

Regulatory expenses

1,648


1,627

1,851

1,851

1,848

Amortization of intangible assets


1,128


1,128

1,128

1,128

1,140

Marketing

1,541


1,267

2,013

861

532

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

1,491


2,454

6,557

(297)

(384)

Other expenses

5,113


3,810

6,757

8,258

6,612

Total non-interest expense


68,144


70,366

77,575

71,960

70,931

Total non-interest expense excluding non-operating expenses

66,653


67,912

71,018

72,257

71,315






















Income/(loss) before income taxes

$ 41,529


$ 34,577

$ 26,605

$ 48,154

$ 31,235

Income tax expense/(benefit)

11,163


8,858

6,948

10,645

7,210

Net income/(loss)


$ 30,366


$ 25,719

$ 19,657

$ 37,509

$ 24,025






















Diluted earnings/(loss) per common share

$ 0.66


$ 0.56

$ 0.46

$ 0.88

$ 0.57











Weighted average shares outstanding:









Basic

45,764


45,684

42,661

42,170

42,437

Diluted

46,007


46,061

43,064

42,454

42,508






















Berkshire Hills Bancorp

AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS


Quarters Ended


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

(in millions)

Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate



Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest (1)

Average
Yield/Rate

Assets
















Commercial real estate

$ 4,903

76

6.19

%


$ 4,865

$ 75

6.19

%

4,649

77

6.52

%

Commercial and industrial loans

1,501

27

6.99



1,446

25

7.00

1,384

27

7.62

Residential mortgages

2,711

30

4.39



2,708

30

4.35

2,694

28

4.21

Consumer loans

369

5

6.58



370

6

6.57

430

8

7.47

Total loans


9,484

138

5.82



9,389

136

5.80

9,157

140

6.05

Securities (2)

1,299

8

2.59



1,312

9

2.62

1,332

8

2.44

Short-term investments and loans held for sale

540

5

4.31



534

6

4.19

597

8

5.07

New York branch loans held for sale (3)

-

-

-

-

-

-

57

1

5.86

Total earning assets


11,323

151

5.38



11,235

151

5.35

11,143

157

5.57

Goodwill and other intangible assets

13





14



18


Other assets

513





505



531


Total assets


11,849





$ 11,754



11,692


































Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

2,281

$ -

-

%


$ 2,262

$ -

-

%


2,244

$ -

-

%

NOW and other

800

3

1.48



758

2

1.32

763

3

1.44

Money market

3,095

23

2.92



3,247

23

2.87

2,909

24

3.32

Savings

1,081

3

1.24



1,038

3

1.13

1,004

3

1.06

Time

2,560

24

3.73



2,542

25

3.91

2,376

25

4.22

Total deposits


9,817

53

2.15



9,847

53

2.18

9,296

55

2.35

Borrowings (4)

590

7

4.65



463

6

4.90

610

9

5.55

New York branch non-interest-bearing deposits held for sale (3)

-

-

-

-

-

-

97

-

-

New York branch interest-bearing deposits held for sale (3)

-

-

-

-

-

-

386

3

2.80

Total funding liabilities


10,407

60

2.29



10,310

59

2.30

10,389

67

2.53
















Other liabilities

224





253



290


Total liabilities


10,631





10,563



10,679


















Common shareholders' equity (5)

1,218





1,191



1,013


Total shareholders' equity


1,218





1,191



1,013


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


11,849





$ 11,754



11,692


Net interest margin, FTE




3.27





3.24



3.20
















Supplementary data
















Net Interest Income, non FTE

91,921





89,771



88,532


FTE income adjustment

1,840





1,884



2,013


Net Interest Income, FTE


93,761





91,655



90,545



(1) Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.

(3) New York branch loans and deposits moved to held for sale on March 4, 2024.

(4) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet.

(5) Unrealized gains and losses, net of tax, are included in average equity.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS


At or for the Quarters Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

(in thousands)

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS











Commercial real estate

$ 9,869


$ 9,742

$ 10,393

$ 10,270

$ 5,976

Commercial and industrial loans

11,512


8,998

9,156

8,227

8,489

Residential mortgages

3,289


3,684

3,830

4,348

5,491

Consumer loans

734


856

1,068

1,124

1,392

Total non-performing loans

25,404


23,280

24,447

23,969

21,348

Repossessed assets

2,384


2,288

2,280

2,563

2,549

Total non-performing assets

$ 27,788


$ 25,568

$ 26,727

$ 26,532

$ 23,897











Total non-performing loans/total loans

0.27 %


0.25 %

0.26 %

0.26 %

0.23 %

Total non-performing assets/total assets

0.23 %


0.21 %

0.22 %

0.23 %

0.20 %











PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS










Balance at beginning of period

$ 116,678


$ 114,700

$ 112,047

$ 112,167

$ 107,331

Charged-off loans

(4,348)


(6,256)

(4,553)

(7,091)

(3,246)

Recoveries on charged-off loans

1,014


2,734

1,206

1,471

1,583

Net loans charged-off

(3,334)


(3,522)

(3,347)

(5,620)

(1,663)

Provision expense for loan credit losses

4,000


5,500

6,000

5,500

6,499

Balance at end of period

$ 117,344


$ 116,678

$ 114,700

$ 112,047

$ 112,167











Allowance for credit losses/total loans

1.24 %


1.24 %

1.22 %

1.22 %

1.22 %

Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans

462 %


501 %

469 %

467 %

525 %











NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS











Commercial real estate

$ (338)


$ (991)

$ (121)

$ (999)

$ 22

Commercial and industrial loans

(3,232)


(1,518)

(2,309)

(1,009)

(711)

Residential mortgages

48


161

552

273

316

Home equity

(13)


102

1

3

8

Other consumer loans

205


(1,276)

(1,470)

(3,888)

(1,298)

Total, net

$ (3,330)


$ (3,522)

$ (3,347)

$ (5,620)

$ (1,663)











Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.14 %


0.15 %

0.14 %

0.24 %

0.07 %

Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans

0.15 %


0.15 %

0.16 %

0.16 %

0.13 %






















DELINQUENT AND NON-PERFORMING LOANS

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

Balance

Percent
of Total
Loans

30-89 Days delinquent

$ 15,263

0.16 %

$ 9,783

0.10 %

$ 17,591

0.19 %

$ 18,526

0.20 %

$ 18,494

0.20 %

90+ Days delinquent and still accruing

4,675

0.05 %

6,858

0.07 %

6,417

0.07 %

6,280

0.07 %

11,672

0.13 %

Total accruing delinquent loans

19,938

0.21 %

16,641

0.17 %

24,008

0.26 %

24,806

0.27 %

30,166

0.33 %

Non-performing loans

25,404

0.27 %

23,280

0.25 %

24,447

0.26 %

23,969

0.26 %

21,348

0.23 %

Total delinquent and non-performing loans

$ 45,342

0.48 %

$ 39,921

0.42 %

$ 48,455

0.52 %

$ 48,775

0.53 %

$ 51,514

0.56 %

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP operating earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP operating earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of operating earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for operating revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations. These items primarily include restructuring costs. Restructuring costs generally consist of costs and losses associated with the disposition of assets and liabilities and lease terminations, including costs related to branch consolidations.

The Company also calculates operating earnings per share based on its measure of operating earnings and diluted common shares. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to merger and acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Adjustments in 2025 were primarily related to the pending merger. Adjustments in 2024 were primarily related to the pending merger, branch sales and consolidations, and loss on sale of securities.

Management believes that the computation of non-GAAP operating earnings and operating earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA



At or for the Quarters Ended



June 30,


March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

(in thousands)

2025


2025

2024

2024

2024

Total non-interest income

$ 21,752


$ 20,672

$ 23,325

$ 37,555

$ 20,133

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

-


-

(193)

(16,048)

-

Adj: Loss on sale of securities

-


-

28

-

-

Total operating non-interest income (1)

$ 21,752


$ 20,672

$ 23,160

$ 21,507

$ 20,133













Total revenue

(A)

$ 113,673


$ 110,443

$ 110,180

$ 125,614

$ 108,665

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

-


-

(193)

(16,048)

-

Adj: Loss on sale of securities

-


-

28

-

-

Total operating revenue (1)

(B)

$ 113,673


$ 110,443

$ 110,015

$ 109,566

$ 108,665













Total non-interest expense

(C)

$ 68,144


$ 70,366

$ 77,575

$ 71,960

$ 70,931

Adj: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

(1,491)


(2,454)

(6,557)

297

384

Operating non-interest expense (1)

(D)

$ 66,653


$ 67,912

$ 71,018

$ 72,257

$ 71,315













Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

(A-C)

$ 45,529


$ 40,077

$ 32,605

$ 53,654

$ 37,734

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1)

(B-D)

47,020


42,531

38,997

37,309

37,350













Net income/(loss)

$ 30,366


$ 25,719

$ 19,657

$ 37,509

$ 24,025

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

-


-

(193)

(16,048)

-

Adj: Loss on sale of securities

-


-

28

-

-

Adj: Merger, restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses

1,491


2,454

6,557

(297)

(384)

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit

(270)


(552)

(67)

3,625

(473)

Total operating income (1)

(E)

$ 31,587


$ 27,621

$ 25,982

$ 24,789

$ 23,168













(in millions, except per share data)











Total average assets

(F)

$ 11,849


$ 11,754

$ 11,596

$ 11,695

$ 11,692

Total average shareholders' equity

(G)

1,218


1,191

1,095

1,050

1,013

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (1)

(I)

1,205


1,177

1,080

1,034

995

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

(91)


(95)

(106)

(89)

(115)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (1)

(K)

1,210


1,183

1,152

1,054

996

Total tangible assets, end of period (1)

(L)

12,022


11,999

12,258

11,588

12,202













Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)

(M)

46,303


46,377

46,424

42,982

42,959

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)

(N)

46,007


46,061

43,064

42,454

42,508













Earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (1)

$ 0.66


$ 0.56

$ 0.46

$ 0.88

$ 0.57

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (1)

(E/N)

0.69


0.60

0.60

0.58

0.55

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (1)

(K/M)

26.12


25.50

24.82

24.53

23.18

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (1)

(K/L)

10.06


9.86

9.40

9.10

8.16













Performance ratios (2)











Return on equity

9.97

%

8.63

%

7.18

%

14.29

%

9.49

%

Operating return on equity (1)

(E/G)

10.37


9.28

9.49

9.44

9.15

Return on tangible common equity (1)(3)

10.35


9.02

7.59

14.83

9.99

Operating return on tangible common equity (1)(3)

(E+Q)/(I)

10.76


9.66

9.93

9.91

9.65

Return on assets

1.03


0.88

0.68

1.28

0.82

Operating return on assets (1)

(E/F)

1.07


0.94

0.90

0.85

0.79

Efficiency ratio (1)

(D-Q)/(B+R)

56.73


59.45

62.43

63.74

63.40


























Supplementary data (in thousands)











Effective tax rate

26.9

%

25.6

%

26.1

%

22.1

%

23.1

%

Intangible amortization

(Q)

$ 1,128


$ 1,128

$ 1,128

$ 1,128

$ 1,140

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment

(R)

1,840


1,884

1,943

2,023

2,013


























(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.











(2) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.

(3) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.













Berkshire Hills Bancorp


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED




At or for the Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,

(in thousands)

2025

2024

Total non-interest income

$ 42,424


$ (12,466)

Adj: Loss on sale of securities

-


49,909

Total operating non-interest income (1)

$ 42,424


$ 37,443







Total revenue

(A)

$ 224,116


$ 164,206

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

-


-

Adj: Loss on sale of securities

-


49,909

Total operating revenue (1)

(B)

$ 224,116


$ 214,115







Total non-interest expense

(C)

$ 138,510


$ 146,951

Less: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

(3,945)


(3,233)

Operating non-interest expense (1)

(D)

$ 134,565


$ 143,718







Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)

(A-C)

$ 85,606


$ 17,255

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1)

(B-D)

89,551


70,397







Net income

$ 56,085


$ 3,837

Adj: Loss on sale of securities

-


49,909

Adj: Merger, restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses

3,945


3,233

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit

(822)


(12,877)

Total operating income (1)

(E)

$ 59,208


$ 44,102







(in millions, except per share data)





Total average assets

(F)

$ 11,802


$ 11,723

Total average shareholders' equity

(G)

1,205


1,015

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (1)

(I)

1,191


997

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period

(91)


(115)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (1)

(K)

1,210


996

Total tangible assets, end of period (1)

(L)

12,022


12,202







Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands)

(M)

46,303


42,959

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)

(N)

46,042


42,763







Earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (1)

$ 1.22


$ 0.09

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (1)

(E/N)

1.29


1.03

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (1)

(K/M)

26.12


23.18

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (1)

(K/L)

10.06


8.16







Performance ratios (2)





Return on equity

9.31

%

0.76

%

Operating return on equity (1)

(E/G)

9.83


8.69

Return on tangible common equity (1)(3)

9.69


1.11

Operating return on tangible common equity (1)(3)

(E+Q)/(I)

10.22


9.19

Return on assets

0.95


0.07

Operating return on assets (1)

(E/F)

1.00


0.75

Efficiency ratio (1)

(D-Q)/(B+R)

58.07


64.81

Net interest margin, FTE

3.26


3.18







Supplementary data (in thousands)





Intangible amortization

(Q)

$ 2,256


$ 2,345

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment

(R)

3,724


4,019














(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.





(2) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.

(3) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.







