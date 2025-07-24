S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

INDIANA, Pa., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA ), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $31.9 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $33.4 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 and net income of $34.4 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter of 2025 Highlights :



Strong return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.32%, return on average equity (ROE) of 8.91% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 12.12% compared to ROA of 1.41%, ROE of 9.67% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 13.29% for the first quarter of 2025.

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) was solid at 1.73% for both the second and first quarters of 2025.

Net interest income growth of $3.3 million, or 3.90%, and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) expansion of 7 basis points to 3.88% compared to 3.81% in the first quarter of 2025.

Total portfolio loans increased $98.1 million, or 5.02% annualized, compared to March 31, 2025.

Total deposits increased $28.0 million, or 1.42% annualized, compared to March 31, 2025. Nonperforming assets decreased $1.1 million to $21.3 million, or 0.27% of total loans plus other real estate owned (OREO), compared to $22.4 million, or 0.29%, at March 31, 2025.

"We are pleased to report another strong quarter with excellent returns, driven by continued progress on our performance drivers," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "Net interest income growth was driven by net interest margin expansion and solid loan growth while asset quality metrics remain at very favorable levels. As we move into the second half of the year, we remain confident in our strategy, the strength and commitment of our team and our ability to capitalize on future growth opportunities."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $3.3 million, or 3.90%, to $86.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $83.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. Average interest-earning assets increased $112.5 million to $9.0 billion in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $8.9 billion in the first quarter of 2025. NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) expansion of 7 basis points to 3.88% compared to 3.81% in the prior quarter. The yield on average total interest-earning assets increased 6 basis points to 5.76% compared to 5.70% in the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to favorable asset repricing. Total interest-bearing liability costs decreased 3 basis points to 2.84% compared to 2.87% in the first quarter of 2025 mainly due to the repricing of certificates of deposits.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong in the second quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses, or ACL, was $98.6 million, or 1.24% of total portfolio loans at June 30, 2025 compared to $99.0 million, or 1.26%, at March 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses was $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to a negative $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The negative provision in the first quarter of 2025 related to net recoveries and a $4.2 million decrease in specific reserves. Net charge-offs were $1.2 million, or 0.06% of average loans, compared to net recoveries in the first quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets decreased $1.1 million to $21.3 million, or 0.27% of total loans plus OREO, compared to $22.4 million, or 0.29%, at March 31, 2025.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income increased $3.1 million to $13.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase primarily related to a $2.3 million realized loss recognized in the first quarter of 2025 from the repositioning of securities into longer duration, higher-yielding securities. Additionally, debit and credit card fees and service charges on deposit accounts were seasonally higher compared to the first quarter of 2025. Total noninterest expense increased $3.0 million to $58.1 million compared to $55.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. Salaries and employee benefits increased $3.1 million primarily related to annual merit increases, higher incentives and medical costs compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.8 billion at June 30, 2025 compared to $9.7 billion at March 31, 2025. Total portfolio loans increased $98.1 million, or 5.02% annualized, compared to March 31, 2025. The commercial loan portfolio increased $67.3 million with growth in commercial real estate of $58.0 million and commercial construction of $17.7 million partially offset by a decrease in commercial and industrial of $8.4 million compared to March 31, 2025. The consumer loan portfolio increased $30.8 million compared to March 31, 2025. Total deposits increased $28.0 million, or 1.42% annualized, compared to March 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing demand increased $17.9 million, money market $26.2 million and CDs $62.1 million, offset by decreases in interest-bearing demand deposits of $71.5 million and savings of $6.7 million compared to March 31, 2025. Total borrowings increased $55.0 million to $250.3 million compared to $195.3 million at March 31, 2025 to fund loan growth.

S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.8 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp or stbank . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to traditional measures presented in accordance with GAAP, our management uses, and this information contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible book value, return on average tangible shareholder's equity, PPNR to average assets, efficiency ratio, tangible common equity to tangible assets and net interest margin on an FTE basis. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operational performance and our business and performance trends as they facilitate comparisons with the performance of other companies in the financial services industry. Although we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable with non-GAAP measures which may be presented by other companies. See Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for more information related to these financial measures.