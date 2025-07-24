ELEVATE ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCHES THE $70K SIDE HUSTLE INTO BUSINESS MODEL FOR PEOPLE WHO LOVE CELEBRATING OTHERS' SPECIAL MOMENTS

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. and KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Entertainment announces its successful professional development program that has transformed weekend DJ work from a casual side hustle into rewarding full-time careers for entertainment professionals across Missouri.

While many entertainment companies rely on part-time, weekend performers, Elevate Entertainment has pioneered a professional model that provides livable wages, ongoing training, and career advancement opportunities. This approach not only benefits the company's team members but also ensures a higher caliber of service for clients and industry partners.

"We believe that true excellence in entertainment requires full dedication and professionalism," says Broc Barton , founder of Elevate Entertainment. "By paying our team members double the industry standard and investing in their growth, we've created a team of career-focused professionals rather than weekend warriors."

Elevate's approach includes an above average wage that far exceeds industry norms, leadership development opportunities, and a supportive company culture that values team members as people first and performers second.

For venues and planners, the difference is clear: when recommending Elevate, they're connecting clients with dedicated professionals who approach each event with focus, expertise, and passion-not as a secondary priority to another career.

"We're proud to be creating sustainable careers in an industry often viewed as temporary or transitional," Barton adds. "Our DJs don't just play at events-they build their lives around creating exceptional experiences for our clients."

About Elevate Entertainment:

Elevate Entertainment offers premium DJ services, event lighting, live music, and photo booth experiences across Missouri and Arkansas. With 51 years of combined experience and over 3,300 successful events, Elevate's team of certified professionals transforms ordinary celebrations into extraordinary experiences. For more information, contact Broc Barton via email [email protected] , via phone at (816) 477-4077 or visit elevateentertainment .

SOURCE Elevate Entertainment

