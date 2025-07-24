Artisight Brings Voice-Activated Interpreters To Smart Hospital Platform

CHICAGO, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Artisight launched Voice-Activated Interpreters on the company's leading Smart Hospital Platform so clinicians can seamlessly communicate with patients in hundreds of languages. Within seconds, the technology enables around-the-clock access to thousands of medical interpreters in more than 240 languages, including American Sign Language. Compatible with any translation service used by hospitals, the advancement launched in collaboration with LanguageLine Solutions, a leading provider of on-demand language access.

Clinicians can now instantly access interpreters during a patient encounter with a verbal cue. For example, providers say "OK Artisight – Spanish Interpreter," and an interpreter appears on the Artisight-connected TV.

The need for on-demand medical interpretation is enormous-one in five residents in the U.S. speak a language other than English at home. Studies show that Limited English Proficiency (LEP) patients are 25% less likely to receive preventive care services and 50% more likely to experience adverse health outcomes than English-speaking patients.

On-demand interpretation bridges language and cultural barriers, allowing for improved diagnoses, treatment-plan adherence, and medical outcomes. Language access has also been shown to dramatically increase staff efficiency.

"For the first time, clinicians can bring an interpreter in the room with a voice command," said Dr. Andrew Gostine, chief executive officer and co-founder of Artisight. "This is another example of how we're building the infrastructure to bring advanced technology into hospitals, eliminating friction for clinicians and patients at the bedside."

The Voice-Activated Interpreter is now available at hundreds of hospitals already using the company's Smart Hospital Platform. Remote Artisight caregivers can access LanguageLine audio and video interpretation on demand, as well. This gives healthcare providers the ability to seamlessly access language support regardless of their physical location.

"Reliable on-demand interpreting services are essential for delivering high-quality care. We've seen the need grow exponentially, to the extent that we managed over 85 million interactions last year," LanguageLine President and CEO Simon Yoxon-Grant said. "Artisight's voice-activated ability to immediately access a qualified interpreter further dissolves language barriers and will save caregivers a significant amount of time and frustration. Every second counts when you are dealing with people's health and wellbeing."

Artisight already reduces the time nurses spend on administrative tasks by more than 30 minutes per shift. By making on-demand interpreters available in every patient room, clinicians can spend less time on repetitive tasks. This enhancement builds upon the company's mission to create the hospital of the future using advanced AI, powered by NVIDIA Technologies like TensortRT, Triton and Jetson NX GPUs, to drive meaningful improvements across the entire healthcare ecosystem.

About Artisight

Artisight redefines the possibilities of healthcare through its Smart Hospital Platform and solutions for virtual care, quality improvement, and care coordination. Anchored in deep clinical knowledge and industry-defining artificial intelligence, Artisight's state-of-the-art computer vision and robust multi-sensor network adapts in real-time to specific environments and workflows, unlocking previously inaccessible data and ensuring seamless integration into your healthcare ecosystem. For more information, visit

Media Contact

Andrea Heuer

917-914-5563

[email protected]

SOURCE Artisight

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED