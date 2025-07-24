Tucows Announces Timing For Q2 2025 Financial Results News Release And Management Commentary

TORONTO, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX ) (TSX: TC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, via news release on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 5:05 p.m. ET.

Concurrent with the dissemination of its quarterly financial results news release at 5:05 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 7, 2025, management's pre-recorded audio commentary and transcript discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company will be posted to the Tucows website at .

Following management's prepared commentary, for the subsequent seven days, until Thursday, August 14, 2025, shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows' management at [email protected] . Management will post responses to questions in an audio recording and transcript to the Company's website at , on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at approximately 5 p.m. ET. All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting ( ) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo ( ) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscription; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains ( ) manages approximately 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover ( ) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website ( ).

Tucows, Ting, Wavelo, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

