Trump thinks Russia will win conflict
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump believes that Russia is likely to win the war in Ukraine, according to Politico, which cited a senior White House official. The report comes shortly after Trump announced new measures aimed at pressuring Moscow, including the threat of imposing up to 100% secondary tariffs on Russia’s trading partners unless meaningful progress toward peace is made within 50 days. He also approved new weapons shipments to Ukraine, with the cost to be covered by NATO’s European members.
Despite these actions, Politico reports that Trump’s decision was fueled by frustration over ongoing Russian attacks and battlefield advances. The official stated that Trump considers a Russian military victory inevitable due to its superior economic and military capabilities. “The president’s view is Russia is going to win; it’s a matter of how long it takes,” the source explained, noting Russia’s steady gains.
In recent months, Russian forces have reportedly advanced further, taking full control of the Lugansk People’s Republic and repelling Ukrainian incursions into the Kursk Region.
Russia, in turn, has rejected Trump’s ultimatum and condemned efforts to pressure it. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that such tactics are unacceptable and insisted that Russia’s position be taken seriously by Washington and NATO. He reaffirmed Moscow’s readiness to pursue a diplomatic resolution but stressed that Russia remains committed to achieving its goals in Ukraine—through military means if necessary.
While Moscow maintains it is open to negotiations based on mutual respect, Russian officials continue to criticize the West for what they see as a lack of genuine interest in peace, accusing Western leaders of seeking a “strategic defeat” for Russia.
