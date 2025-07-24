Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Regenx Tech Provides Operational Update


2025-07-24 07:31:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp. ("Regenx" or the "Company") (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS; WKN: A2DSW3) is pleased to provide an update on the commissioning of its newly upgraded facility in Newport, Tennessee.

The Company has successfully completed water testing, a key phase in the restart process that confirms full system integration with the newly installed air purification system. This critical step was made possible following the receipt of final air permits.

“We are thrilled to reach this stage,” said Rick Purdy , President of Regenx USA.“The successful water test validates the extensive process enhancements we've implemented and marks a major step forward in our restart strategy. Our teams have worked tirelessly to get us here, and momentum continues to build.”

Regenx is now conducting a full system test with chemistry, including equipment calibration and optimization. This represents the final protocol in the commissioning process and will pave the way for commercial production to resume.

The Company will continue to provide updates on:

  • Completion of commissioning
  • Initiation of startup
  • Ramp-up to full-scale production

As Regenx advances toward its operational goals, the Company remains focused on delivering a clean, sustainable, and economically viable solution for recovering platinum and palladium from end-of-life diesel catalytic converters.

For further information contact:
REGENX TECH CORP. ‎
...


MENAFN24072025004107003653ID1109841987

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search