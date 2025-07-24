Regenx Tech Provides Operational Update
The Company has successfully completed water testing, a key phase in the restart process that confirms full system integration with the newly installed air purification system. This critical step was made possible following the receipt of final air permits.
“We are thrilled to reach this stage,” said Rick Purdy , President of Regenx USA.“The successful water test validates the extensive process enhancements we've implemented and marks a major step forward in our restart strategy. Our teams have worked tirelessly to get us here, and momentum continues to build.”
Regenx is now conducting a full system test with chemistry, including equipment calibration and optimization. This represents the final protocol in the commissioning process and will pave the way for commercial production to resume.
The Company will continue to provide updates on:
- Completion of commissioning Initiation of startup Ramp-up to full-scale production
As Regenx advances toward its operational goals, the Company remains focused on delivering a clean, sustainable, and economically viable solution for recovering platinum and palladium from end-of-life diesel catalytic converters.
For further information contact:
REGENX TECH CORP.
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment