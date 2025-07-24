Digital Asset Technologies Inc. Welcomes Brian Rose To Advisory Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Technologies Inc. (CSE: DATT) (OTCPK: DGTEF) (FSE: 988) (“” or the“”), a technology focused investment issuer, a technology focused investment issuer, is pleased to announce that Brian Rose has joined its Advisory Board.

Mr. Rose brings a unique and powerful blend of traditional finance acumen, media entrepreneurship, and a deep understanding of the evolving cryptocurrency and DeFi landscape. With an early career background in investment banking in New York City and London, Brian developed a strong foundation in financial markets. He studied Mechanical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) . He then transitioned to become a prominent media personality, founding London Real in 2011. London Real has since grown into a highly successful digital media platform, boasting millions of viewers and listeners, and featuring interviews with some of the world's most influential figures across various industries, including business, personal development, and technology.

In recent years, Brian Rose has become a vocal advocate and educator in the cryptocurrency and decentralized finance (DeFi) space. He is the creator of the Crypto & DeFi Academy, a platform dedicated to demystifying crypto and DeFi for a broad audience. His extensive content covers topics ranging from Bitcoin and altcoins to NFTs, yield farming, and the metaverse, consistently bringing complex concepts to an accessible level. His involvement in the crypto space is characterized by a focus on education and promoting the transformative potential of blockchain technology.

At Digital Asset Technologies and its wholly owned portfolio company, LiquidLink, Brian will leverage his extensive network and expertise to provide strategic guidance on market trends, community engagement, and the development of educational initiatives surrounding real-world asset tokenization and decentralized infrastructure. His insights will be invaluable as LiquidLink expands its reach and utility within the digital asset ecosystem.

Marcus Ingram, CEO of Digital Asset Technologies, commented:“Brian's ability to simplify complex topics and his track record of building and engaging large communities make him an exceptional addition to our advisory board. His unique perspective, spanning finance and mass communication, will be a significant asset as we continue to innovate and expand LiquidLink's capabilities.”

Brian joins a distinguished group of advisors that includes Mario Nawfal and Alexander Kravets, further strengthening DATT's commitment to assembling world-class expertise to guide its strategic direction.

The Company also announces that it has granted stock options (“Options”) to purchase up to 350,000 common shares of the Company (the“Shares”) to certain consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of grant at a price of $0.25 per Share. The Options will vest over 12 months. All of the Options and the Shares underlying the Options are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws

Digital Asset Technologies (CSE: DATT) is a publicly traded investment issuer that identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing technology. Through its portfolio company, Liquidlink AI Corp., the Company has entered the blockchain technology sector with a focus on real-world asset tokenization, decentralized infrastructure, and advanced trading analytics.

LiquidLink, a portfolio company of Digital Asset Technologies Inc., builds secure, interoperable infrastructure for the tokenized economy. LiquidLink operates enterprise-grade Lightning Network and Interledger Protocol (ILP) nodes and aims to offer these services to institutions. It is developing its flagship product, Xrpfy, which will provide self-custody discovery tools, trading intelligence, and RWA launchpad capabilities for the XRPL ecosystem and may expand to support multiple blockchains. LiquidLink is dedicated to creating a payments backbone that could deliver liquidity, reliability, and speed across Bitcoin, XRP, and dozens of other networks.

