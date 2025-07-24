Defense Leadership Forum Convenes America's Small Business Leaders

Congressman Roger Williams, Chairman, House Committee on Small Business

- House Small Business Committee Chairman Roger WilliamsWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Defense Leadership Forum (DLF) convened the nation's small business leaders this week at the 2025 American Small Business Contracting Summit. On Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, small businesses nationwide convened in Chantilly, Virginia, just outside Washington, to hear and meet with officials from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), other federal agencies, Commonwealth of Virginia, and with prime defense contractors to develop the best strategies to offer their services and products.The Summit's Congressional Keynote Address was provided by Congressman Roger Williams, Chairman of the House Committee on Small Business. "This important gathering speaks directly to the heart of our community and our national security, " Chairman Williams said. "I want to thank the Defense Leadership Forum for organizing this event and for their continued leadership in bringing together small businesses, federal agencies, and defense partners to strengthen our country through collaboration and innovation."Eric Knellinger, President of US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR), told the Summit audience, "The information being provided here is incredible!"The Summit's Opening Address was given by Dr. Tre Pennie, the SBA's Associate Administrator for Government Contracting & Business Development, representing SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler and President Donald Trump. Michael Moran, the Deputy Secretary of Commerce & Trade for the Commonwealth of Virginia, discussed state contracting opportunities and Virginia's extensive support for small businesses. DOD's small business officials provided extensive presentations and met directly with small businesses attending the Summit. Resources to strengthen small businesses were discussed by Larry Webb, the SBA District Director for the Washington Metropolitan Area and by Barbara Ashe, President, Veteran Institute For Procurement.Government agencies participating in the Summit included the SBA, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, USMC, U.S. Coast Guard, DCSA, DTRA, DCMA, GSA, and EPA. Representatives from SAIC, Boeing, L3Harris, and SOSi participated, identifying and engaging small businesses which might be awarded new subcontracting work.The Summit's top sponsor was USFCR ( ). Additional sponsors included Gromelski & Associates and Secure IT Service Management.The Summit Moderator was Neil McDonnell, Founder & President of the GovCon Chamber of Commerce.The American Small Business Contracting Summit was co-located with the National HUBZone Conference, which ends today.The Defense Leadership Forum (DLF) is a public service organization bringing together Congressional leaders, Pentagon officials, military contracting officials, military small business directors, and business representatives to identify the best solutions to defend the United States. DLF leaders have brought together more than 250,000 government, military, and business leaders during the past 15 years at its highly regarded Defense Contracting Summits. More than 1,500 speakers have participated.

