Athleisure Market 2025 : Is Projected To Grow Expeditiously: To Reach USD 3.2 Billion By 2032, Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Athleisure Market Size was valued at $2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Athleisure Market by Gender (Male, Female ), by Product Type (Sneaker, Joggers, Leggings, Hoodies, Others ), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online ): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032. According to the report, the global athleisure industry generated $2.0 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $3.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.Athleisure' has become a buzz word for the fashion industry. Customers who are fashion-conscious, active, fitness lovers, and those searching for comfortable, utilitarian clothing for everyday activities have all found a place in the athleisure sector.Request Sample Copy of the Report:Prime determinants of growthThe global athleisure market is driven by rise in number of millennials, increase in participation of consumers in physical fitness activities, and rise in health and wellness trend among the target customers. However, growing competition, saturation of trendy designs, and shifting consumer preferences pose restraints for the athleisure market's sustained growth. Expanding health-conscious consumer base seeks stylish, comfortable athleisure wear for everyday use. A lucrative opportunity for brands to innovate and cater to this growing demand.Athleisure knockoff businesses have emerged as a result of the high cost and impressive popularity of authentic athleisure brands. In poor nations with price-sensitive consumers, counterfeit brands are typically widespread. This constraint limits the original athleisure brands' sales in certain areas. Since counterfeit goods are typically of poor quality and frequently cause customers to experience inconvenience and safety concerns, consumers tend to have negative impressions of them. One of the main places where the sale of fake brands may be hidden is the online distribution channel. Thus, it is projected that the expansion of the athleisure market would be hampered by the rise of the counterfeit sector.Innovative marketing strategies are being used by the athleisure industry to promote their goods, which is boosting market penetration rates internationally with rising Athleisure Market Demand. Some of the primary tactics to increase the sales of athleisure items include launching advertising campaigns, sponsoring sporting events and contests, and sponsoring athletes' attire. More significantly, it is projected that the endorsement of goods by well-known athletes and celebrities would open up lucrative development potential.Enquire before buying:Additionally, because to social media's large user base, the paradigm for athleisure advertising and marketing is evolving away from television and other conventional techniques and toward internet advertising. Sales are predicted to increase as a result of social media promotion.The athleisure market is divided by gender, product type, distribution channel, and region. By gender, the market is divided into male and female. By product type, the market is divided into sneaker, joggers, leggings, hoodies, and others. According to the distribution channel, the market is divided into offline and online. By region, the market is divided into North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and the Rest of LAMEA).Female segment accounted for the majority market share of the athleisure market, and the male segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as among the male population, some of the athleisure apparels such as bomber jackets, casual trousers, crew-neck sweaters, polo-shirts, and others, have been gaining higher traction in the couple of years.Sneakers segment held the highest market share in 2022 while the hoodies segment is expected to have the highest Athleisure Market Growth during the forecast period as customers have a holistic approach on buying hoodies for themselves, since there are varieties of hoodies available in the market. In 2022, offline channels were the most popular modes of purchase for athleisure; however, the sale of athleisure through online sales channels is expected to grow significantly in the future due to the ease of purchase and a greater variety of products available through the channels.According to region, North America held the largest share of the market in terms of revenue in 2022, which represented a significant share of the global athleisure market revenue and Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth from 2022 to 2031, as there is an increase in the adoption of several different types of athleisure product by consumers in the region.Key findings of the studyIn 2022, based on product type, the sneaker segment accounted for around higher value athleisure market share.In 2022, based on gender, the male segment accounted for 6.2% share of the athleisure market.In 2022, based on distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for the highest share of the athleisure market.In 2022, based on region, North America accounted for a prominent market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% throughout the athleisure market forecast.LIMITED-TIME OFFER – Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @Some of the major players analyzed in this report are ADIDAS AGASICS CORPORATIONCOLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANYPVH CORP.PUMA SEVF CORPORATIONTHE GAP, INC.NIKE, INC.UNDER ARMOUR, INC.LULULEMON ATHLETICA INCSimilar Reports :-:- Survival Tools Market:- At-Home Fitness Equipment Market:- Sports Protective Equipment MarketReadymade Garments MarketCountry Reports We Have in this Industry:Canada Athleisure Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032Mexico Athleisure Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032Europe Athleisure Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032Italy Athleisure Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032Sustainable Athleisure Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

