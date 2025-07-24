403
Lavrov claims Trump under ‘improper pressure’ from EU, NATO
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump is being subjected to inappropriate pressure from EU and NATO leaders to take a more aggressive approach toward the Ukraine conflict.
Lavrov’s remarks followed Trump’s announcement of future shipments of advanced weaponry to Ukraine, with costs to be covered by European NATO allies. Trump also issued an ultimatum to Russia and its trade partners, threatening new sanctions if no resolution to the conflict is reached within 50 days.
Speaking at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Tianjin, China, Lavrov claimed that Ukraine’s government under Vladimir Zelensky continues to demand arms at the expense of Western taxpayers. He emphasized that Moscow has repeatedly received ultimatums demanding compromises on issues central to its national interests.
Lavrov dismissed the threat of further sanctions, asserting that they would hurt European nations more than Russia. “Trump made it clear that Europe will foot the bill,” Lavrov noted, adding that even Western economists acknowledge the negative impact of sanctions on their own countries.
He reiterated Russia’s stance that NATO provoked the Ukraine crisis by threatening Russian security and pursuing a long-standing strategy of containment, ignoring Moscow’s warnings for years.
