Corero Network Security Leads In 2025 SPARK Matrix With Higher Customer Impact

LONDON, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF ), the DDoS protection specialists, today announced it has been named both a Leader and an Emerging Innovator in the 2025 SPARK Matrix for DDoS Mitigation, published by global advisory firm QKS Group .

Corero's placement marks a clear step up from its 2024 position, with notable gains in customer impact. The shift reflects broader market adoption, stronger global partnerships, and increasing demand for Corero's SmartWall ONE and CORE solutions . Together, these solutions deliver enhanced protection across layers 3 through 7, including real-time traffic analytics, better secured access to critical applications and application-layer defense, providing customers with greater visibility, operational simplicity and peace of mind.

Lokesh Biswal, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Corero Network Security sets the bar high for DDoS mitigation by using intelligent traffic inspection and in-line threat prevention to protect critical infrastructure with extremely low latency and high precision across service provider and enterprise networks."

Corero's continued recognition in the Leader quadrant affirms its position as a trusted provider for high-performance, intelligent DDoS protection. With the integration of AI-driven analytics, a strong channel strategy, and key alliances with global technology leaders, Corero is accelerating its impact across markets. As customer demands evolve, Corero remains focused on delivering scalable, precise, and easy-to-deploy solutions that redefine what effective DDoS defense looks like.

"This recognition is proof that our strategy is working," said Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security. "We are solving real problems with an outside-in approach that puts customer needs first. CORE and SmartWall ONE give customers an innovative way to address these challenges without adding complexity or operational burden."

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF ).

