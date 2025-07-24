Keurig Dr Pepper Reports Q2 2025 Results And Reaffirms Guidance For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Strong Q2 Results Fueled by Healthy Top-Line Growth and Cost Discipline Momentum in U.S. Refreshment Beverages and International, with Improving U.S. Coffee Trends Company Reaffirms 2025 Constant Currency Net Sales and Adjusted EPS Outlook BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP ) today reported results for the second quarter of 2025 and reaffirmed its full year guidance.





Reported GAAP Basis

Adjusted Basis1



Q2

YTD

Q2

YTD Net Sales

$4.16 bn

$7.80 bn

$4.16 bn

$7.80 bn % vs prior year

6.1 %

5.5 %

7.2 %

6.8 % Diluted EPS

$0.40

$0.78

$0.49

$0.91 % vs prior year

5.3 %

11.4 %

11.1 %

9.5 %

Commenting on the quarter, CEO Tim Cofer stated, "Our Q2 results cemented a strong first half of the year, as we drove robust performance in U.S. Refreshment Beverages, good growth in International, and sequential progress in U.S. Coffee. Today's dynamic environment puts a premium on operational excellence, which we are demonstrating while pushing ahead on our multi-year strategic agenda. Though the back half will present new challenges, we are on track to deliver our 2025 outlook and are confident in the long-term value creation ahead."

Second Quarter Consolidated Results

Net sales for the second quarter increased 6.1% to $4.2 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 7.2%, driven by volume/mix growth of 5.0% and favorable net price realization of 2.2%. The acquisition of GHOST contributed 4.0 percentage points to volume/mix growth.

GAAP operating income increased 4.3% to $898 million, including an unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Adjusted operating income increased 7.0% to $1,028 million and totaled 24.7% of net sales. GAAP and Adjusted operating income growth were driven by net sales growth and productivity savings, partially offset by the impact of inflationary pressures.

GAAP net income increased 6.2% to $547 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, including an unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Adjusted net income increased 10.5% to $673 million and Adjusted diluted EPS increased 11.1% to $0.49. Adjusted diluted EPS growth was driven by the Adjusted operating income growth.

Operating cash flow for the second quarter was $431 million and free cash flow totaled $325 million.

_______________________ 1 Adjusted financial metrics presented in this release are non-GAAP, excluding items affecting comparability. Adjusted growth rates are non-GAAP, excluding items affecting comparability and presented on a constant currency basis. See reconciliations of GAAP results to Adjusted results on a constant currency basis in the accompanying tables.

Second Quarter Segment Results

U.S. Refreshment Beverages

Net sales for the second quarter increased 10.5% to $2.7 billion, driven by volume/mix growth of 9.5% and favorable net price realization of 1.0%. Segment growth reflected market share gains in carbonated soft drinks, energy, and sports hydration, as well as the acquisition of GHOST.

GAAP operating income increased 4.0% to $746 million, which included an unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Adjusted operating income increased 8.0% to $781 million and totaled 29.4% of net sales. GAAP and Adjusted operating income growth were driven by net sales growth and productivity savings, partially offset by the impact of inflationary pressures.

U.S. Coffee

Net sales for the second quarter decreased 0.2% to $0.9 billion. Favorable net price realization of 3.6% was offset by a volume/mix decline of 3.8%. The approximately flat net sales result reflected K-Cup pricing actions taken to combat inflation, offset by pod and brewer shipment declines.

GAAP operating income increased 2.2% to $233 million. Adjusted operating income increased 2.0% to $299 million and totaled 31.5% of net sales. GAAP and Adjusted operating income growth were driven by net price realization and cost efficiency measures, partially offset by the impact of inflationary pressures.

International

Net sales for the second quarter decreased 1.8% to $0.6 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 5.7%, driven by favorable net price realization of 5.3% and volume/mix growth of 0.4%. Performance was led by market share gains in key categories such as mineral water in Mexico and single serve coffee in Canada.

GAAP operating income decreased 4.7% to $143 million, including an unfavorable impact from foreign exchange translation. Adjusted operating income increased 2.6% to $145 million and totaled 26.1% of net sales. Adjusted operating income growth was driven by net sales growth and productivity savings, partially offset by the impact of inflationary pressures.

2025 Guidance

The 2025 guidance provided below is presented on a constant currency, non-GAAP basis. The Company does not provide reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, due to the inability to predict the amount and timing of impacts outside of the Company's control on certain items, such as non-cash gains or losses resulting from mark-to-market adjustments of derivative instruments, among others, which could be material. Reconciling such items would require unreasonable efforts.

KDP reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 guidance for constant currency net sales growth in a mid-single-digit range and Adjusted diluted EPS growth in a high-single-digit range. At current rates, foreign currency translation is forecasted to approximate a one half of one percentage point headwind to full year top- and bottom-line growth.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

T: 888-340-5287 / [email protected]

Media Contact:

Katie Gilroy

T: 781-418-3345 / [email protected]

ABOUT KEURIG DR PEPPER

Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP ) is a leading beverage company in North America, with a portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. With annual revenue of more than $15 billion, we hold leadership positions in beverage categories including carbonated soft drinks, coffee, tea, water, juice and mixers, and have the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration and ready-to-drink coffee. Our brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Peñafiel®, Snapple®, 7UP®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, GHOST®, Clamato®, Core Hydration® and The Original Donut Shop®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 29,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. For more information, visit and follow us @KeurigDrPepper on LinkedIn and Instagram.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "outlook," "guidance," "anticipate," "enable," "expect," "believe," "could," "confident," "estimate," "feel," "forecast," "intend," "may," "on track," "plan," "positioned," "potential," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These statements are based on the current expectations of our management, are not predictions of actual performance, and actual results may differ materially.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the factors disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. Our actual financial performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the inherent uncertainty of estimates, forecasts and projections, global economic uncertainty or economic downturns, tariffs or the imposition of new tariffs, trade wars, barriers or restrictions, or threats of such actions and related uncertainty, and the possibility that we are unable to successfully integrate GHOST Lifestyle LLC ("GHOST") into our business, and our financial performance may be better or worse than anticipated. We are under no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which differ from results using U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplements to and should not be considered replacements for, or superior to, the GAAP measures. These measures may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies, and other companies may not define the non-GAAP financial measure in the same way. Non-GAAP financial measures typically exclude certain charges, including one-time costs that are not expected to occur routinely in future periods, described by the Company as "items affecting comparability". Refer to page A-5 for the Company's description of items affecting comparability for each period presented. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating and financial performance and to compare such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of our competitors. Additionally, we use non-GAAP financial measures in making operational and financial decisions and in our budgeting and planning process. We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures to investors helps investors evaluate our operating performance, profitability and business trends in a way that is consistent with how management evaluates such performance.

Adjusted gross profit. Adjusted gross profit is defined as Net sales less Cost of sales, as adjusted for items affecting comparability as described on page A-5. Management believes that Adjusted gross profit is useful for investors in evaluating the Company's operating results and understanding the Company's operating trends by adjusting certain items that can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events, thereby affecting comparability.

Adjusted operating income. Adjusted operating income is defined as Income from operations, as adjusted for items affecting comparability as described on page A-5. Management believes that Adjusted operating income is useful for investors in evaluating the Company's operating results and understanding the Company's operating trends by adjusting certain items that can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events, thereby affecting comparability.

Adjusted net income. Adjusted net income is defined as Net income, as adjusted for items affecting comparability as described on page A-5. Management believes that Adjusted net income is useful for investors in evaluating the Company's operating results and understanding the Company's operating trends by adjusting certain items that can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events, thereby affecting comparability.

Adjusted diluted EPS. Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as Diluted EPS, as adjusted for items affecting comparability as described on page A-5. Management believes that Adjusted diluted EPS is useful for investors in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our operations since it adjusts for certain items affecting overall comparability.

Adjusted gross margin. Adjusted gross margin is defined as Adjusted gross profit divided by Net sales. Management believes that Adjusted gross margin is useful for investors as supplemental measures to evaluate our operating performance and ability to manage ongoing costs.

Adjusted operating margin. Adjusted operating margin is defined as Adjusted Income from operations divided by Net sales. Management believes that Adjusted operating margin is useful for investors as supplemental measures to evaluate our operating performance and ability to manage ongoing costs.

Adjusted interest expense. Adjusted interest expense is defined as Interest expense, net, as adjusted for items affecting comparability as described on page A-5. Management believes that Adjusted interest expense is useful for investors in evaluating our performance and establishing expectations for the impacts of interest expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, as adjusted for items affecting comparability as described on page A-5. EBITDA is defined as Net income as adjusted for interest expense, net; provision for income taxes; depreciation expense; amortization of intangibles; and other amortization. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful for investors in evaluating the Company's operating results and understanding the Company's operating trends by adjusting certain items that can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events, thereby affecting comparability.

Management leverage ratio. Management leverage ratio is defined as KDP's total principal amounts of debt less cash and cash equivalents, divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that the Management leverage ratio is useful for investors in evaluating the Company's liquidity and assessing the Company's ability to meet its financial obligations.

Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for purchases of property, plant and equipment, proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment, and certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods. Management uses this measure to evaluate the company's performance and make resource allocation decisions.

Financial measures presented on a constant currency basis. Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability, calculated on a constant currency basis by converting our current period local currency financial results using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates. Because our reporting currency is the U.S. Dollar, the value of financial measures presented in U.S. Dollar will be affected by changes in currency exchange rates. Therefore, we present certain financial measures on a constant currency basis for greater comparability.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)



Second Quarter

First Six Months (in millions, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales $ 4,163

$ 3,922

$ 7,798

$ 7,390 Cost of sales 1,908

1,750

3,558

3,278 Gross profit 2,255

2,172

4,240

4,112 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 1,356

1,295

2,548

2,471 Other operating expense (income), net 1

16

(7)

15 Income from operations 898

861

1,699

1,626 Interest expense, net 180

204

328

382 Other income, net -

(15)

(7)

(22) Income before provision for income taxes 718

672

1,378

1,266 Provision for income taxes 171

157

314

297 Net income $ 547

$ 515

$ 1,064

$ 969















Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 0.40

$ 0.38

$ 0.78

$ 0.71 Diluted 0.40

0.38

0.78

0.70 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 1,358.3

1,355.6

1,357.7

1,368.2 Diluted 1,362.8

1,361.2

1,362.6

1,374.4

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



June 30,

December 31, (in millions, except share and per share data) 2025

2024 Assets Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 509

$ 510 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 56

80 Trade accounts receivable, net 1,498

1,502 Inventories 1,741

1,299 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 802

606 Total current assets 4,606

3,997 Property, plant, and equipment, net 2,996

2,964 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 1,566

1,543 Goodwill 20,228

20,053 Other intangible assets, net 23,841

23,634 Other non-current assets 1,095

1,200 Deferred tax assets 36

39 Total assets $ 54,368

$ 53,430 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 3,113

$ 2,985 Accrued expenses 1,324

1,584 Structured payables 31

41 Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term obligations 1,976

2,642 Other current liabilities 777

835 Total current liabilities 7,221

8,087 Long-term obligations 13,920

12,912 Deferred tax liabilities 5,487

5,435 Other non-current liabilities 2,755

2,753 Total liabilities 29,383

29,187 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued -

- Common stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,358,413,413 and 1,356,664,609 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 14

14 Additional paid-in capital 19,729

19,712 Retained earnings 5,232

4,793 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 10

(276) Total stockholders' equity 24,985

24,243 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 54,368

$ 53,430

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



First Six Months (in millions) 2025

2024 Operating activities:





Net income $ 1,064

$ 969 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation expense 217

207 Amortization of intangibles 68

67 Other amortization expense 63

101 Provision for sales returns 24

29 Deferred income taxes 4

17 Employee stock-based compensation expense 45

52 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment (6)

18 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency (6)

16 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (56)

36 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (27)

(17) Earned equity from distribution arrangements (10)

(45) Other, net (5)

5 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of business acquisitions:





Trade accounts receivable 3

(67) Inventories (416)

(119) Income taxes receivable and payables, net (86)

(34) Other current and non-current assets (136)

(180) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (93)

(314) Other current and non-current liabilities (7)

1 Net change in operating assets and liabilities (735)

(713) Net cash provided by operating activities 640

742 Investing activities:





Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (111)

- Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (226)

(273) Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment 13

1 Purchases of intangibles (16)

(49) Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (1)

(7) Other, net 63

(1) Net cash used in investing activities (278)

(329) Financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of Notes 2,000

3,000 Repayments of Notes (529)

(1,150) Net repayment of commercial paper (139)

(226) Repayment of term loan (990)

- Proceeds from structured payables 16

31 Repayments of structured payables (26)

(60) Cash dividends paid (625)

(591) Repurchases of common stock, inclusive of excise tax obligation (9)

(1,105) Tax withholdings related to net share settlements (28)

(43) Payments on finance leases (63)

(56) Other, net (16)

(22) Net cash used in financing activities (409)

(222) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents:





Net change from operating, investing, and financing activities (47)

191 Effect of exchange rate changes 4

(20) Beginning balance 608

267 Ending balance $ 565

$ 438

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)



Second Quarter

First Six Months (in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net Sales













U.S. Refreshment Beverages $ 2,660

$ 2,407

$ 4,983

$ 4,500 U.S. Coffee 948

950

1,825

1,861 International 555

565

990

1,029 Total net sales $ 4,163

$ 3,922

$ 7,798

$ 7,390















Income from Operations













U.S. Refreshment Beverages $ 746

$ 717

$ 1,400

$ 1,332 U.S. Coffee 233

228

435

476 International 143

150

233

262 Unallocated corporate costs (224)

(234)

(369)

(444) Total income from operations $ 898

$ 861

$ 1,699

$ 1,626

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION

CERTAIN LINE ITEMS - CONSOLIDATED

(UNAUDITED)

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the way management evaluates the business may provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's results, trends and ongoing performance on a comparable basis.

Specifically, investors should consider the following with respect to our financial results:

Adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability.

Items affecting comparability: Defined as certain items that are excluded for comparison to prior year periods, adjusted for the tax impact as applicable. Tax impact is determined based upon an approximate rate for each item. For each period, management adjusts for (i) the unrealized mark-to-market impact of derivative instruments not designated as hedges in accordance with U.S. GAAP that do not have an offsetting risk reflected within the financial results, as well as the unrealized mark-to-market impact of our Vita Coco investment prior to its sale in the first quarter of 2025; (ii) the amortization associated with definite-lived intangible assets; (iii) the amortization of the deferred financing costs associated with the DPS Merger; (iv) the amortization of the fair value adjustment of the senior unsecured notes obtained as a result of the DPS Merger; (v) stock compensation expense and the associated windfall tax benefit attributable to the matching awards made to employees who made an initial investment in KDP; (vi) transaction costs for significant business combinations (completed or abandoned); and (vii) other certain items that are excluded for comparison purposes to prior year periods.

For the first six months of 2025, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) productivity expenses; (ii) restructuring adjustments associated with the 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment; (iii) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters, including the antitrust litigation; (iv) restructuring expenses associated with the Network Optimization program; (v) the impact of the step-up of acquired inventory associated with the GHOST and Dyla acquisitions; (vi) integration expenses associated with the GHOST and Dyla acquisitions; (vii) the change in our mandatory redemption liability for GHOST; and (viii) non-cash changes in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets as a result of tax rate or apportionment changes.

For the first six months of 2024, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) productivity expenses; (ii) restructuring expenses associated with the 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment; (iii) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters, including the antitrust litigation; and (iv) restructuring expenses associated with the Network Optimization program.

Constant currency adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability, calculated on a constant currency basis by converting our current period local currency financial results using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates.

For the second quarter and first six months of 2025 and 2024, the supplemental financial data set forth below includes reconciliations of adjusted and constant currency adjusted financial measures to the applicable financial measure presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the same period.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS - CONSOLIDATED (UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except %) Gross profit

Gross

margin

Income from

operations

Operating

margin Second Quarter of 2025













Reported $ 2,255

54.2 %

$ 898

21.6 % Items Affecting Comparability:













Productivity 35





47



Mark to market (4)





(6)



Amortization of intangibles -





34



Stock compensation -





4



Non-routine legal matters -





5



Transaction costs -





5



Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment -





1



Restructuring - Network Optimization -





10



Integration of acquisitions 1





28



Inventory step-up 2





2



Adjusted $ 2,289

55.0 %

$ 1,028

24.7 % Impact of foreign currency



- %





- % Constant currency adjusted



55.0 %





24.7 %















Second Quarter of 2024













Reported $ 2,172

55.4 %

$ 861

22.0 % Items Affecting Comparability:













Productivity 20





45



Mark to market 6





(5)



Amortization of intangibles -





34



Stock compensation -





3



Non-routine legal matters -





1



Transaction costs -





1



Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment -





11



Restructuring - Network Optimization 2





19



Adjusted $ 2,200

56.1 %

$ 970

24.7 %



















Refer to pages A-9 and A-10 for reconciliations of reported net sales to constant currency net sales and adjusted income from operations to constant currency adjusted income from operations.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS - CONSOLIDATED (UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except % and per share data) Interest

expense,

net

Income before

provision for

income taxes

Provision for

income taxes

Effective

tax rate

Net

income

Diluted

earnings per

share Second Quarter of 2025





















Reported $ 180

$ 718

$ 171

23.8 %

$ 547

$ 0.40 Items Affecting Comparability:





















Productivity -

47

12





35

0.03 Mark to market (2)

(4)

(3)





(1)

- Amortization of intangibles -

34

10





24

0.02 Stock compensation -

4

2





2

- Amortization of fair value debt adjustment (4)

4

1





3

- Amortization of deferred financing costs (1)

1

-





1

- Non-routine legal matters -

5

2





3

- Transaction costs -

5

1





4

- Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment -

1

-





1

- Restructuring - Network Optimization -

10

3





7

0.01 Integration of acquisitions -

28

6





22

0.02 Change in mandatory redemption liability for GHOST -

29

8





21

0.02 Inventory step-up -

2

2





-

- Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets -

-

(4)





4

- Adjusted $ 173

$ 884

$ 211

23.9 %

$ 673

$ 0.49 Impact of foreign currency











(0.2) %







Constant currency adjusted











23.7 %































Second Quarter of 2024





















Reported $ 204

$ 672

$ 157

23.4 %

$ 515

$ 0.38 Items Affecting Comparability:





















Productivity -

45

10





35

0.03 Mark to market (32)

22

4





18

0.01 Amortization of intangibles -

34

8





26

0.02 Stock compensation -

3

1





2

- Amortization of fair value of debt adjustment (3)

3

-





3

- Amortization of deferred financing costs (1)

1

-





1

- Non-routine legal matters -

1

1





-

- Transaction costs -

1

1





-

- Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment -

11

2





9

0.01 Restructuring - Network Optimization -

19

4





15

0.01 Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets -

-

6





(6)

- Adjusted $ 168

$ 812

$ 194

23.9 %

$ 618

$ 0.45























Change - adjusted 3.0 %













8.9 %

8.9 % Impact of foreign currency (0.6) %













1.6 %

2.2 % Change - constant currency adjusted 2.4 %













10.5 %

11.1 %



Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION INCOME FROM OPERATIONS - CONSOLIDATED AND SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except %) U.S.

Refreshment

Beverages

U.S. Coffee

International

Unallocated

corporate costs

Total Second Quarter of 2025

















Reported - Income from Operations $ 746

$ 233

$ 143

$ (224)

$ 898 Items Affecting Comparability:

















Productivity -

35

-

12

47 Mark to market -

-

-

(6)

(6) Amortization of intangibles 9

23

2

-

34 Stock compensation -

-

-

4

4 Non-routine legal matters -

-

-

5

5 Transaction costs -

-

-

5

5 Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment -

-

-

1

1 Restructuring - Network Optimization 1

8

-

1

10 Integration of acquisitions 23

-

-

5

28 Inventory step-up 2

-

-

-

2 Adjusted - Income from Operations $ 781

$ 299

$ 145

$ (197)

$ 1,028



















Second Quarter of 2024

















Reported - Income from Operations $ 717

$ 228

$ 150

$ (234)

$ 861 Items Affecting Comparability:

















Productivity 1

20

-

24

45 Mark to market -

-

(1)

(4)

(5) Amortization of intangibles 5

26

3

-

34 Stock compensation -

-

-

3

3 Non-routine legal matters -

-

-

1

1 Transaction costs -

-

-

1

1 Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment -

-

-

11

11 Restructuring - Network Optimization -

19

-

-

19 Adjusted - Income from Operations $ 723

$ 293

$ 152

$ (198)

$ 970



















Change - adjusted 8.0 %

2.0 %

(4.6) %

(0.5) %

6.0 % Impact of foreign currency - %

- %

7.2 %

0.5 %

1.0 % Change - constant currency adjusted 8.0 %

2.0 %

2.6 %

- %

7.0 %

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION CHANGE IN NET SALES AND OPERATING MARGIN - CONSOLIDATED AND SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)





Reported

Impact of Foreign

Currency

Constant Currency Second Quarter of 2025











Change in net sales











U.S. Refreshment Beverages

10.5 %

- %

10.5 % U.S. Coffee

(0.2)

-

(0.2) International

(1.8)

7.5

5.7 Total change in net sales

6.1

1.1

7.2





Reported

Items Affecting

Comparability

Adjusted

Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Constant

Currency

Adjusted Second Quarter of 2025



















Operating margin



















U.S. Refreshment Beverages

28.0 %

1.4 %

29.4 %

- %

29.4 % U.S. Coffee

24.6

6.9

31.5

-

31.5 International

25.8

0.3

26.1

-

26.1 Total operating margin

21.6

3.1

24.7

-

24.7





Reported

Items Affecting

Comparability

Adjusted Second Quarter of 2024











Operating margin











U.S. Refreshment Beverages

29.8 %

0.2 %

30.0 % U.S. Coffee

24.0

6.8

30.8 International

26.5

0.4

26.9 Total operating margin

22.0

2.7

24.7

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS - CONSOLIDATED (UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except %) Gross profit

Gross

margin

Income from

operations

Operating

margin First Six Months of 2025













Reported $ 4,240

54.4 %

$ 1,699

21.8 % Items Affecting Comparability:













Productivity 60





79



Mark to market (43)





(49)



Amortization of intangibles -





68



Stock compensation -





6



Non-routine legal matters -





8



Transaction costs -





4



Restructuring - Network Optimization 1





12



Integration of acquisitions 1





31



Inventory step-up 17





17



Adjusted $ 4,276

54.8 %

$ 1,875

24.0 % Impact of foreign currency



- %





- % Constant currency adjusted



54.8 %





24.0 %















First Six Months of 2024













Reported $ 4,112

55.6 %

$ 1,626

22.0 % Items Affecting Comparability:













Productivity 34





81



Mark to market 3





(24)



Amortization of intangibles -





67



Stock compensation -





7



Non-routine legal matters -





2



Transaction costs -





2



Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment -





13



Restructuring - Network Optimization 2





21



Adjusted $ 4,151

56.2 %

$ 1,795

24.3 %



Refer to pages A-13 and A-14 for reconciliations of reported net sales to constant currency net sales and adjusted income from operations to constant currency adjusted income from operations.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS - CONSOLIDATED (UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except % and per share data) Interest

expense, net

Income before

provision for

income taxes

Provision for

income taxes

Effective tax

rate

Net income

Diluted

earnings per

share First Six Months of 2025





















Reported $ 328

$ 1,378

$ 314

22.8 %

$ 1,064

$ 0.78 Items Affecting Comparability:





















Productivity -

79

18





61

0.04 Mark to market 21

(38)

(4)





(34)

(0.03) Amortization of intangibles -

68

16





52

0.04 Stock compensation -

6

2





4

- Amortization of fair value debt adjustment (8)

8

2





6

- Amortization of deferred financing costs (1)

1

-





1

- Non-routine legal matters -

8

2





6

- Transaction costs -

4

1





3

- Restructuring - Network Optimization -

12

3





9

0.01 Integration of acquisitions -

31

7





24

0.02 Change in mandatory redemption liability for GHOST -

40

10





30

0.02 Inventory step-up -

17

4





13

0.01 Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets -

-

(2)





2

- Adjusted $ 340

$ 1,614

$ 373

23.1 %

$ 1,241

$ 0.91 Impact of foreign currency











(0.1) %







Constant currency adjusted











23.0 %































First Six Months of 2024





















Reported $ 382

$ 1,266

$ 297

23.5 %

$ 969

$ 0.70 Items Affecting Comparability:





















Productivity -

81

20





61

0.04 Mark to market (67)

40

6





34

0.02 Amortization of intangibles -

67

17





50

0.04 Stock compensation -

7

2





5

- Amortization of fair value of debt adjustment (7)

7

1





6

- Amortization of deferred financing costs (1)

1

-





1

- Non-routine legal matters -

2

1





1

- Transaction costs -

2

1





1

- Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment -

13

3





10

0.01 Restructuring - Network Optimization -

21

5





16

0.01 Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets -

-

6





(6)

- Adjusted $ 307

$ 1,507

$ 359

23.8 %

$ 1,148

$ 0.84























Change - adjusted 10.7 %













8.1 %

8.3 % Impact of foreign currency (0.3) %













1.5 %

1.2 % Change - Constant currency adjusted 10.4 %













9.6 %

9.5 %



Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION INCOME FROM OPERATIONS - CONSOLIDATED AND SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except %) U.S.

Refreshment

Beverages

U.S. Coffee

International

Unallocated

corporate costs

Total First Six Months of 2025

















Reported - Income from Operations $ 1,400

$ 435

$ 233

$ (369)

$ 1,699 Items Affecting Comparability:

















Productivity -

60

-

19

79 Mark to market -

-

-

(49)

(49) Amortization of intangibles 16

47

5

-

68 Stock compensation -

-

-

6

6 Non-routine legal matters -

-

-

8

8 Transaction costs -

-

-

4

4 Restructuring - Network Optimization 1

10

-

1

12 Integration of acquisitions 23

-

-

8

31 Inventory step-up 17

-

-

-

17 Adjusted - Income from Operations $ 1,457

$ 552

$ 238

$ (372)

$ 1,875



















First Six Months of 2024

















Reported - Income from Operations $ 1,332

$ 476

$ 262

$ (444)

$ 1,626 Items Affecting Comparability:

















Productivity 3

34

-

44

81 Mark to market -

-

(7)

(17)

(24) Amortization of intangibles 10

51

6

-

67 Stock compensation -

-

-

7

7 Non-routine legal matters -

-

-

2

2 Transaction costs -

-

-

2

2 Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment -

-

-

13

13 Restructuring - Network Optimization -

21

-

-

21 Adjusted - Income from Operations $ 1,345

$ 582

$ 261

$ (393)

$ 1,795



















Change - adjusted 8.3 %

(5.2) %

(8.8) %

(5.3) %

4.5 % Impact of foreign currency - %

- %

8.4 %

0.5 %

1.1 % Change - constant currency adjusted 8.3 %

(5.2) %

(0.4) %

(4.8) %

5.6 %

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION CHANGE IN NET SALES AND OPERATING MARGIN - CONSOLIDATED AND SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)





Reported

Impact of Foreign

Currency

Constant Currency First Six Months of 2025











Change in net sales











U.S. Refreshment Beverages

10.7 %

- %

10.7 % U.S. Coffee

(1.9)

-

(1.9) International

(3.8)

9.3

5.5 Total change in net sales

5.5

1.3

6.8





Reported

Items

Affecting

Comparability

Adjusted

Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Constant

Currency

Adjusted

First Six Months of 2025



















Operating margin



















U.S. Refreshment Beverages

28.1 %

1.1 %

29.2 %

- %

29.2 % U.S. Coffee

23.8

6.4

30.2

-

30.2 International

23.5

0.5

24.0

(0.1)

23.9 Total operating margin

21.8

2.2

24.0

-

24.0









































Reported

Items Affecting

Comparability

Adjusted First Six Months of 2024











Operating margin











U.S. Refreshment Beverages

29.6 %

0.3 %

29.9 % U.S. Coffee

25.6

5.7

31.3 International

25.5

(0.1)

25.4 Total operating margin

22.0

2.3

24.3

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION ADJUSTED EBITDA AND MANAGEMENT LEVERAGE RATIO (UNAUDITED)

(in millions, except for ratio) Last Twelve

Months Net income $ 1,536 Interest expense, net 681 Provision for income taxes 490 Depreciation expense 432 Other amortization 140 Amortization of intangibles 134 EBITDA $ 3,413 Items affecting comparability:

Productivity $ 114 Mark to market (7) Stock compensation 13 Non-routine legal matters 16 Transaction costs 42 Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment 27 Restructuring - Network Optimization 42 Integration of acquisitions 32 Change in mandatory redemption liability for GHOST 40 Termination fees for distribution rights related to GHOST 225 Inventory step-up 21 Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets 718 Impairment of investments and note receivable 2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,698





June 30,

2025 Principal amounts of:

Commercial paper notes $ 1,477 Senior unsecured notes 14,564 Total principal amounts 16,041 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 509 Total principal amounts less cash and cash equivalents $ 15,532



June 30, 2025 Management Leverage Ratio 3.3

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION ADJUSTED EBITDA - LAST TWELVE MONTHS (UNAUDITED)

(in millions) Third

Quarter of

2024

Fourth

Quarter of

2024

First Six

Months of

2025

Last Twelve

Months Net income (loss) $ 616

$ (144)

$ 1,064

$ 1,536 Interest expense, net 106

247

328

681 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 186

(10)

314

490 Depreciation expense 103

112

217

432 Other amortization 39

38

63

140 Amortization of intangibles 33

33

68

134 EBITDA $ 1,083

$ 276

$ 2,054

$ 3,413 Items affecting comparability:













Productivity $ 23

$ 26

$ 65

$ 114 Mark to market 33

(23)

(17)

(7) Stock compensation 4

3

6

13 Non-routine legal matters 3

5

8

16 Transaction costs 13

25

4

42 Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment 3

24

-

27 Restructuring - Network Optimization 24

6

12

42 Integration of acquisitions -

1

31

32 Change in mandatory redemption liability for GHOST -

-

40

40 Termination fees for distribution rights related to GHOST -

225

-

225 Inventory step-up 4

-

17

21 Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets -

718

-

718 Impairment of investments and note receivable -

2

-

2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,190

$ 1,288

$ 2,220

$ 4,698

KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION

FREE CASH FLOW

(UNAUDITED)

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for purchases of property, plant, and equipment, proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment, and certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods. For the first six months of 2025 and 2024, there were no certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods.





First Six Months (in millions)

2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 640

$ 742 Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

(226)

(273) Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment

13

1 Free Cash Flow

$ 427

$ 470

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED