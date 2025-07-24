BKV Energy Wins Best Electricity Provider In 2025 Houston Chronicle Best Of The Best Awards

HOUSTON, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BKV Energy is proud to announce that it has been named Best Electricity Provider in the Houston Chronicle's 2025 "Best of the Best Awards ," a recognition voted on by thousands of readers across the Houston area.

"This award means the world to us because it comes directly from the people we serve," said Javier Hinojosa, Vice President of BKV Energy. "We're honored, humbled, and incredibly thankful to our customers, families, friends, business partners, and the entire Houston community for putting your trust in us."

As a relatively new name in the Texas energy market, BKV Energy has focused on doing things differently, starting with transparency. Unlike many name-brand electricity companies, BKV Energy doesn't offer gimmicky promotions, hidden fees, or confusing plan structures. Instead, customers are flocking to straightforward, fixed-rate plans like the Bluebonnet plan, which comes with benefits and smart timing that truly reward loyalty.

With the Bluebonnet plan , customers benefit from access to BKV Energy Plus , a set of built-in perks including:



Reduce Your Rate : A one-of-a-kind feature that allows customers to switch to a lower rate mid-contract, without fees, when electricity prices drop. ElectroShare : A customer loyalty payout every year in November, just for sticking with BKV Energy.

"This win isn't just a milestone for our team - it's a signal that Texans are tired of the old ways and ready for an electricity provider that puts people first," said Hinojosa. "More and more customers are telling us the same thing: they want simple, honest electricity and they want to save money over time. That's exactly what we're here to provide."

BKV Energy's rapid growth and strong customer satisfaction are proof that the market is shifting. What started as a bold idea to disrupt the energy status quo is now a movement, and Houston has helped lead the way.

As the company looks ahead, BKV Energy remains focused on expanding its offerings, improving the customer experience, and helping even more Texans save on electricity - without the gimmicks.

To learn more about BKV Energy and its commitment to customers, contact Lauren Santerre at [email protected] or (713) 913-1780.

About BKV Energy

BKV Energy is a Texas-based electricity provider serving residential customers across the state. BKV Energy offers affordable, transparent, fixed-rate energy plans without the misleading promotions or hidden fees. The company's flagship Bluebonnet plan includes BKV Energy Plus, a suite of benefits that reward smart energy decisions and customer loyalty.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE BKV Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED