Vianexus Unveils MCP Service To Enable Agent-Driven Access To Financial Data

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- viaNexus, the high-performance financial data platform built for intelligent systems, today announced the release of its MCP Service , a first-of-its-kind MCP implementation enabling a proper client/server architecture for autonomous agents to securely discover, request, and consume financial data - without manual Authentication/Authorization and paywall integration removinghuman intervention.

The viaNexus MCP Service leverages the emerging Model Context Protocol (MCP) to deliver real-time, entitlement-aware access to market data, filings, fundamentals, news and more. Each agent is assigned a scoped identity and permission set, allowing precise control over what data can be accessed, by whom, and under what terms.

"Agents are the new users, and data is their fuel," said Tim Baker , CEO of viaNexus. "With the MCP Service, agents can connect directly to our data platform - with secure authentication, entitlements, and governance built in from the start."

Unlike current MCP server implementations, which are currently being advertised as API interfaces, often lack native support for secure authentication protocols , and agent-specific access controls, the viaNexus solution introduces several key innovations:



Agent-Scoped Identity and Access Control - Unique, auditable access tied to organizational policies and account-level entitlements

Asynchronous Authorization Workflow - Secure approval flows and timed bearer tokens remove reliance on human-mediated OAuth flows, which are incompatible with autonomous workflows

Built-In Paywall Integration - Data providers can configure usage-based access and pricing, confident that monetization and compliance are enforced programmatically Native Integration with viaNexus Data - Agents can retrieve structured data on demand, fueling analysis, reasoning, or downstream processes

"This is just the beginning," said Pedro Aguayo , CTO of viaNexus. "We're already working on open sourcing the entire client stack - including connectors, configuration tools, and telemetry. Our goal is to make secure, agentic data workflows easy to build, deploy, and scale."

Read the blog post here:

View the demo here:

Stay up to date with future releases by signing up to our Newsletter here: #/register

viaNexus is also inviting select beta customers to test the viaNexus MCP service. Interested parties can reach the team at [email protected] .

About viaNexus

viaNexus is a next-generation financial data platform purpose-built for both data publishers and data consumers. From real-time prices to structured financial content, viaNexus delivers high-performance, entitlement-aware data access through APIs and next-gen protocols like MCP. The platform supports fintechs, institutions, and data providers looking to scale in an intelligent, compliant, and cost-effective way. Learn more at .

