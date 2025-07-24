Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter Results With Earnings Per Share Increasing By 49% On A Year-Over-Year Basis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Continued Growth in Core Deposits and Business Loans on a Year-over-Year Basis Quarterly Net Interest Margin Improves to 2.98% HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the“Company” or“Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the“Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $27.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, or $0.64 per diluted common share, compared to $19.6 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and net income available to common stockholders of $16.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, or $0.43 per diluted common share. Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated,“As we continue to execute on our growth plan, we were pleased with the solid growth in core deposits, business loans, net interest margin and capital ratios. We had an active second quarter from a recruiting standpoint, which will aid us in the years ahead as we diversify our balance sheet and continue to take market share. Of note, and recognizing the progress we have made in creating a high quality balance sheet, Kroll Bond Rating Agency revised our outlook from“Stable” to“Positive” in the month of June.” Second Quarter Recruiting Update

Hired Shawn Gines as Executive Vice President of Corporate and Specialty Finance; Mr. Gines was previously the Regional President of the New York City and New Jersey metro markets for Webster Bank;

Hired Jason Brenner and Zach Schwartz to lead the newly created Lender Finance vertical; Mr. Brenner and Mr. Schwartz were previously with Axos Bank and First Citizens Bank, respectively;

Hired Michael Watts to lead the newly created Fund Finance vertical; Mr. Watts was previously with East West Bank;

Hired Raffaella Palazzo as Director of Business Banking; Ms. Palazzo was previously Chief Operations Officer at Hanover Bank; and Hired Solomon Ponniah as Group Leader to grow metro NYC lending presence; Mr. Ponniah was previously Director of Business Banking at Popular Bank.

Geographic Expansion

Received all requisite regulatory approvals to open a branch location at 500 Boulevard of the Americas in Lakewood, New Jersey. The branch opening is planned for early 2026. Expect to open a new branch location in Manhattan in the fourth quarter of 2025. Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2025 included:

Total deposits increased $711.7 million on a year-over-year basis;

Core deposits (excluding brokered and time deposits) increased $1.21 billion on a year-over-year basis;

The ratio of average non-interest-bearing deposits to average total deposits for the second quarter was 30%;

Business loans grew $113.3 million on a linked quarter basis and $371.3 million on a year-over-year basis;

The net interest margin increased to 2.98% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 2.95% for the prior quarter; and The Company's Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio increased to 11.25% at the end of the second quarter. Management's Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results Net Interest Income Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $98.1 million compared to $94.2 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $75.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported net interest margin (“NIM”) and adjusted NIM excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.

(Dollars in thousands) Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q2 2024 Net interest income $ 98,097 $ 94,213 $ 75,502 Purchase accounting amortization (accretion) on loans ("PAA") (225 ) (124 ) (101 ) Adjusted net interest income excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP) $ 97,872 $ 94,089 $ 75,401 Average interest-earning assets $ 13,195,116 $ 12,963,320 $ 12,624,556 NIM(1) 2.98 % 2.95 % 2.41 % Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP)(2) 2.98 % 2.94 % 2.40 %





(1) NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(2) Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes PAA amortization on acquired loans divided by average interest-earning assets.

Mr. Lubow commented,“Dime has multiple levers to grow NIM over time.



First, we have a significant loan repricing opportunity starting in the second half of 2025 that will continue through 2027, assuming current forecasted interest rate levels remain accurate.



Second, and as demonstrated in the most recent rate cutting cycle, should the Federal Reserve cut short term rates in 2025 we anticipate a reduction in deposit costs, which will drive further NIM expansion.

Finally, core deposit growth and a continued focus on business loan growth will benefit our NIM over time as we continue to grow customers and hire productive teams.”



Loan Portfolio

The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”) on the total loan portfolio was 5.33% at June 30, 2025, an 8 basis point increase compared to the ending WAR of 5.25% on the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2025.

Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the quarter ended as indicated.

June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Balance WAR (1) Balance WAR (1) Balance WAR (1) Loans held for investment balances at period end: Business loans(2) $ 2,902,170 6.65 % $ 2,788,848 6.55 % $ 2,530,896 6.92 % One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment 998,677 4.85 961,562 4.77 906,949 4.55 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use(3)(4) 3,693,481 4.48 3,780,078 4.46 3,920,354 4.59 Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 3,128,453 5.12 3,191,536 5.07 3,315,100 5.25 Acquisition, development, and construction 141,755 8.28 140,309 7.96 144,860 8.96 Other loans 6,336 11.08 6,402 10.39 6,699 3.39 Loans held for investment $ 10,870,872 5.33 % $ 10,868,735 5.25 % $ 10,824,858 5.39 %





(1) WAR is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total balance of loans in the category.

(2) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.

(3) Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.

(4) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

Outlined below are the loan originations, for the quarter ended as indicated.

(Dollars in millions) Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q2 2024 Originations Excluding New Lines of Credit $ 227.3 $ 71.5 $ 162.4 Originations Including New Lines of Credit 450.5 136.7 284.6

Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Period end total deposits (including mortgage escrow deposits) at June 30, 2025 were $11.74 billion, compared to $11.61 billion at March 31, 2025 and $11.03 billion at June 30, 2024. The Company reduced its brokered deposit levels to $200.0 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $285.6 million at March 31, 2025 and $780.3 million at June 30, 2024.

Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $508.0 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $508.0 million at March 31, 2025 and $633.0 million at June 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $11.6 million during the second quarter of 2025, $9.6 million during the first quarter of 2025, and $11.8 million during the second quarter of 2024.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $60.3 million during the second quarter of 2025, $65.5 million during the first quarter of 2025, and $55.7 million during the second quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets, severance expense and settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, adjusted non-interest expense was $59.9 million during the second quarter of 2025, $58.0 million during the first quarter of 2025, and $55.4 million during the second quarter of 2024 (see“Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Mr. Lubow commented, “ The increase in non-interest expense on year-over-year-basis has been due to significant investments and hires the Company has made as we execute on our growth plan, which is centered around growing core deposits, diversifying our loan portfolio and selectively adding new geographies. In the second quarter of 2025, we launched various commercial lending verticals that we expect to contribute to loan and revenue growth in the years ahead. ”

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.72% during the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.90% during the linked quarter and 1.66% during the second quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of the loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of other intangible assets, severance expense and settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.71% during the second quarter of 2025, 1.68% during the first quarter of 2025, and 1.65% during the second quarter of 2024 (see“Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The efficiency ratio was 55.0% during the second quarter of 2025, compared to 63.1% during the linked quarter and 63.8% during the second quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of net gain on sale of securities and other assets, fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, severance expense, settlement loss related to the termination of a legacy pension plan, loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of other intangible assets, the adjusted efficiency ratio was 54.7% during the second quarter of 2025, compared to 55.8% during the linked quarter and 65.9% during the second quarter of 2024 (see“Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $10.5 million during the second quarter of 2025, $7.3 million during the first quarter of 2025, and $7.6 million during the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2025 was 26.1%, compared to 25.3% for the first quarter of 2025 and compared to 29.0% for the second quarter of 2024.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $53.2 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $58.0 million at March 31, 2025 and $24.8 million at June 30, 2024.

A credit loss provision of $9.2 million was recorded during the second quarter of 2025, compared to a credit loss provision of $9.6 million during the first quarter of 2025, and a credit loss provision of $5.6 million during the second quarter of 2024.

Capital Management

Stockholders' equity increased $19.0 million to $1.43 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.41 billion at March 31, 2025.

The Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of June 30, 2025. All risk-based regulatory capital ratios increased in the second quarter of 2025.

Dividends per common share were $0.25 during the second quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2025, respectively.

Book value per common share was $29.95 at June 30, 2025 compared to $29.58 at March 31, 2025.

Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $26.32 at June 30, 2025 compared to $25.94 at March 31, 2025 (see“Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Earnings Call Information

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 24, 2025, during which CEO Lubow will discuss the Company's second quarter 2025 financial performance, with a question-and-answer session to follow.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island. (1)

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(In thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 1,156,754 $ 1,030,702 $ 1,283,571 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 703,461 710,579 690,693 Securities held-to-maturity 625,188 631,334 637,339 Loans held for sale 13,617 2,527 22,625 Loans held for investment, net: Business loans(1) 2,902,170 2,788,848 2,726,602 One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment 998,677 961,562 952,195 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use(2)(3) 3,693,481 3,780,078 3,820,492 Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 3,128,453 3,191,536 3,231,398 Acquisition, development and construction 141,755 140,309 136,172 Other loans 6,336 6,402 5,084 Allowance for credit losses (93,189 ) (90,455 ) (88,751 ) Total loans held for investment, net 10,777,683 10,778,280 10,783,192 Premises and fixed assets, net 33,957 33,650 34,858 Restricted stock 67,110 66,987 69,106 BOLI 393,345 389,167 290,665 Goodwill 155,797 155,797 155,797 Other intangible assets 3,409 3,644 3,896 Operating lease assets 44,717 45,657 46,193 Derivative assets 90,966 98,740 116,496 Accrued interest receivable 55,418 56,044 55,970 Other assets 86,513 94,574 162,857 Total assets $ 14,207,935 $ 14,097,682 $ 14,353,258 Liabilities: Non-interest-bearing checking (excluding mortgage escrow deposits) $ 3,432,667 $ 3,245,409 $ 3,355,829 Interest-bearing checking 1,029,297 950,090 1,079,823 Savings (excluding mortgage escrow deposits) 1,923,277 1,939,852 1,927,903 Money market 4,229,503 4,271,363 4,198,784 Certificates of deposit 1,080,093 1,121,068 1,069,081 Deposits (excluding mortgage escrow deposits) 11,694,837 11,527,782 11,631,420 Non-interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits 45,256 88,138 54,715 Interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits 2 4 6 Total mortgage escrow deposits 45,258 88,142 54,721 FHLBNY advances 508,000 508,000 608,000 Other short-term borrowings - - 50,000 Subordinated debt, net 272,414 272,370 272,325 Derivative cash collateral 69,840 85,230 112,420 Operating lease liabilities 47,559 48,432 48,993 Derivative liabilities 86,110 92,516 108,347 Other liabilities 52,911 63,197 70,515 Total liabilities 12,776,929 12,685,669 12,956,741 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, Series A 116,569 116,569 116,569 Common stock 461 461 461 Additional paid-in capital 622,660 623,305 624,822 Retained earnings 820,221 803,202 794,526 Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes (37,937 ) (39,045 ) (45,018 ) Unearned equity awards (13,525 ) (12,909 ) (7,640 ) Treasury stock, at cost (77,443 ) (79,570 ) (87,203 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,431,006 1,412,013 1,396,517 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,207,935 $ 14,097,682 $ 14,353,258





(1) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.

(2) Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.

(3) While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income: Loans $ 145,448 $ 142,705 $ 147,099 $ 288,153 $ 290,664 Securities 11,353 11,323 7,907 22,676 15,787 Other short-term investments 10,749 7,837 4,412 18,586 13,976 Total interest income 167,550 161,865 159,418 329,415 320,427 Interest expense: Deposits and escrow 60,181 58,074 72,878 118,255 145,947 Borrowed funds 8,354 8,381 9,033 16,735 23,730 Derivative cash collateral 918 1,197 2,005 2,115 3,718 Total interest expense 69,453 67,652 83,916 137,105 173,395 Net interest income 98,097 94,213 75,502 192,310 147,032 Provision for credit losses 9,221 9,626 5,585 18,847 10,795 Net interest income after provision 88,876 84,587 69,917 173,463 136,237 Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 4,642 4,643 3,972 9,285 8,516 Title fees 118 98 294 216 427 Loan level derivative income 942 61 1,085 1,003 1,491 BOLI income 4,186 3,993 2,484 8,179 4,945 Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 387 82 113 469 366 Gain on sale of residential loans 50 32 27 82 104 Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale 83 18 (416 ) 101 (1,258 ) Net gain on securities 149 - - 149 - Gain on sale of other assets - - 3,695 - 6,663 Other 1,038 706 554 1,744 1,021 Total non-interest income 11,595 9,633 11,808 21,228 22,275 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 36,218 35,651 32,184 71,869 64,221 Severance 136 76 - 212 42 Occupancy and equipment 7,729 8,002 7,409 15,731 14,777 Data processing costs 4,903 4,794 4,405 9,697 8,718 Marketing 1,756 1,666 1,637 3,422 3,134 Professional services 2,097 2,116 2,766 4,213 4,233 Federal deposit insurance premiums 1,692 2,047 2,250 3,739 4,489 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - 453 Loss due to pension settlement - 7,231 - 7,231 - Amortization of other intangible assets 235 252 285 487 592 Other 5,533 3,676 4,758 9,209 7,546 Total non-interest expense 60,299 65,511 55,694 125,810 108,205 Income before taxes 40,172 28,709 26,031 68,881 50,307 Income tax expense 10,475 7,251 7,552 17,726 14,137 Net income 29,697 21,458 18,479 51,155 36,170 Preferred stock dividends 1,821 1,822 1,822 3,643 3,643 Net income available to common stockholders $ 27,876 $ 19,636 $ 16,657 $ 47,512 $ 32,527 Earnings per common share ("EPS"): Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.45 $ 0.43 $ 1.09 $ 0.84 Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.45 $ 0.43 $ 1.09 $ 0.84 Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS 43,030,023 42,948,690 38,329,485 42,989,581 38,292,253





DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Per Share Data: Reported EPS (Diluted) $ 0.64 $ 0.45 $ 0.43 $ 1.09 $ 0.84 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.50 0.50 Book value per common share 29.95 29.58 28.97 29.95 28.97 Tangible common book value per share(1) 26.32 25.94 24.87 26.32 24.87 Common shares outstanding 43,889 43,799 39,148 43,889 39,148 Dividend payout ratio 39.06 % 55.56 % 58.14 % 45.87 % 59.52 % Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income): Return on average assets 0.85 % 0.62 % 0.55 % 0.74 % 0.53 % Return on average equity 8.28 6.04 5.88 7.16 5.78 Return on average tangible common equity(1) 9.68 6.92 6.88 8.30 6.76 Net interest margin 2.98 2.95 2.41 2.96 2.31 Non-interest expense to average assets 1.72 1.90 1.66 1.81 1.59 Efficiency ratio 55.0 63.1 63.8 58.9 63.9 Effective tax rate 26.08 25.26 29.01 25.73 28.10 Balance Sheet Data: Average assets $ 14,013,592 $ 13,777,665 $ 13,418,441 $ 13,896,281 $ 13,606,682 Average interest-earning assets 13,195,116 12,963,320 12,624,556 13,079,859 12,820,156 Average tangible common equity(1) 1,158,738 1,145,915 979,611 1,152,361 974,165 Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period(2) 92.6 % 93.6 % 98.2 % 92.6 % 98.2 % Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated: (3) Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 8.22 % 8.15 % 7.27 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 9.05 8.99 8.14 Tier 1 common equity ratio 11.25 11.11 10.06 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.34 12.21 11.17 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.84 15.68 14.46 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.43 9.46 8.78 Consolidated CRE concentration ratio(3)(4) 425 442 499 Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans 0.86 0.83 0.72 Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans 175.12 155.85 313.21





(1) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets.

(2) Total deposits include mortgage escrow deposits, which fluctuate seasonally.

(3) June 30, 2025 ratios are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

(4) The Consolidated CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. The June 30, 2025 ratio is preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Average Average Average Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Balance Interest Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Business loans(1) $ 2,798,899 $ 46,593 6.68 % $ 2,748,142 $ 45,047 6.65 % $ 2,400,219 $ 42,933 7.19 % One-to-four family residential, including condo and coop 981,138 11,532 4.71 962,046 11,069 4.67 886,037 9,968 4.52 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use 3,740,939 42,462 4.55 3,796,754 42,329 4.52 3,958,617 45,775 4.65 Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 3,175,062 41,822 5.28 3,214,758 41,326 5.21 3,359,004 44,728 5.36 Acquisition, development, and construction 136,154 3,009 8.86 138,428 2,906 8.51 164,283 3,638 8.91 Other loans 7,135 30 1.69 5,740 28 1.98 5,100 57 4.50 Securities 1,361,383 11,353 3.34 1,372,563 11,323 3.35 1,537,487 7,907 2.07 Other short-term investments 994,406 10,749 4.34 724,889 7,837 4.38 313,809 4,412 5.65 Total interest-earning assets 13,195,116 167,550 5.09 % 12,963,320 161,865 5.06 % 12,624,556 159,418 5.08 % Non-interest-earning assets 818,476 814,345 793,885 Total assets $ 14,013,592 $ 13,777,665 $ 13,418,441 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking(2) $ 943,716 $ 4,141 1.76 % $ 912,852 $ 4,164 1.85 % $ 631,403 $ 1,499 0.95 % Money market 4,174,694 32,818 3.15 4,076,612 31,294 3.11 3,495,989 33,193 3.82 Savings(2) 1,925,224 14,048 2.93 1,970,338 14,185 2.92 2,336,202 23,109 3.98 Certificates of deposit 1,075,729 9,174 3.42 973,108 8,431 3.51 1,393,678 15,077 4.35 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,119,363 60,181 2.97 7,932,910 58,074 2.97 7,857,272 72,878 3.73 FHLBNY advances 508,000 4,053 3.20 509,111 4,066 3.24 671,242 6,429 3.85 Subordinated debt, net 272,385 4,301 6.33 272,341 4,302 6.41 202,232 2,604 5.18 Other short-term borrowings - - - 633 13 8.33 - - - Total borrowings 780,385 8,354 4.29 782,085 8,381 4.35 873,474 9,033 4.16 Derivative cash collateral 79,188 918 4.65 104,126 1,197 4.66 145,702 2,005 5.53 Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,978,936 69,453 3.10 % 8,819,121 67,652 3.11 % 8,876,448 83,916 3.80 % Non-interest-bearing checking(2) 3,412,215 3,322,583 3,042,382 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 187,774 213,876 242,980 Total liabilities 12,578,925 12,355,580 12,161,810 Stockholders' equity 1,434,667 1,422,085 1,256,631 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,013,592 $ 13,777,665 $ 13,418,441 Net interest income $ 98,097 $ 94,213 $ 75,502 Net interest rate spread 1.99 % 1.95 % 1.28 % Net interest margin 2.98 % 2.95 % 2.41 % Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts)(2) $ 11,531,578 $ 60,181 2.09 % $ 11,255,493 $ 58,074 2.09 % $ 10,899,654 $ 72,878 2.69 %





(1) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.

(2) Includes mortgage escrow deposits.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

(Dollars in thousands) At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, Asset Quality Detail 2025 2025 2024 Non-performing loans ("NPLs") Business loans(1) $ 18,007 $ 21,944 $ 20,287 One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment 1,642 3,763 3,884 Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use - - - Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 32,908 31,677 15 Acquisition, development, and construction 657 657 657 Other loans - - - Total Non-accrual loans $ 53,214 $ 58,041 $ 24,843 Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $ 53,214 $ 58,041 $ 24,843 Total loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent") $ - $ - $ - NPAs and 90+ Delinquent $ 53,214 $ 58,041 $ 24,843 NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets 0.37 % 0.41 % 0.18 % Net charge-offs ("NCOs") $ 5,405 $ 7,058 $ 3,640 NCOs / Average loans(2) 0.20 % 0.26 % 0.14 %





(1) Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.

(2) Calculated based on annualized NCOs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with the fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale, net gain on sale of securities and other assets, severance, loss on extinguishment of debt and loss due to pension settlement.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders Reported net income available to common stockholders $ 27,876 $ 19,636 $ 16,657 $ 47,512 $ 32,527 Adjustments to net income (1): Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale (83 ) (18 ) 416 (101 ) 1,258 Net gain on sale of securities and other assets (72 ) - (3,695 ) (72 ) (6,663 ) Severance 136 76 - 212 42 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - 453 Loss due to pension settlement - 7,231 - 7,231 - Income tax effect of adjustments noted above (1) 6 (2,237 ) 1,043 (2,231 ) 1,561 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 27,863 $ 24,688 $ 14,421 $ 52,551 $ 29,178 Adjusted Ratios (Based upon Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income as calculated above) Adjusted EPS (Diluted) $ 0.64 $ 0.57 $ 0.37 $ 1.20 $ 0.75 Adjusted return on average assets 0.85 % 0.77 % 0.48 % 0.81 % 0.48 % Adjusted return on average equity 8.28 7.46 5.17 7.87 5.25 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 9.67 8.68 5.97 9.18 6.07 Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets 1.71 1.68 1.65 1.70 1.57 Adjusted efficiency ratio 54.7 55.8 65.9 55.2 65.4





(1) Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's approximate statutory tax rate.

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported 1.72 % 1.90 % 1.66 % 1.81 % 1.59 % Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - (0.01 ) Loss due to pension settlement - (0.21 ) - (0.10 ) - Amortization of other intangible assets (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP) 1.71 % 1.68 % 1.65 % 1.70 % 1.57 %

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1) 55.0 % 63.1 % 63.8 % 58.9 % 63.9 % Non-interest expense - as reported $ 60,299 $ 65,511 $ 55,694 $ 125,810 $ 108,205 Severance (136 ) (76 ) - (212 ) (42 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - (453 ) Loss due to pension settlement - (7,231 ) - (7,231 ) - Amortization of other intangible assets (235 ) (252 ) (285 ) (487 ) (592 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 59,928 $ 57,952 $ 55,409 $ 117,880 $ 107,118 Net interest income - as reported $ 98,097 $ 94,213 $ 75,502 $ 192,310 $ 147,032 Non-interest income - as reported $ 11,595 $ 9,633 $ 11,808 $ 21,228 $ 22,275 Fair value change in equity securities and loans held for sale (83 ) (18 ) 416 (101 ) 1,258 Net loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets (72 ) - (3,695 ) (72 ) (6,663 ) Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 11,440 $ 9,615 $ 8,529 $ 21,055 $ 16,870 Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $ 109,537 $ 103,828 $ 84,031 $ 213,365 $ 163,902 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2) 54.7 % 55.8 % 65.9 % 55.2 % 65.4 %





(1) The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.

(2) The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):

June 30, March 31, June 30, 2025 2025 2024 Reconciliation of Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 14,207,935 $ 14,097,682 $ 13,548,763 Goodwill (155,797 ) (155,797 ) (155,797 ) Other intangible assets (3,409 ) (3,644 ) (4,467 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 14,048,729 $ 13,938,241 $ 13,388,499 Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated: Total stockholders' equity $ 1,431,006 $ 1,412,013 $ 1,250,596 Goodwill (155,797 ) (155,797 ) (155,797 ) Other intangible assets (3,409 ) (3,644 ) (4,467 ) Tangible equity (non-GAAP) 1,271,800 1,252,572 1,090,332 Preferred stock, net (116,569 ) (116,569 ) (116,569 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,155,231 $ 1,136,003 $ 973,763 Common shares outstanding 43,889 43,799 39,148 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.22 % 8.15 % 7.27 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.05 8.99 8.14 Book value per common share $ 29.95 $ 29.58 $ 28.97 Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) 26.32 25.94 24.87