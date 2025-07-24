Xtract One Secures Smartgateway Contract With Global Performing Arts Company Famous For Live Entertainment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Deployment to Enhance Security and Audience Experience at Venues and Touring Events Worldwide

TORONTO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the“Company”) today announced its SmartGateway screening solution has been chosen by a leading, global performing arts company, known for permanent and touring live entertainment, to amplify security for its shows. The initial deployment will support a number of the organization's touring performances across dozens of venue locations beginning earlier in 2025. Further deployments are in planning for later in 2025 and into 2026.

Following a thorough evaluation of available solutions and trial period with a single show with SmartGateway, the entertainment organization selected Xtract One for its enhanced weapons detection capabilities, streamlined entrance experience, flexibility and portability to address the dynamic and changing needs of a tour environment, and seamless integration into existing business security protocols. This deployment sets a new benchmark for safety and innovation in the entertainment industry, spanning live shows, multimedia productions, and immersive experiences. It also reinforces Xtract One's position as a leader in providing outstanding guest experience, operational simplicity and flexibility, and a solution that can deliver against a globally diverse set of security needs.

“In the world of live entertainment, brand experience is a key priority. These are immersive experiences where the first brand moment occurs at the entry to the venue. Well executed security changes the security guard to the first brand ambassador that a guest encounters, and their first brand experience” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One.“We're proud to be working with another major player in the entertainment field, delivering next-generation security solutions that meet the demands of large-scale complex events in a myriad of deployment applications. These deployments demonstrate an exciting opportunity to combine our technological expertise with their creative vision, ensuring safe, seamless experiences for all audience members throughout the world.”

SmartGateway revolutionizes security by delivering fast, reliable, and accurate patron screening for high-throughput venues. This concealed weapons detection solution discreetly scans individuals for weapons and prohibited items upon entry by leveraging AI-powered sensors that detect threats without the need for patrons to remove personal items. The advanced system replaces intimidating and traditional metal detectors to ensure that patron privacy and comfort are not compromised, all while maximizing security screening efforts. The Company's Multi-Sensor Gateway portfolio has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security DHS SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) , highlighting the efficacy of Xtract One's innovative security solutions in safeguarding public spaces against modern threats.

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that enable facility operators to prioritize and deliver improved“Walk-right-In” experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit or connect on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

About Threat Detection Systems

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

