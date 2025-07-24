Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LIEN), a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company, today announced details for the release of its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The Company plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, August 14, 2025, and host a conference call and live audio webcast , both open for the general public to hear, later that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The number to call for the conference call is (833) 630-1956 (international callers: 412-317-1837). The live audio webcast will be available on the Company's website at lien.chicagoatlantic.com.

A replay of the call will be available at by the end of day on August 14, 2025.

Call Details – Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results:





When : Thursday, August 14, 2025

Time : 9:00 a.m. ET

Web cast Live Stream :

Dial in: (833) 630-1956, (international callers: 412-317-1837) Replay :

The Company is a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company's investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies. The Company is managed by Chicago Atlantic BDC Advisers, LLC, an investment manager focused on the cannabis industry and other niche or underfollowed sectors. For more information, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute“forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as“anticipates,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“may,”“continue,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates,”“would,”“could,”“should,”“targets,”“projects,”“outlook,”“potential,”“predicts” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which the Company makes them. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:

Tripp Sullivan

Lisa Kampf

SCR Partners, LLC

...