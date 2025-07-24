ELEHEAR Beyond Pro Rises To #2 On Hearadvisor's Best Hearing Aids List, Outperforming Leading OTC And Prescription Devices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELEHEAR, a global innovator in AI-powered hearing technology, proudly announces that its flagship model, Beyond Pro, has secured the #2 spot on HearAdvisor's list of Best Hearing Aids of 2025 . This milestone places Beyond Pro ahead of many prescription and OTC competitors-solidifying ELEHEAR's position at the forefront of next-generation hearing innovation.

Built with cutting-edge AI and studio-grade audio performance, Beyond Pro sets a new benchmark for OTC hearing aids-offering enhanced speech clarity through VOCCLEAR® 2.0 and immersive sound with a brand-new Music Mode, all in a sleek, prescription-free design.

Rated by Experts: Beyond Pro Excels on HearAdvisor

ELEHEAR Beyond Pro earned an impressive SoundGrade A and a 4.8/5 score from HearAdvisor, placing it in the top 5% of all hearing aids tested.

In expert lab tests, it excelled in speech clarity (both in quiet and noisy settings), earned a perfect score in feedback control, and was highly rated for music streaming fidelity-delivering immersive, studio-grade audio performance that sets it apart in the OTC category.

HearAdvisor praised Beyond Pro for its balanced, immersive listening experience and transparent performance testing, confirming that it stands out as a top-tier OTC hearing solution.

A New Standard in Hearing Technology

Tailored for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss, Beyond Pro redefines expectations for direct-to-consumer hearing solutions. Combining real-time noise reduction, a newly introduced Music Mode, and seamless connectivity, it delivers an intuitive, immersive listening experience-whether at home, in conversation, or on the go.

“We're thrilled to see Beyond Pro recognized at this level,” said David Hogan, Managing Director of ELEHEAR.“HearAdvisor's expert assessment confirms what our users are telling us - Beyond Pro isn't just a step forward, it's a leap. We've built a hearing aid that doesn't compromise on quality, comfort, or design.”

Beyond Pro: AI-Powered Hearing for Real-World Listening

Far more than just another OTC device, Beyond Pro is a next-generation, AI-enhanced hearing solution built for everyday performance and lifelike sound clarity.

Powered by the VOCCLEAR® 2.0 speech recognition system, Beyond Pro improves conversation clarity by up to 30%-even in noisy environments. Building on that clarity, the newly introduced Music Mode is finely tuned for high-fidelity listening, preserving vocal richness and treble sharpness-perfect for concerts, streaming, or everyday audio.

With wideband audio support up to 24 kHz, Bluetooth 5.3 and crystal-clear phone calls, Beyond Pro delivers immersive, distortion-free sound with effortless connectivity. It also supports over-the-air (OTA) updates, giving users access to the latest features without the need to upgrade their device.

Through ELEHEAR's intuitive app, users can enjoy lifetime professional support and remote sound personalization with help from licensed audiologists. And with up to 20 hours of battery life-plus 6 hours of use from just 15 minutes of fast charging-Beyond Pro is ready to deliver reliable, all-day performance.

Availability and Pricing

ELEHEAR Beyond Pro hearing aids are now available in two colors-Silver and Champagne-at for $599. Each purchase includes a 1-year warranty, a pair of OTC hearing aids, a USB-C charging cable, a wax guard tool, and a set of ear domes-open, tulip, and closed-in multiple sizes for a personalized fit.

About ELEHEAR

ELEHEAR's technology comes from a diverse team of innovators hailing from North America, Europe and Asia. ELEHEAR has established strategic partnerships with global tech leaders and research institutes. Its proprietary technologies have amassed extensive real-world usage experience across various consumer electronics products and have gained recognition in both academic and industrial fields.

ELEHEAR Beyond Pro builds on this foundation, bringing expertise from the consumer tech space directly into the hearing aid market. With this launch, ELEHEAR is set to empower millions of hearing aid users to enjoy better hearing, improved communication, and a higher quality of life.

To learn more, please visit ELEHEAR Website: .

Media Contact: ...

Attachment

ELEHEAR