Talisker Receives Assay Results From 1105 Level Lateral Development At The Mustang Mine

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“ Talisker ” or the“ Company ”) (TSX: TSK, OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received assay results from underground face sampling of lateral development from the 1105 level at the Mustang Mine. Lateral development is mining conducted along the vein to allow for equipment access required for later stope extraction between levels. This development is conducted at approximately 3 X 3 metre dimensions, larger than the 1.8 metre width of the actual mining stopes. The 1105 level is located 1,105 metres above mean sea level and represents one of the upper most levels of the Mustang Mine. Sampling on this level was conducted to support future stopes identified on the Alhambra, BK and BK9870 veins. Sampling is conducted by cutting a linear horizontal channel approximately 10 centimeters wide across the width of the development face. Key Highlights:

551 g/t over 0.63m within 118.9 g/t over 3.02m from BK9870 Vein, West Face No. 1 (sample X002316)

196 g/t over 0.44m within 23.7 g/t over 3.78m from BK9870 Vein, West Face No. 2 (sample X002261)

92.7 g/t over 0.47m within 17.1 g/t over 2.74m from BK Vein, West Face No. 2 (sample X002311)

68.6 g/t over 0.47m within 10.3 g/t over 3.33m from Alhambra Vein, West Face No. 3 (sample X000383)

65.1 g/t over 0.47m within 21.3 g/t over 2.96m from Alhambra Vein, East Face No. 1 (sample X000338)

56.8 g/t over 0.92m within 15.4 g/t over 3.8m from BK9870 Vein, West Face No. 3 (sample X002326)

52.7 g/t over 0.58m within 10.1 g/t over 4.17m from Alhambra Vein, West Face No. 15 (sample X000805)

40.9 g/t over 0.7m within 10.6 g/t over 3.34m from Alhambra Vein, East Face No. 3 (sample X000416)

40.1 g/t over 0.73m within 8 g/t over 4.29m from Alhambra Vein, East Face No. 4 (sample X000432) 28.1 g/t over 0.86m within 7.8 g/t over 3.43m from Alhambra Vein, East Face No. 2 (sample X000404) Terry Harbort, CEO of Talisker stated,“These outstanding results from the 1105 level face sampling reinforce the high-grade nature of Bralorne and its position as one of the world's highest grade gold deposits. Even diluted to development widths of 3 metres, which is well beyond our mining width of 1.8 metres we see strong confirmation of the consistent grade with abundant occurrences of visible gold (shown in the face photos below in green). Shareholders will also note, the close correlation between our modelled veins displayed by the blue and red lines and the actual vein position. An excellent outcome for our dedicated resource modelling team!” Talisker is actively milling run of mine gold bearing development material at Nicola Mining's Merrit mill facility. To date, a total of 2,143 tonnes of material has been milled producing approximately 12 kilograms of gravity concentrate and 40 tonnes of sulphide concentrate. A further 2,200 tonnes of material has been delivered to the mill and is awaiting milling. The first sale and shipment of concentrate material is expected at the end of this month. Talisker is continuing to deliver new run of mine material daily at a rate of approximately 150 tpd.

Bralorne Gold Project

Mustang Ming – 1105 Lateral Development

Assay Results * Channel Sample Name From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(ppm) Comp

Grade Comp

Length Sample

# M1105_BK9870_OD_W1_F2 1.86 2.49 0.63 551 118.9078 3.02 X002316 M1105_BK9870_OD_W1_F1 3.34 3.78 0.44 196.0 23.69595 3.78 X002261 M1105_BK_OD_W1_F2 1.17 1.64 0.47 92.7 17.13203 2.74 X002311 M1105_Alh_OD_W1_F3 1.49 1.96 0.47 68.6 10.33438 3.33 X000383 M1105_Alh_OD_E1_F1 0.74 1.70 0.96 65.1 21.28439 2.96 X000338 M1105_BK9870_OD_W1_F3 2.88 3.80 0.92 56.8 15.34963 3.80 X002326 M1105_Alh_OD_W1_F15 2.77 3.35 0.58 52.7 10.08269 4.17 X000805 M1105_Alh_OD_E1_F3 0.78 1.48 0.70 40.9 10.64217 3.45 X000416 M1105_Alh_OD_E1_F4 1.18 1.91 0.73 40.1 8.017063 4.29 X000432 M1105_Alh_OD_E1_F2 0.75 1.61 0.86 28.1 7.802945 3.43 X000404 M1105_Alh_OD_W1_F11 2.50 2.95 0.45 24.9 3.441206 3.69 X000601 M1105_Alh_OD_W1_F12 1.90 2.77 0.87 22.5 5.706179 3.52 X000609 M1105_Alh_OD_W1_F14 1.65 2.13 0.48 20.8 3.263891 3.29 X000625 M1105_Alh_OD_E1_F5 0.52 0.98 0.46 12.8 2.275066 3.04 X000604 M1105_Alh_OD_W1_F13 1.10 1.98 0.88 12.2 3.905608 2.96 X000614 M1105_Alh_OD_W1_F1 0.99 1.70 0.71 11.6 4.176678 3.01 X000334 * Estimated true widths are between 80% and 100%.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

For further information, please contact:

Terry Harbort

President and CEO

...

+1 416 357 0227

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a“qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is currently transitioning into underground production at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne Gold Project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges and respectively). Drill core samples are a minimum of 50 cm and a maximum of 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest, such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and makeup 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. ALS Global performs sample preparation and analyses in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89). Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analyzed by 4- Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analyzed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code - 6 - GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words“could”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“will”,“projected”,“estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.