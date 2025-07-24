Little Tikes® Sparks Big Imaginations With New Creative Chefstm Kits And First-Ever Creative Constructiontm Line

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From the kitchen to the workshop, the expanded Creative collection turns everyday play into real-life skill building-helping kids grow more confident, capable, and creative through hands-on fun

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Little Tikes Company , a wholly-owned subsidiary of MGA Entertainment (MGA) and legacy brand building childhoods for nearly six decades, is expanding its Creative collection of roleplay sets. The expansion includes eight new Little Tikes® Creative ChefsTM kits and the introduction of Little Tikes® Creative ConstructionTM , a brand-new line designed to bring the fun and learning of a woodshop into the playroom.

The new Creative Chefs kits let kids play-make their favorite meals using Make-It! MixTM, a reusable, moldable sand that mimics real food. From an ooey-gooey S'mores Set and a multi-course Italian Dinner Kit to the delightfully detailed Bluey® Duck Cake and Pavlova Kits, the collection encourages creative exploration, hands-on learning, and the chance to“adult” in the most fun way possible.

The full 2025 Creative Chefs lineup includes:



Creative Chefs S'mores Kit

Creative Chefs Tea Party Kit

Creative Chefs Italian Dinner Kit

Creative Chefs Holiday Cookie Kit

Creative Chefs Cheeseburger and Fries Kit

Creative Chefs Gingerbread House Kit

Creative Chefs Bluey® Duck Cake Kit Creative Chefs Bluey® Pavlova Kit

The new Creative Construction line helps kids pick up an entirely different set of skills in the workshop. Designed to mimic the tools and tasks of real woodworking, the line introduces young builders to measuring, cutting, hammering, and assembling, using real-working plastic tools and ultra-safe foam pieces made to look like wood and metal. Whether kids are putting together their own workstation or practicing skills with guided kits, each set is designed to build more than just projects. It builds confidence, independence, and problem-solving skills through open-ended, constructive play.

The 2025 Creative Construction lineup includes:



Creative Construction Hammer and Nail Set

Creative Construction Measure and Cut Set

Creative Construction Toolbox Set

Creative Construction Power Cuts Set

Creative Construction Workbench Creative Construction Wood, Nails and Screw Bundle

“At Little Tikes, we believe play should do more than entertain - it should inspire,” said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer at MGA Entertainment.“Our Creative collection lets kids take charge, build confidence, and have fun doing real-world things, like cooking, building, and creating, all while sparking imagination and lifelong skills.”

Creative Chefs is available on LittleTikes.com and at all major retailers including Target, Amazon and Walmart. World of Creative Construction is available at as well as Target, Amazon and Walmart. To learn more about Little Tikes, Creative Chefs, and Creative Construction, please head to and follow Little Tikes on YouTube , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook

About Little Tikes

The Little Tikes Company, founded in 1969 in Hudson, Ohio, USA, is a manufacturer and marketer of durable, high-quality, and engaging children's products. Since becoming a part of the MGA Entertainment family in November 2006, Little Tikes has been taken to new heights through exciting product innovation, strategic marketing, and licensed partnerships. Little Tikes believes that every day is an opportunity for new adventures, with more and more for a child to experience and discover. Active and imaginative play are essential to learning and early development skills, so they make toys that spark curiosity, wonder and creativity for kids of all ages. To find out more about Little Tikes visit and follow Little Tikes on YouTube , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA's portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands - from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!TM , Little Tikes® , Rainbow HighTM , Bratz® , MGA's MiniverseTM , YummilandTM , CarTunedTM , Wonder Factor TM, Slime LifeTM , BABY born® , and Zapf Creation® . To learn more, visit and follow MGA on LinkedIn , TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

