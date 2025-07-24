Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. Announces Share Repurchase Program
Before this, the company's profit margin has recorded notable quarter-over-quarter growth for four consecutive quarters. In the first quarter of 2025, its Non-GAAP EBIT reached RMB 580 million, up 104.7% year-over-year and 25.3% quarter-over-quarter, marking the highest level in 13 quarters. The management is fully optimistic about its performance guidance, which projects substantial year-over-year growth in 2025 full-year net profit.
The company attaches great importance to shareholder returns and has raised its dividend payout ratio twice within the six months since it announced to raise dividend payout ratio in November 2024. Starting from the second half of 2025, the dividend payout ratio will be increased from 25% to 30% of net profit.
Analyses indicate that if the repurchase scheme is fully executed and factoring into its current dividend policy, Lexin's total shareholder return will rise to approximately 13%, placing it at the upper-middle tier of the industry. When viewed alongside its current forward PE (2025e) of less than 4x, Lexin demonstrates compelling investment value.
CONTACT: Chuanda Xu
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd
chuandaxu (at) lexin.com
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment