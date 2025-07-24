Indian Diaspora In UK Celebrates PM Modi's Visit, Hails Historic FTA

MENAFN - IANS) London, July 24 (IANS) The Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom expressed happiness on Thursday after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his State Visit to London, hailing the signing of the landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK as a step that will deepen bilateral ties and boost trade.

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in London on Wednesday evening, was given a grand reception by members of the Indian community.

Amid chants of "Modi, Modi", "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram", members of the diaspora danced in traditional attire and held posters welcoming the Indian leader outside his hotel.

"This FTA is a very nice step. We feel proud to call ourselves Indians as the Prime Minister has transformed the nation entirely," said a diaspora member who was present to welcome him.

"With PM Modi's visit and the signing of the FTA, relations between the two countries will only progress. We are very happy about the potential business this deal will generate," another community member told IANS.

"Meeting PM Modi for the first time was really nice. We had been waiting for the FTA for a long time now, as it will strengthen the ties between the two nations," another diaspora member added.

Many said meeting the Prime Minister in person was an emotional and inspiring moment.

"He shook our hands and thanked us for coming. We are proud of the work he's done -- from digitisation to Operation Sindoor, the credit goes to him," said another attendee.

"I come from PM Modi's constituency, Varanasi. Seeing how he's governing India fills me with pride. Operation Sindoor was commendable, and I hope India continues to prosper under his leadership," said a retired Indian Army captain now residing in the UK.

In a historic boost to bilateral economic relations, India and the UK on Thursday signed the long-anticipated FTA, projected to enhance annual trade between the two countries by nearly $34 billion.

Under the agreement, India will cut tariffs on 90 per cent of British goods, while the UK will reduce duties on 99 per cent of Indian exports, easing trade barriers across sectors.

Commenting on the deal, Dhruva Kumar, the Alba Party's MP candidate from Glasgow South, told IANS, "The UK-India Free Trade Agreement, signed by Prime Minister Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer, is a game-changer. It's expected to double trade to $120 billion by 2031, boost the UK economy by $5 billion annually, and create thousands of jobs in both countries."