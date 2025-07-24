403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Asia-Pacific Leads Wireless Test Equipment Market Growth with Over 10% CAGR Forecast
(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the global wireless testing market was valued at USD 23.12 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 43.10 billion by 2032, expanding at a robust CAGR of 8.22% during 2025–2032.
This significant growth is primarily fueled by the rapid rollout of 5G networks worldwide, surging demand from the consumer electronics sector, and swift advancements in wireless testing technologies. Government initiatives—such as free Wi Fi services in countries like India—and the rise of remote work and digital infrastructure development have accelerated market expansion. Additionally, evolving consumer behaviors, including increased use of multimedia-rich applications and smart health and fitness devices, are driving demand for reliable wireless connectivity and rigorous equipment testing.
Technological evolutions such as mobile data offloading, heterogeneous networks (HetNets), and small-cell deployments are reshaping wireless network architecture and necessitate sophisticated testing solutions. With carriers and governments investing heavily in 5G infrastructure—and penetration rates climbing rapidly—testing solutions have become integral to ensuring network performance and end-user experience.
Key Insights
• Equipment represented the largest revenue share in 2024 at approximately 60%, driven by extensive deployment of mobile device testing systems—such as single box and benchtop analyzers—across commercial electronics.
• Services are the fastest-growing segment, benefitting from expanded remote work and heightened internet penetration during the pandemic, leading to increased demand for wireless network maintenance, installation, and evaluation.
• By technology, 4G/LTE remains dominant due to its extensive global deployment (~90% penetration in 2023) and ongoing expansion in regions lacking 5G.
• The fastest-growing technology segment is 5G, with a projected CAGR of approximately 9.89%, driven by diverse application needs—from autonomous vehicles and telemedicine to IoT, smart manufacturing, aerospace, and drone operations.
• The consumer electronics industry led the market in 2024 with a 38% revenue share, fueled by demand for smart devices such as wearables; wireless testing ensures product safety, performance, and interoperability across technologies like GSM, UMTS, LTE, Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi Fi.
• Automotive testing is the fastest-growing vertical, propelled by the rise of connected, autonomous, and software-defined vehicles that require rigorous wireless communications testing—including OTA updates, which are projected to reach USD 13.86 billion by 2030.
• Wireless device testing is both the largest and fastest-growing application area, with a CAGR of 10.34%, reflecting the rising need to validate connectivity performance across smartphones, laptops, tablets, and M2M healthcare and manufacturing devices.
• Regionally, North America is the largest market (accounting for ~40% revenue share in 2024), thanks to advanced tech adoption, strong telecom and healthcare sectors, and extensive LTE/5G penetration—90% 5G coverage and 75% subscriber access in the U.S..
• The Asia Pacific region leads in growth, with a projected CAGR of 10.85%, supported by massive deployments of mobile broadband, wearables, IoT devices, smart factories, and government initiatives like Made in China and Make in India.
• China and India now enjoy some of the highest 5G coverage worldwide (~95% geographical coverage), propelling demand for testing solutions in smart city and industrial automation deployments.
• The market remains fragmented, with diverse offerings spanning sensors, modules, testing devices, and software, along with wireless testing services.
• Key players include Dekra SE, Bureau Veritas, Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Viavi Solutions, EXFO, Anritsu, Intertek, Eurofins, TE Connectivity, Teradyne, ALifecom, SGS, and National Instruments.
• Notable developments: In February 2025, Anritsu’s MT8862A tester was selected for IoT-connected medical devices; T-Mobile initiated beta tests of satellite based Wi Fi with Starlink; and in October 2024, Spirent launched 5G fixed wireless access testing, while LitePoint showcased advanced O RAN testing with Pegatron.
• Emerging opportunities include validating AI-enhanced, drone-assisted, satellite-backed, and connected vehicle systems through next-gen wireless test platforms.
• The rise of HetNets and small cells is spurring demand for multi-technology and vendor-interoperability testing, as networks increasingly rely on diverse architectures and Self-Organizing Network algorithms.
This significant growth is primarily fueled by the rapid rollout of 5G networks worldwide, surging demand from the consumer electronics sector, and swift advancements in wireless testing technologies. Government initiatives—such as free Wi Fi services in countries like India—and the rise of remote work and digital infrastructure development have accelerated market expansion. Additionally, evolving consumer behaviors, including increased use of multimedia-rich applications and smart health and fitness devices, are driving demand for reliable wireless connectivity and rigorous equipment testing.
Technological evolutions such as mobile data offloading, heterogeneous networks (HetNets), and small-cell deployments are reshaping wireless network architecture and necessitate sophisticated testing solutions. With carriers and governments investing heavily in 5G infrastructure—and penetration rates climbing rapidly—testing solutions have become integral to ensuring network performance and end-user experience.
Key Insights
• Equipment represented the largest revenue share in 2024 at approximately 60%, driven by extensive deployment of mobile device testing systems—such as single box and benchtop analyzers—across commercial electronics.
• Services are the fastest-growing segment, benefitting from expanded remote work and heightened internet penetration during the pandemic, leading to increased demand for wireless network maintenance, installation, and evaluation.
• By technology, 4G/LTE remains dominant due to its extensive global deployment (~90% penetration in 2023) and ongoing expansion in regions lacking 5G.
• The fastest-growing technology segment is 5G, with a projected CAGR of approximately 9.89%, driven by diverse application needs—from autonomous vehicles and telemedicine to IoT, smart manufacturing, aerospace, and drone operations.
• The consumer electronics industry led the market in 2024 with a 38% revenue share, fueled by demand for smart devices such as wearables; wireless testing ensures product safety, performance, and interoperability across technologies like GSM, UMTS, LTE, Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi Fi.
• Automotive testing is the fastest-growing vertical, propelled by the rise of connected, autonomous, and software-defined vehicles that require rigorous wireless communications testing—including OTA updates, which are projected to reach USD 13.86 billion by 2030.
• Wireless device testing is both the largest and fastest-growing application area, with a CAGR of 10.34%, reflecting the rising need to validate connectivity performance across smartphones, laptops, tablets, and M2M healthcare and manufacturing devices.
• Regionally, North America is the largest market (accounting for ~40% revenue share in 2024), thanks to advanced tech adoption, strong telecom and healthcare sectors, and extensive LTE/5G penetration—90% 5G coverage and 75% subscriber access in the U.S..
• The Asia Pacific region leads in growth, with a projected CAGR of 10.85%, supported by massive deployments of mobile broadband, wearables, IoT devices, smart factories, and government initiatives like Made in China and Make in India.
• China and India now enjoy some of the highest 5G coverage worldwide (~95% geographical coverage), propelling demand for testing solutions in smart city and industrial automation deployments.
• The market remains fragmented, with diverse offerings spanning sensors, modules, testing devices, and software, along with wireless testing services.
• Key players include Dekra SE, Bureau Veritas, Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Viavi Solutions, EXFO, Anritsu, Intertek, Eurofins, TE Connectivity, Teradyne, ALifecom, SGS, and National Instruments.
• Notable developments: In February 2025, Anritsu’s MT8862A tester was selected for IoT-connected medical devices; T-Mobile initiated beta tests of satellite based Wi Fi with Starlink; and in October 2024, Spirent launched 5G fixed wireless access testing, while LitePoint showcased advanced O RAN testing with Pegatron.
• Emerging opportunities include validating AI-enhanced, drone-assisted, satellite-backed, and connected vehicle systems through next-gen wireless test platforms.
• The rise of HetNets and small cells is spurring demand for multi-technology and vendor-interoperability testing, as networks increasingly rely on diverse architectures and Self-Organizing Network algorithms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment