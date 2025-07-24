403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Manipal Hospital Mukundapur Helps Bangladeshi Woman Walk Again After Years Of Pain And Kidney Damage
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Kolkata, 24th July'25: In a powerful reminder of how timely orthopaedic intervention can restore quality of life, Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur successfully performed bilateral total knee replacement surgery on a 66-year-old female patient, Sreema (name changed) from Bangladesh under the supervision of Dr. Sutanu Hazra, Senior Consultant & HOD – Orthopaedics, Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur. The patient had been wheelchair-bound for years due to crippling knee pain, and she has developed chronic kidney failure caused by prolonged and unsupervised use of over-the-counter painkillers to manage her knee discomfort.
The knee replacement surgeries were conducted by Dr. Sutanu Hazra, Senior Consultant & HOD–Orthopaedics on 1st and 3rd July, and necessitated careful cross-specialty planning because the patient had compromised kidney function. She was monitored closely by Dr. Ritesh Kauntia, Consultant – Nephrology, Transplant Physician, during the procedure to maintain renal stability, along with experienced anaesthesia and post-operative management.
Despite the complexity of the case, the procedure was a huge success. To everyone's surprise, the patient started walking with support just one day after her surgery, something she had not done in years. She is now under observation and is ready for a kidney transplant in the next few weeks.
While discussing the case, Dr. Ritesh Kauntia, Consultant – Nephrology, Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur, shared,“Over the counter pain killers and alternative medicines are one of the major reasons for kidney disease. When this patient came to me for kidney transplantation in a wheelchair bound state, we decided to treat the root cause first i.e. get her knee surgery done so that she is pain free and mobile before we plan for kidney transplantation. This was important to avoid future use of pain killer and safeguard the new graft kidney.”
Dr. Sutanu Hazra, Senior Consultant & HOD – Orthopaedics, Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur, shared,“This patient's journey is a critical reminder that while knee or joint pain significantly hampers daily life, long-term self-medication with over-the-counter painkillers can lead to irreversible damage, not just to the kidneys, but also to the heart and gastrointestinal system. In her case, the unchecked use of analgesics resulted in kidney failure. Early consultation with an orthopaedic specialist could have prevented this progression. People shouldn't ignore persistent joint pain or rely solely on pharmacy-based remedies. Timely orthopaedic care can address the root cause, prevent severe complications, and help preserve mobility and quality of life. It is deeply rewarding to see her walking again after years, thanks to a coordinated, multidisciplinary effort.”
About Manipal Hospitals:
As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 7 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of Medica Synergie hospitals and AMRI Hospitals Limited (acquired in Sept 2023), the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 37 hospitals across 19 cities with 10,500+ beds and a talented pool of 5,600+ doctors and an employee strength of over 18,600. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH and AAHRPP accredited, and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.
The knee replacement surgeries were conducted by Dr. Sutanu Hazra, Senior Consultant & HOD–Orthopaedics on 1st and 3rd July, and necessitated careful cross-specialty planning because the patient had compromised kidney function. She was monitored closely by Dr. Ritesh Kauntia, Consultant – Nephrology, Transplant Physician, during the procedure to maintain renal stability, along with experienced anaesthesia and post-operative management.
Despite the complexity of the case, the procedure was a huge success. To everyone's surprise, the patient started walking with support just one day after her surgery, something she had not done in years. She is now under observation and is ready for a kidney transplant in the next few weeks.
While discussing the case, Dr. Ritesh Kauntia, Consultant – Nephrology, Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur, shared,“Over the counter pain killers and alternative medicines are one of the major reasons for kidney disease. When this patient came to me for kidney transplantation in a wheelchair bound state, we decided to treat the root cause first i.e. get her knee surgery done so that she is pain free and mobile before we plan for kidney transplantation. This was important to avoid future use of pain killer and safeguard the new graft kidney.”
Dr. Sutanu Hazra, Senior Consultant & HOD – Orthopaedics, Manipal Hospital, Mukundapur, shared,“This patient's journey is a critical reminder that while knee or joint pain significantly hampers daily life, long-term self-medication with over-the-counter painkillers can lead to irreversible damage, not just to the kidneys, but also to the heart and gastrointestinal system. In her case, the unchecked use of analgesics resulted in kidney failure. Early consultation with an orthopaedic specialist could have prevented this progression. People shouldn't ignore persistent joint pain or rely solely on pharmacy-based remedies. Timely orthopaedic care can address the root cause, prevent severe complications, and help preserve mobility and quality of life. It is deeply rewarding to see her walking again after years, thanks to a coordinated, multidisciplinary effort.”
About Manipal Hospitals:
As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 7 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of Medica Synergie hospitals and AMRI Hospitals Limited (acquired in Sept 2023), the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 37 hospitals across 19 cities with 10,500+ beds and a talented pool of 5,600+ doctors and an employee strength of over 18,600. Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH and AAHRPP accredited, and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Ankush Chavan
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment