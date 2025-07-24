Amman Stock Exchange Closes 0.52% Higher At 2,913 Points

Amman, July 24 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Thursday's trading session with a 0.52 percent rise, reaching 2,913 points.The session saw the trading of approximately 6.4 million shares, with a total value of around JOD 9.9 million, conducted through 4,182 transactions.Of the companies whose shares were traded, 41 recorded an increase in share price, 28 saw a decline, and 23 remained unchanged.

