Amman Stock Exchange Closes 0.52% Higher At 2,913 Points


2025-07-24 07:06:31
Amman, July 24 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Thursday's trading session with a 0.52 percent rise, reaching 2,913 points.
The session saw the trading of approximately 6.4 million shares, with a total value of around JOD 9.9 million, conducted through 4,182 transactions.
Of the companies whose shares were traded, 41 recorded an increase in share price, 28 saw a decline, and 23 remained unchanged.

