Iridium Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results Updates Full-Year Outlook
-3 %
|
|
$ 260
|
|
$ 271
|
|
(4) %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Subscribers as of the end of the respective period.
|
(2)
|
Billable subscriber and ARPU data is not applicable for Hosted payload and other data service revenue items and is excluded from presentation above.
|
(3)
|
Broadband is comprised of Iridium OpenPort® and Iridium Certus.
|
(4)
|
Average monthly revenue per unit, or ARPU, is calculated by dividing revenue in the respective period by the average of the number of billable subscribers at the beginning of the period and the number of billable subscribers at the end of the period and then dividing the result by the number of months in the period.
|
Investor Contact:
|
Press Contact:
|
|
|
Kenneth Levy
|
Jordan Hassin
|
Iridium Communications Inc.
|
Iridium Communications Inc.
|
+1 (703) 287-7570
|
+1 (703) 287-7421
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
SOURCE Iridium Communications Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment