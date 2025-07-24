Croatian Navy Prepares 13 Vessels For Grand Naval Parade (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)From July 21 to 24, 2025, members of the Croatian Navy are conducting final preparations for the naval parade, which will be held on July 31, 2025, in the Adriatic Sea, south of the island of Šolta, as part of the ceremonial military parade, Trend reports citing the country's Defense Ministry.

The Croatian Navy's fleet formation consists of a total of 13 vessels: four missile gunboats –“Kralj Petar Krešimir IV,”“Kralj Dmitar Zvonimir,”“Vukovar,” and“Dubrovnik”; one landing minelayer ship –“Cetina”; four patrol boats –“Andrija Mohorovičić,”“Faust Vrančić,”“Omiš,” and“Umag”; and four fast rubber boats – “Modrulj.”

Brigadier Branimir Gaćina-Bilin, Chief of the Office of the Croatian Navy Commander, emphasized that activities are proceeding according to plan:“The Croatian Navy is already fully prepared to participate in the parade, confirming its high level of readiness and training. By taking part in the parade, members of the Croatian Navy will proudly contribute to the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of Operation Storm, Victory and Homeland Thanksgiving Day, and Croatian Veterans Day.”

In total, around 200 members of the Croatian Navy are involved in the parade rehearsals.