Croatian Navy Prepares 13 Vessels For Grand Naval Parade (PHOTO)
The Croatian Navy's fleet formation consists of a total of 13 vessels: four missile gunboats –“Kralj Petar Krešimir IV,”“Kralj Dmitar Zvonimir,”“Vukovar,” and“Dubrovnik”; one landing minelayer ship –“Cetina”; four patrol boats –“Andrija Mohorovičić,”“Faust Vrančić,”“Omiš,” and“Umag”; and four fast rubber boats – “Modrulj.”
Brigadier Branimir Gaćina-Bilin, Chief of the Office of the Croatian Navy Commander, emphasized that activities are proceeding according to plan:“The Croatian Navy is already fully prepared to participate in the parade, confirming its high level of readiness and training. By taking part in the parade, members of the Croatian Navy will proudly contribute to the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of Operation Storm, Victory and Homeland Thanksgiving Day, and Croatian Veterans Day.”
In total, around 200 members of the Croatian Navy are involved in the parade rehearsals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment