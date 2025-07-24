Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Air Defense Neutralizes 90 Of 103 Russian Drones, Intercepts One Cruise Missile

2025-07-24 07:05:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force announced this via Telegram .

"During the night of July 24 (starting at 22:40 on July 23), the enemy launched 107 aerial attack assets, including four Iskander-K cruise missiles and 103 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and various types of decoy drones. Launches were carried out from multiple directions, including Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Chauda and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea," the statement said.

The attack targeted multiple regions, including Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Cherkasy, and Zaporizhzhia.

Read also: Russia responds to ceasefire proposal with devastating strikes – Zelensky

As of 11:30, preliminary reports indicated that air defense systems had shot down or suppressed one Iskander-K cruise missile and 90 Shahed-type and other enemy drones over northern, southern, eastern, and central Ukraine.

There were confirmed strikes by 13 drones and three missiles at 11 locations, with debris from intercepted targets falling at six additional locations.

Illustrative photo: Ukrainian Air Force

