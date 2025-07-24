UEFA Champions League: FC Qarabag Wins Over Irish Team
Azerbaijan's FC Qarabag has defeated Shelbourne FC (Ireland) with a 3-0 victory on their away ground in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, Azernews reports.
Goals from Leandro Andrade (13'), Oleksiy Kashchuk (80'), and Nariman Akhundzade (85') secured the win for the Aghdam-based team.
The second leg is scheduled to take place at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium in Baku on July 30.
The UEFA Champions League (often abbreviated as UCL) is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.
It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans around the world. Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.
The format of the UEFA Champions League has evolved over time. The current structure includes several stages: Qualifying Rounds, Group Stage, Knockout Rounds and Final.
