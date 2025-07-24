DGHR Organises Community Change Lab' To Advance Year Of Community' Objectives

Dubai, 22 July 2025: Aligning with the declaration of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, designating 2025 as the ‘Year of Community', the Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), represented by the Strategy and Excellence Department, organised the ‘Community Change Lab' initiative. The innovative venture explored proposed mechanisms and solutions to prepare qualified human capital and encourage their participation in both social and institutional ventures, upholding the objectives of the ‘Year of Community', aimed at promoting social unity and sustainable development.

The lab convened officials from the Community Development Authority, Dubai Women Establishment, and Dubai Sports Council, along with representatives from the private sector and leading experts from various fields. It also facilitated discussions on key themes and showcased high-impact ideas, which can enhance the community's role in fostering integration across diverse social groups.

H.E. Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, commended the productive collaboration among relevant government entities for this venture, which aligns with the objectives of the ‘Year of Community' as well as DGHR's vision to establish a cohesive institutional framework that promotes harmony and integration within the government system, ultimately benefiting individuals, institutions, and society.

H.E. said: “The ‘Year of Community' represents a national call to strengthen social solidarity and cohesion, while expanding community participation in building a prosperous future. We believe that national talents are key drivers of institutional social change and sustainable development. In line with this vision, we have organised the ‘Community Change Lab' initiative to develop innovative, actionable solutions based on community-centric innovation. It can also enhance the resilience of our government institutions, creating an environment that empowers individuals to actively engage and contribute to change, supporting Dubai's forward-looking humanitarian and social agenda. This is why we emphasize the importance of the ‘Innovation Club' launched by the department as an open platform for all those involved in innovation and development within government institutions. It plays a vital role in empowering their efforts and ambitions to drive positive change and foster a culture of community-driven innovation, ultimately contributing to sustainable development.”

The lab focused on four core themes to help forge a more resilient future that embraces positive transformation, welcomes all segments of society, and affirms the role of individuals in advancing sustainable social development, upholding DGHR's visionary goals.

These include the Policies and Systems pillar, aimed at developing inclusive policies and legislation, empowering all segments of society, specifically employees, people of determination, women, retirees, and job seekers, while ensuring the sustainability of social impact; the Empowerment and Capacity Building pillar for designing training programs, which can enhance the skills of target groups, enabling their effective participation in community initiatives and supporting institutional integration.

In addition, the Digital Empowerment and Artificial Intelligence pillar explored the role of digital solutions and AI technologies in delivering innovative services that promote inclusion and stimulate engagement. Meanwhile, the Social Participation and Partnerships pillar focused on boosting cooperation between the public and private sectors, as well as the broader community, to launch innovative ventures which can strengthen social integration, empower women, and support people of determination and retirees through sustainable partnerships.

The Community Change Lab served as a unique platform to transform strategic visions into tangible initiatives, aligning with DGHR's innovative approach, which prioritises human capital investment as a means to drive sustainable development. Moreover, the entity's ongoing efforts contribute to empowering all segments of society, including women, people of determination, retirees, and job seekers, while fostering active engagement and strengthening social cohesion.

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 2923 times

PR Category : Local News and Government

Posted on :Wednesday, July 23, 2025 7:46:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4) Posted by :ViewedPR Category :Posted on :