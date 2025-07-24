NMDC Energy Delivers Strong H1 Growth, Showcasing Resilience And Operational Excellence



H1 revenue accelerated 41% year on year, and net profit climbed 16%

Backlog stood at AED 49.9 billion, with AED 13.9 billion in awarded projects

400,000 sqm fabrication yard in Saudi Arabia now fully operational Extended its long-term agreement ('LTA') with Aramco, continuing a strategic partnership focused on offshore projects in Saudi Arabia

Abu Dhabi, UAE; 23 July 2025: NMDC Energy PJSC (ADX: NMDCENR), a majority-owned subsidiary of NMDC Group (ADX: NMDC), today announced strong financial results for the first half of 2025, with sustained growth demonstrating the company's strength and disciplined execution amid challenging market conditions.

NMDC Energy continued its regional expansion, broadened its capabilities, and diversified its revenue streams in the first six months of 2025, delivering a 41% year-on-year surge in revenue to AED 8.2 billion and a 16% rise in net profit to AED 583 million over the same period.

With remarkable award wins in the first half of 2025 totaling AED 13.9 billion, and a backlog that stood at AED 49.9 billion by the end of June 2025, NMDC Energy continues to pursue opportunities that align market demand with its long-term strategy, whereby it continues to build its pipeline of projects, which reached AED 66 billion by the end of the second quarter.

In Q2 2025, revenue grew 21% year on year to AED 4.4 billion and a net profit of 12% to AED 366 million, supported by sustained momentum across core EPC and industrial operations

NMDC Energy's 400,000 sqm fabrication yard in Ras Al Khair, Saudi Arabia, became fully operational during the quarter. The facility strengthens the company's offshore EPC and modular construction capabilities across the region, supporting both current delivery and future growth.

Mr. Mohamed Hamad Almehairi, Chairman of NMDC Energy, said: 'Our progress this quarter demonstrates NMDC Energy's pivotal role in building regional industrial capability at pace and at scale, as we charter a strategic path that emphasizes future-ready initiatives and targeted growth. These are not just partnerships - they are the building blocks for long-term value and self-sufficiency - as we invest our traditional strengths and emerging opportunities to deliver growth and operational excellence at the forefront of the evolving energy sector.

Eng. Ahmed Salem Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, added: 'We continue to build precision and scale into our operations. We advanced local manufacturing partnerships, expanded regional fabrication capacity, and brought one of the Gulf's most advanced yards online. These steps position NMDC Energy to undertake more complex EPC work - faster and at a greater scale. We are building the next phase of our growth with precision, ambition and impact as we shape a world where infrastructure meets excellence.'

NMDC Energy continues to strengthen its long-lasting relationship with Aramco, with a 3-year extension to its Long-Term Agreement ('LTA') and an option for an additional 3 years. This extension solidifies NMDC Energy's continued role in supporting Aramco's offshore projects and contributing to Saudi Arabia's economic ambitions.

The company was also awarded the ICV Excellence Award at MIITE in the Semi-Governmental Manufacturers category, recognizing its AED 17 billion reinvestment in the UAE economy through support for SMEs, local suppliers and workforce development.

With more than 50 years of experience and a strong track record of successfully executed projects, NMDC Energy is on course for even greater gains as it continues to explore new growth opportunities and expand its reach.

Guided by the two strategic pillars of geographical market expansion and capability expansion, NMDC Energy's global footprint demonstrates its commitment to transcending borders and shaping a world where infrastructure meets excellence.

