Second Edition Of Dubai For Dates Kicks Off This Friday

A National Event Celebrating the Palm Tree and the Heritage of the Ancestors

Bin Dalmook: “Dubai for Dates” is a social platform that strengthens the bond between people, their land, and identity

Dubai - July 2025:

The second edition of “Dubai for Dates” will officially launch this coming Friday, July 25, organized by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, in celebration of the palm tree and in recognition of its deep-rooted significance as a key symbol of the UAE's national identity and cultural heritage.

Community-Centered Experience

Hosted at Al Remah Fort on Dubai-Al Ain Road, the event will run for eight consecutive days, opening daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

'Dubai for Dates' offers a vibrant and interactive platform featuring a diverse lineup of competitions and activities celebrating palm cultivation and date production. The event serves as a bridge between past and present, bringing communities together through a living expression of heritage.

13 Unique Competition Categories

This year's edition features 13 competition categories, including two newly introduced last year for the first time at the national level: “Homegrown Palm - Dubai and General”, sponsored by Furjan Dubai, “Government Entities” category.

In addition, a new competition dedicated to the rare and highly sought-after variety “Dubai Hilwa” is introduced this year, sponsored by Al Shindagha Museum, part of Dubai Culture.

The event also includes the prestigious “Dubai Elite” category, sponsored by Emaar, as well as other notable categories such as:

Largest Dubai Cluster, Largest General Cluster, Khneizi - Dubai, Khalas - Dubai, Khalas - General, Boumaan - General, Elite - General, Rare Dates Cup - General.

Participants can register easily through the official website of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, where full details and terms of participation are available.

A Highly Specialized Judging Panel

All submissions will be evaluated by a panel of seasoned experts in the field of palm cultivation and date assessment. The judging committee is chaired by Saeed Khalifa bin Thalith, and includes Al Hai Ali Al Subousi, Khalfan Ali Al Suwaidi, and Khadem Al Midour Al Muhairi, ensuring the highest standards of transparency and professionalism.

Unique Palm Tree Auction

This year's edition will also feature a special auction of premium palm trees, organized in collaboration with Emirates Auction, running for seven days. The auction offers a unique opportunity to explore the commercial and symbolic value of Emirati date varieties.

In a special statement marking the launch of the event, His Excellency Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmook, CEO of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, said:

“We have worked to transform ‘Dubai for Dates' into a vibrant social space, where the palm tree — one of our most cherished heritage symbols — connects with the people and their everyday lives. This initiative is not merely an event, but a social and national message that reinforces the individual's bond with their land, and with the legacy that forms a vital part of our Emirati identity.”

He continued:

“This year's new initiatives, such as the Palm Auction and the ‘Dubai Hilwa' competition, reflect this direction — to keep the palm tree alive in our homes, as it has always lived in our hearts. It is not just a tree; it is a symbol of generosity, deep roots, and intergenerational connection.”

Bin Dalmook emphasized the crucial role of sponsors and institutional partnerships in making the event a success:

“We deeply value the support of our partners from both government and private sectors. Through this collaboration, we are able to deliver an event that raises public awareness of the cultural, social, and economic significance of the palm tree in our heritage.”

A National Event for Every Home and Individual

“Dubai for Dates” embodies a national vision aligned with Dubai's commitment to preserving and activating local heritage as a source of inspiration for the community. While competition intensifies across categories, the core objective remains unchanged: to encourage palm cultivation and care, from households and farms to institutions and beyond.

