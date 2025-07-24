With The Participation Of More Than 75 Competitors Of Various Age Groups Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Hosts Thrilling Second Blitz Chess Championship With High Participation

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 23, 2025: - The Mohammed bin Rashid Library successfully concluded the second edition of its Blitz Chess Championship, organised in collaboration with the UAE Chess Federation. The tournament brought together 78 players of various age groups in a dynamic, intellectually stimulating atmosphere that blended competitive spirit with educational enjoyment.

Dr. Mohammed Salem Al Mazrouei, Board Member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, expressed his appreciation for the enthusiastic response to this year's championship. He noted, 'Hosting this event for the second consecutive year reflects the Library's ongoing commitment to offering innovative programmes that enrich minds, cultivate essential life skills, and strengthen our role as a vibrant hub for interactive learning and mentally engaging experiences.'

He added, 'The tournament is a living embodiment of our strategic vision—to create a culturally dynamic environment that fuses knowledge with practice. Through strong partnerships such as the one we have with the UAE Chess Federation, we are empowering people of all ages to develop critical thinking, decision-making, and focus, all within a framework that promotes healthy competition and elevates the role of mental sports in building knowledge-based societies.'

Nasser Abdullah bin Amer, Assistant Secretary-General of the UAE Chess Federation, also commended the ongoing partnership with the Library. 'This collaboration marks a significant step forward in bringing mental sports into cultural venues,' he said. 'The championship has become a vibrant platform that blends educational entertainment with a spirit of positive competition. Spectators were deeply engaged throughout the matches, celebrating victories and reflecting on defeats—testament to the powerful impact such events have in spreading the culture of strategic thinking and expanding the reach of chess, particularly among youth.'

The tournament was packed with excitement and intensity, as participants faced off in rapid-fire blitz rounds demanding sharp concentration and sustained mental agility. The event drew a large audience of visitors, chess enthusiasts, and Library guests of all ages.

In recognition of their exceptional performance and strategic prowess, top players were honoured with valuable prizes during a closing ceremony. All participants received certificates of participation, encouraging them to continue honing their mental abilities and deepening their passion for intellectual sports.

This initiative is part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Library's broader vision to evolve into a dynamic cultural centre that merges knowledge and experience. By hosting such interactive events, the Library offers its visitors meaningful opportunities to sharpen their cognitive and social skills, supporting its strategic goal of redefining the reading experience and fostering critical thinking, analysis, and decision-making across generations.

