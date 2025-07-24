Promising Emirati Students Golfers Debut At World School Golf Championship, Win Two Silver Medals And Fourth-Place Finish

23 July 2025- The United Arab Emirates, represented by the UAE School and University Sports Federation, participated in the inaugural edition of the World School Golf Championship. Held under the supervision of the International School Sport Federation (ISF), the competition took place from July 14 to 21, 2025, at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco.

The delegation was headed by H.E. Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector at the Ministry of Sports and President of the UAE School and University Sports Federation. The team comprised four players competing across two junior age categories, two in the Under-15 category and two in the Under 18-Category. The UAE's participation was aimed at reinforcing the presence of the UAE national teams in the international competitions and promoting golf as a key sport across the schools in the country, in collaboration with the Emirates Golf Federation.

The Emirati players performed impressively in their debut appearance, with Alexander Dimitri winning a silver medal in the Under-15 category and Aasiya Saleem securing a silver medal in the Under-18 category. Their notable achievements contributed to the UAE team placing fourth overall among 16 participating countries from around the world, indicating the advancement of school golf in the UAE and the nation's unwavering commitment to nurturing young sporting talents.

H.E. Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum highlighted that this participation underscores a key milestone in the continuous efforts to support national talents, appreciating the remarkable performance of the Emirati team during the championship. The achievement is a testament to the high level of competitiveness and excellence that golf has attained across the nation. He said, “At the Ministry of Sports, we remain committed to offering comprehensive support and a nurturing environment for the development of sports talents across all age groups, especially at the school level, which serves as a key foundation for recognising and cultivating future champions. These efforts are further strengthened through the close collaboration between the UAE School and University Sports Federation and relevant sports federations.'

He said: “Fostering continuous participation in international competitions remains a central focus of our strategy to boost the UAE's presence on the global sports stage. In line with our commitment to this vision, we have specially designed programs to equip national teams with promising talents and prepare the next generation of Emirati athletes to thrive in major sporting events. Our approach reflects the vision of our wise leadership, which places great emphasise on empowering the youth and creating an environment that supports both academic and athletic excellence.”

This participation is part of the national broader efforts to advance school sports and offer competitive platforms for emerging athletes across a wide array of disciplines. In partnership with the UAE School and University Sports Federation, the Ministry aims to build a strong foundation of high-performing athletes, cultivate future Olympians, and enhance the country's achievements at regional and global levels.

