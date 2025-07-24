HKTDC To Create Boundless Business Opportunities With Four Major Trade Fairs In October 2025 Strengthening Bilateral Trade Between Hong Kong And The UAE

23 July 2025 - Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have enjoyed robust bilateral trade relations on a range of products and services over the years. Adding to the Hong Kong's business advantages, Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) gathers the latest market intelligence and form partnerships to develop business for corporations.

Mr Daniel Lam, Regional Director, Middle East & Africa, HKTDC announced here today that four international trade fairs will be held this autumn in Hong Kong, which will offer ideal platforms for traders and suppliers from the UAE to expand their businesses into new markets. These fairs are:



Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) (13-16 October 2025)

electronicAsia (13-16 October 2025)

Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) (27-30 October 2025) Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo 2025 (28-31 October 2025)

The UAE is Hong Kong's 11th largest trading partner. Until November 2024, the total trade value between the two places reached over USD 14.8 billion. In which, the UAE was Hong Kong's 6th major export market with a total export value of over USD 11.2 billion and 17th largest import source with an import value of over USD 3.5 billion.

Hong Kong Tech Pavilions to Present Innovations at GITEX Global 2025 and Expand North Star 2025

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), in collaboration with the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), is proud to present the Hong Kong Tech Pavilions at two major events in Dubai: GITEX Global 2025 (October 13-17) and Expand North Star 2025 (October 12-15).

Featuring over 20 innovative Hong Kong tech companies, the pavilions will showcase the city's growing prowess in innovation and technology, connect Hong Kong ventures with global investors and foster strategic partnerships in the Middle East.

Portfolio of the Autumn Tech Fairs

Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition):

electronicAsia:

13 - 16 October2025 Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

6 - 23 October 2025 Click2Match (Online)

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will host two prominent exhibitions in Hong Kong from 13-16 October — Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) (EFAE) and electronicAsia (eAsia), which is co-organised with MMI Asia Pte Ltd.

Both events will take place from 13 to 16 October 2025, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, showcasing the latest smart products, electronic components, and innovative solutions. In 2024, the two fairs brought together some 3,200 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions.

Entering its 45th edition, EFAE continues to connect international exhibitors with buyers worldwide, showcasing groundbreaking products and solutions aligned with evolving tech trends. The 2025 fair will focus on three areas:



AI and robotics: A diverse range of cutting-edge robots from leading brands including Ti5robot, PADBOT, and many others will be featured, highlighting their transformative potential across industries. A dedicated event space “RoboPark” will also be set up at the fairground to demonstrate different use-cases of robots, offering insights into how robotics and AI are transforming everyday life and business operations through innovative real-world applications.

Digital Entertainment: Products and solutions for entertainment, including immersive digital experiences, travel gadgets and outdoor entertainment items. Silver Economy: Fitness and health technology products specifically designed for the elderly.

Various zones will be set up facilitating buyers in sourcing products. The highlighted zones include:



Hall of Fame: A collection of electronic products from well-known brands around the world. A new “RISE Avenue” will be set up to showcase up-and-coming brands in Robotics, Gaming Accessories & Entertainment.

Adventure Hub—an exciting new area full of fun and discovery. One highlight is the Immersive Experience Zone, where visitors can enjoy experience like VR sports games and metaverse journeys. Tech Hall: Showcasing IoT solutions and products that support smart living/lifestyle/city. Events such as Tech Trend Symposium will take place, where industry leaders will converge to explore the trends shaping tomorrow's world. The Startup Zone will showcase promising new startups and emerging ideas. A curated series of start-up events will be held to foster connection, collaboration, and growth.

eAsia, on the other hand, will cover various electronic components, parts, and related solutions.

During the two exhibitions, forums, presentations, and other events will be held, inviting experts share insights and provide valuable networking opportunities for industry professionals. Additionally, start-ups will have excellent platforms to promote innovative ideas, seek support from investors and gain advice from experts on business development.

In 2024, the two fairs attracted over 60,000 industry buyers from 136 countries and regions.

HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition)

27 - 30 October hktdc

HKTDC Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo

28 - 31 October hktdc

The 27th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) will be staged from 27 to 30 October 2025 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will also see its tenth edition from 28 to 31 October 2025 at the AsiaWorld-Expo. Under the theme “Illuminated Design For a Smarter Future”, the twin lighting shows will gather more than 3,000 exhibitors, forming a world-renowned lighting marketplace with enormous business opportunities.

The Hall of Connected Lighting at the Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) will continue to be the spotlight of the show, showcasing pioneering designs, innovative products, and smart and IoT-enabled solutions from renowned international companies and brands. The famed Hall of Aurora will bring top-notch manufacturing brands to display an array of lighting accessories and products under one roof. The Commercial Lighting zone will feature high-quality reliable and versatile lighting products that suit applications like offices, retail stores, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools, and more. The Residential Lighting zone will gather functional and decorative household lighting products. The popular LED Lighting zone will display a wide array of energy-efficient lighting, whereas the LED Essentials zone will bring a comprehensive range of lighting accessories and parts to the fair.

The concurrent Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will be held from 28-31 October and serves as a comprehensive one-stop sourcing platform, showcasing a diverse range of outdoor commercial and industrial lighting solutions in shaping a smart city. The Expo introduces a Smart Pole and Solution zone, showcasing innovative solutions to optimise energy efficiency, while enhancing the quality of life for urban residents. The Horticultural Lighting zone will feature an array of new products, including cutting-edge plant lighting technology and a selection of lighting fixtures ideal for outdoor parks and domestic gardens. The Outdoor and Public Lighting zone continues to highlight lamps designed for outdoor public spaces and advertising purposes. The Technical & Professional Lighting zone goes beyond offering various lighting fixtures tailored for professional settings such as warehouses and production facilities.

During both fairs, a diverse fair programme of networking receptions, seminars, buyer forums and exhibitor forums will be held for industry players to expand their professional networks and learn first-hand about market developments. Innovative Lighting Design Forum and Connected Lighting Forum will return at the Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) while a seminar related to circular economy in lighting industry will be organised at the Outdoor & Tech Light Expo.

The fairs will be held in EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, complemented by the 'Click2Match', an online smart business matching platform that will operate from 20 October to 7 November, providing a convenient and efficient platform for traders to connect. In addition, the 'Scan2Match' function also enables offline-to-online connections. By using the HKTDC Marketplace App, buyers can scan the dedicated QR codes of exhibitors to bookmark their favorite exhibitors, browse product information, view e-floor plans, and chat with exhibitors even fter the fair to continue the sourcing journey.

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 4768 times

PR Category : Local News and Government

Posted on :Wednesday, July 23, 2025 6:48:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4) Posted by :ViewedPR Category :Posted on :