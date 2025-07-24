Endurance Adds $1.92 Million Cash Through The Sale Of Non-Core Securities
Proceeds of the sale of these securities will be used to assist in funding the Company's ongoing drilling to enhance the mineral resource modeling, acquiring representative metallurgical samples at the Reliance gold-antimony Property located in BC and for general corporate purposes.
The 2025 diamond drilling program has eight diamond drill holes completed to date for a total of 3,610 m drilled. Results remain to be reported for the last seven completed holes, with initial assay results updates expected shortly. Drilling is active in the area between the Imperial and Lower Crown zones to extend the mineralized trends along strike and near to surface.
Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.
ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION
Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO
