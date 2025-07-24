QMET Applauds QIMC's Quebec Drill Permit Milestone And Advances Clean Natural Hydrogen Initiative In Nova Scotia

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QMET) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) ("QMET' or the "Company)") is pleased to extend its congratulations tofor securing a major regulatory milestone with the issuance of a 5,000-meter drill permit from the Government of Quebec. This achievement underscores the Quebec government's confidence in the pioneering clean natural hydrogen exploration strategy jointly developed by QIMC and the

This regulatory approval follows thorough technical and environmental due diligence and serves as a strong endorsement of the collaborative hydrogen model that prioritizes scientific rigor and sustainable development. The same advanced exploration methods are currently being deployed by QIMC and INRS across QMET's properties in Nova Scotia.

In addition to its Nova Scotia exploration, QMET holds highly prospective clean natural hydrogen properties in the Matane region of Quebec, further strengthening the Company's strategic footprint in key geological zones across Eastern Canada.

QMET is pleased to announce the initial phase, lead by QIMC and INRS, of the Nova Scotia soil sampling program has already resulted in the successful collection of over 50 soil gas samples. This early progress highlights the strong potential for clean natural hydrogen in the region and reinforces QMET's commitment to the responsible and sustainable development of hydrogen resources alongside QIMC in Nova Scotia.

QMET remains focused on supporting the responsible development of clean natural hydrogen resources and is proud to collaborate with both QIMC and INRS in expanding this next-generation energy opportunity. The Company looks forward to continued progress and shared success as the clean hydrogen sector evolves in Quebec and Nova Scotia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements regarding: exploration potential, geological characteristics, potential hydrogen discoveries, leveraging known geological conditions, replicating successful exploration models, expanding strategic collaborations, and anticipated exploration plans, milestones, timelines, and benefits arising from the collaboration agreement with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC). Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including but not limited to: potential delays; geological uncertainties and the speculative nature of mineral and hydrogen exploration; actual exploration results differing materially from expectations; inability to replicate prior exploration successes or geological conditions of other projects; availability of financing; volatility of commodity prices; competition and market conditions affecting hydrogen and mineral exploration; operational and technological risks; unforeseen environmental and permitting challenges; legal and contractual uncertainties; general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; and the risk that anticipated benefits of the collaboration with QIMC will not be realized. Although QMET believes these statements and expectations reflected therein are based upon reasonable assumptions as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove accurate, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.







