Awalé Confirms Gold And Copper Mineralization Over 2 Km Of Strike At Lando, Odienné Project

Awalé Confirms Gold And Copper Mineralization Over 2 Km Of Strike At Lando, Odienné Project
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
| RL
(m)
|Azimuth (true)
|Dip
| Depth
(m)
|OEDD0046
|648725
|1052488
|521
|40
|-55
|130.00
|OEDD0047
|648717
|1052584
|504
|50
|-60
|119.00
|OELD0001
|648648
|1052967
|488
|57
|-60
|230.35
|OELD0002
|648797
|1052636
|494
|55
|-62
|128.20
|OELD0003
|648676
|1052561
|501
|55
|-62
|338.20
|OELD0004
|648556
|1052907
|463
|57
|-53
|227.36
|OELD0005
|648758
|1052610
|502
|57
|-53
|110.04
|OELD0006
|649026
|1052221
|538
|70
|-50
|215.18
|OELD0007
|648910
|1052208
|557
|70
|-50
|323.22
|OELD0008
|648848
|1052669
|481
|57
|-50
|116.33
|OELR0001
|648899
|1052705
|466
|57
|-55
|66.00
|OELR0002
|648916
|1052719
|460
|57
|-55
|80.00
|OELR0003
|648965
|1052749
|457
|57
|-55
|80.00
|OELR0004
|649000
|1052771
|457
|57
|-55
|80.00
|OELR0005
|649039
|1052790
|456
|57
|-55
|80.00
|OELR0006
|649080
|1052820
|455
|57
|-55
|80.00
|OELR0007
|649119
|1052853
|460
|57
|-55
|100.00
|OELR0008
|648112
|1053828
|418
|70
|-50
|45.00
|OELR0009
|648133
|1053835
|417
|70
|-50
|84.00
|OELR0010
|648180
|1053858
|417
|70
|-50
|90.00
|OELR0011
|648224
|1053875
|417
|70
|-50
|90.00
|OELR0012
|648266
|1053892
|416
|70
|-50
|80.00
|OELR0013
|648309
|1053905
|414
|70
|-50
|80.00
|OELR0014
|648351
|1053921
|413
|70
|-50
|86.00
|OELR0015
|648396
|1053937
|416
|70
|-50
|84.00
|OELR0016
|648441
|1053946
|418
|70
|-50
|96.00
|OELR0017
|649112
|1052905
|457
|70
|-50
|96.00
|OELR0018
|648064
|1053813
|417
|70
|-50
|80.00
|OELR0019
|647989
|1053786
|416
|70
|-50
|80.00
|OELR0020
|649123
|1053019
|461
|57
|-55
|114.00
Table 2: Gold Significant Intercepts (all drilling)
|Hole ID
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Length
(m)
| Au
(g/t)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Cu
(%)
| Mo
(ppm)
|Comp Trigger (g/t)
|OEDD0046
|3.00
|4.00
|1.00
|0.2
|1.5
|0.21
|53
|0.2
|
|30.40
|38.00
|7.60
|0.3
|3.2
|0.29
|47
|0.2
|
|42.38
|51.00
|8.62
|0.3
|0.5
|0.05
|176
|0.2
|
|105.00
|106.00
|1.00
|0.2
|3.7
|0.37
|18
|0.2
|OEDD0047
|23.00
|29.00
|6.00
|0.4
|5.0
|0.69
|52
|0.2
|
|33.00
|42.00
|9.00
|0.3
|4.2
|0.55
|210
|0.2
|
|46.00
|47.00
|1.00
|0.3
|5.9
|0.86
|1575
|0.2
|
|49.00
|50.00
|1.00
|0.4
|7.6
|1.24
|40
|0.2
|
|55.00
|56.00
|1.00
|0.6
|2.1
|0.29
|87
|0.2
|
|65.00
|66.00
|1.00
|0.6
|1.0
|0.15
|19
|0.2
|OELD0001
|11.50
|13.50
|2.00
|0.9
|2.4
|0.16
|6
|0.2
|
|26.00
|27.00
|1.00
|0.3
|3.3
|0.26
|249
|0.2
|
|32.00
|48.00
|16.00
|0.9
|0.7
|0.05
|28
|0.2
|including
|33.00
|43.00
|10.00
|1.3
|0.7
|0.06
|24
|0.5
|
|87.00
|94.00
|7.00
|0.4
|0.3
|0.03
|2
|0.2
|
|167.00
|169.00
|2.00
|0.6
|0.1
|0.01
|2
|0.2
|
|219.00
|220.00
|1.00
|0.6
|0.1
|0.01
|3
|0.2
|OELD0003
|49.00
|50.00
|1.00
|0.5
|0.5
|0.06
|2628
|0.2
|
|104.00
|105.00
|1.00
|0.3
|2.6
|0.26
|6
|0.2
|
|147.00
|150.00
|3.00
|0.3
|3.4
|0.38
|147
|0.2
|
|166.00
|167.00
|1.00
|0.3
|3.4
|0.27
|3
|0.2
|
|199.00
|200.00
|1.00
|0.3
|1.5
|0.12
|28
|0.2
|
|275.00
|276.00
|1.00
|0.2
|2.5
|0.24
|34
|0.2
|OELD0004
|59.00
|60.00
|1.00
|0.2
|1.2
|0.10
|13
|0.2
|
|61.00
|62.00
|1.00
|0.2
|0.3
|0.03
|16
|0.2
|
|141.00
|165.00
|24.00
|0.7
|2.6
|0.15
|141
|0.2
|including
|143.00
|145.00
|2.00
|2.2
|2.5
|0.18
|18
|0.50
|and
|155.00
|156.00
|1.00
|2.2
|0.7
|0.06
|5
|1
|
|171.00
|172.00
|1.00
|0.4
|0.1
|0.01
|3
|0.2
|
|181.00
|193.00
|12.00
|0.9
|0.8
|0.07
|4
|0.2
|including
|183.00
|191.00
|8.00
|1.1
|0.8
|0.07
|4
|1
|
|199.00
|200.00
|1.00
|0.2
|0.3
|0.03
|7
|0.2
|
|208.00
|209.00
|1.00
|0.4
|0.3
|0.00
|1
|0.2
|OELD0005
|70.00
|71.00
|1.00
|0.3
|0.6
|0.07
|45
|0.2
|
|92.00
|93.00
|1.00
|0.2
|2.6
|0.25
|8
|0.2
|OELD0006
|9.50
|17.00
|7.50
|0.3
|0.7
|0.02
|94
|0.2
|
|25.50
|30.50
|5.00
|1.8
|0.6
|0.02
|2
|0.2
|
|34.00
|38.00
|4.00
|0.3
|0.1
|0.01
|0
|0.2
|
|44.00
|45.00
|1.00
|0.3
|0.1
|0.01
|1
|0.2
|
|105.00
|109.00
|4.00
|0.4
|8.4
|0.37
|3
|0.2
|
|179.00
|180.00
|1.00
|0.5
|0.3
|0.03
|2
|0.2
|OELD0007
|1.50
|9.50
|8.00
|0.4
|0.6
|0.03
|30
|0.2
|Including
|34.00
|40.00
|6.00
|0.8
|0.9
|0.09
|43
|0.50
|
|34.00
|35.00
|1.00
|4.4
|1.5
|0.11
|41
|0.2
|
|49.00
|50.00
|1.00
|0.2
|2.6
|0.17
|16
|0.2
|
|106.00
|107.00
|1.00
|0.7
|0.3
|0.02
|3
|0.2
|
|144.00
|145.00
|1.00
|1.7
|0.0
|0.00
|3
|0.2
|OELD0008
|47.00
|48.00
|1.00
|0.3
|0.2
|0.02
|10
|0.2
|
|106.00
|107.00
|1.00
|0.4
|0.6
|0.03
|2
|0.2
|
|112.00
|116.33
|4.33
|0.3
|0.7
|0.08
|4
|0.2
|OELR0001
|1.00
|2.00
|1.00
|0.8
|0.3
|0.07
|41
|0.2
|OELR0002
|60.00
|61.00
|1.00
|3.9
|4.3
|0.41
|4
|0.2
|OELR0003
|37.00
|38.00
|1.00
|0.5
|0.2
|0.03
|1
|0.2
|OELR0004
|1.00
|2.00
|1.00
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0
|0.2
|OELR0005
|8.00
|9.00
|1.00
|0.2
|0.7
|0.03
|14
|0.2
|OELR0006
|0.00
|8.00
|8.00
|0.2
|0.6
|0.04
|14
|0.2
|
|27.00
|28.00
|1.00
|1.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0
|0.2
|
|56.00
|59.00
|3.00
|0.3
|5.4
|0.20
|1
|0.2
|
|63.00
|67.00
|4.00
|0.9
|2.6
|0.12
|1
|0.2
|including
|66.00
|67.00
|1.00
|2.5
|2.7
|0.10
|2
|1.00
|OELR0007
|37.00
|38.00
|1.00
|0.2
|1.3
|0.05
|2
|0.2
|
|40.00
|41.00
|1.00
|0.2
|1.0
|0.04
|3
|0.2
|
|82.00
|84.00
|2.00
|0.7
|0.4
|0.02
|11
|0.2
|OELR0008
|5.00
|12.00
|7.00
|0.2
|0.2
|0.02
|3
|0.2
|OELR0009
|17.00
|34.00
|17.00
|0.7
|0.2
|0.02
|3
|0.2
|
|48.00
|49.00
|1.00
|0.4
|0.1
|0.01
|4
|0.2
|OELR0010
|52.00
|56.00
|4.00
|0.4
|0.1
|0.01
|1
|0.2
|OELR0011
|3.00
|7.00
|4.00
|0.3
|0.1
|0.02
|1
|0.2
|
|62.00
|63.00
|1.00
|0.3
|0.1
|0.01
|3
|0.2
|
|65.00
|66.00
|1.00
|0.3
|0.1
|0.01
|3
|0.2
|OELR0012
|52.00
|53.00
|1.00
|0.3
|0.1
|0.01
|1
|0.2
|OELR0013
|72.00
|73.00
|1.00
|0.4
|0.7
|0.05
|9
|0.2
|OELR0014
|15.00
|16.00
|1.00
|0.7
|0.7
|0.04
|6
|0.2
|
|28.00
|29.00
|1.00
|0.3
|1.0
|0.06
|1
|0.2
|
|51.00
|52.00
|1.00
|0.4
|0.6
|0.02
|0
|0.2
|
|56.00
|85.00
|29.00
|0.4
|0.4
|0.02
|3
|0.2
|including
|69.00
|84.00
|15.00
|0.6
|0.519
|0.02
|3
|0.5
|OELR0015
|2.00
|41.00
|39.00
|0.4
|0.7
|0.03
|5
|0.2
|including
|11.00
|17.00
|6.00
|0.7
|1.1
|0.04
|7
|0.5
|OELR0016
|3.00
|4.00
|1.00
|0.2
|0.1
|0.05
|44
|0.2
|
|44.00
|45.00
|1.00
|0.6
|0.1
|0.00
|2
|0.2
|OELR0017
|5.00
|7.00
|2.00
|0.5
|0.6
|0.04
|9
|0.2
|
|14.00
|17.00
|3.00
|6.8
|1.1
|0.04
|5
|0.2
|including
|14.00
|15.00
|1.00
|20.1
|2.6
|0.05
|12
|0.5
|
|58.00
|59.00
|1.00
|0.4
|0.2
|0.01
|2
|0.2
Table 3: Copper Significant Intercepts
|Hole ID
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Length
(m)
| Cu
(%)
| Au
(g/t)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Mo
(ppm)
|OEDD0046
|30.40
|38.00
|7.60
|0.29
|0.3
|3.2
|47
|OEDD0047
|21.80
|63.00
|41.20
|0.36
|0.2
|2.6
|165
|OELD0001
|15.00
|17.00
|2.00
|0.21
|0.1
|2.3
|9
|
|26.00
|33.00
|7.00
|0.20
|0.2
|2.6
|275
|OELD0002
|40.00
|41.00
|1.00
|0.35
|0.0
|5.5
|26
|
|99.00
|104.00
|5.00
|0.24
|0.0
|1.6
|18
|OELD0003
|141.00
|153.00
|12.00
|0.22
|0.1
|2.2
|155
|OELD0004
|144.00
|153.00
|9.00
|0.32
|0.5
|6.0
|334
|including
|150.00
|151.00
|1.00
|1.19
|0.8
|19.8
|1105
|OELD0006
|105.00
|107.00
|2.00
|0.56
|0.5
|14.1
|4
|including
|105.00
|106.00
|1.00
|0.86
|0.9
|23.3
|6
About Awalé Resources
Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is exploring the Odienné Copper-Gold Project (" Odienné " or the " Project "), covering 2,346 km2 across seven permits-five granted and two applications. This includes 797 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited (" Newmont ").
Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum mineralized systems within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties.
The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold ( IOCG ) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well-seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.
Quality Control and Assurance
Analytical work for geochemistry samples is being carried out at the independent ALS Laboratories in Ghana and Ireland, an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are prepared and stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by ALS from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by ALS to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to ALS Ghana for fire assay and a second to Ireland where the sample is analyzed by 52 element ICP/MS with a 4-Acid digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis.
Mineralized Interval Calculations
Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated as downhole length-weighted intercepts. For the Lando target, initial mineralized zones are calculated at a 0.2 g/t Au trigger and include up to 3 metres of internal waste for delineating mineralized zones. Included intervals are calculated at 0.5 g/t and 1 g/t trigger values, with up to 3 metres of internal waste. Table 1 contains a list of all Lando holes. Based on the limited diamond drilling true widths are estimated to be 70 to 80% of the downhole widths. Copper intercepts in Table 3 are calculated at a 2000ppm Cu (0.2%) trigger with selected 1 metre included intervals.
Qualified Person
The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geoscientists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.
Abbreviations Used in this Release
|Ag
|Silver
|Au
|Gold
|Cu
|Copper
|g/t
|Grams per tonne
|km
|Kilometres
|m
|Metres
|Mo
|Molybdenum
|ppb
|Parts per billion
|ppm
|Parts per million
|RC
|Reverse circulation
AWALÉ Resources Limited
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Andrew Chubb"
Chief Executive Officer
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Andrew Chubb, CEO
+356 9913 9117
...
Ardem Keshishian, VP Corporate Development
+1 (416) 471-5463
...
The Company's public documents may be accessed at . For further information on the Company, please visit our website at .
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements regarding, the Company's presence in Côte d'Ivoire and ability to achieve results, creation of value for Company shareholders, achievements under the Newmont JV, works on other properties, planned drilling, commencement of operations. Although the Company believes any forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at . Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Awale Resources Ltd.
