Awalé Confirms Gold And Copper Mineralization Over 2 Km Of Strike At Lando, Odienné Project

Diamond and initial RC drilling at Lando have confirmed continuous gold and copper mineralization across 2 km of strike, within a 4-km trend.

Broad and shallow gold and copper intercepts demonstrate Lando's potential



10m @ 1.3 g/t gold from 33m downhole in OELD-01



8m @ 1.1 g/t gold from 183m downhole in OELD-04



29m @ 0.4 g/t gold from 56m downhole in OELR-14



39m @ 0.4 g/t gold from 2m downhole in OELR-15



17m @ 0.7 g/t gold from 17m downhole in OELR-09 1m @ 20.1 g/t gold from 14m downhole in OELR-17

Follow-up diamond drilling is currently planned to commence in Q4 2025. Results reinforce Odienné's potential to host multiple deposits. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) (" Awalé " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results from its 2,600-metre drill program at the Lando target, part of the broader Odienné copper-gold Project (" Odienné " or the " Project ") in Côte d'Ivoire. This campaign has confirmed continuous gold and copper mineralization over 2 km of strike, validating Lando as a promising addition to Awalé's growing pipeline of targets. Furthermore, these results reinforce the Project's potential to host multiple deposit-scale mineralized centres within a fertile and prospective corridor. "We are encouraged by these initial intercepts at Lando, which confirm the presence of a mineralized system consistent with our exploration model. These results demonstrate the strength of our targeting strategy and reinforce Odienné's potential as a district-scale gold-copper project. Lando will continue to be part of our growing pipeline of discovery drilling, and we believe these early-stage results have the potential to lead to a new discovery for the Project. We look forward to advancing Lando through continued drilling in a similar manner to our BBM, Charger, and Empire discoveries," commented Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources. Link to Sections and Maps Link to Core Photos Watch CEO Andrew Chubb Discuss Results Background on Lando The Lando target exhibits a large gold and copper geochemical footprint, both in size and tenor. This 4-km-long copper-gold anomaly is located in the northern region of the Odienné East permit, approximately 10 km northwest of the BBM target and 17 km north of the Sceptre target. Lando is positioned along a subsidiary structure to the west of the interpreted belt-basin margin, similar to BBM, which lies on a similar structure on the northeast side of the same major domain boundary. The target scale geology of the Lando shear is predominantly basalts and sediments, with increasing tenor of gold +/- copper mineralization related to silica alteration and strain intensity at lithological and grain size boundaries. The alteration and strain features are similar to the controls on mineralization at BBM, where changes in strike and variations in host rock competency will improve conditions for mineralization in the shear zone. Evidence of such favourable host rocks has been observed at Lando, including intrusive bodies. To the west, the flanking hill is dominated by the Denguèlé Granite, and within the Lando trend, fingers of felsic dykes have been observed within the vicinity of the shear zone. Continuous gold and copper mineralization has been intercepted at Lando, with selected significant intercepts highlighted below and the full set of results presented in Table 2. Next Steps Following these encouraging results, the Company plans to commence follow-up drilling in Q4 2025, after the end of the wet season, to test down-dip mineralization continuity and infill between the current wide-spaced drill fences, with the aim of better defining the scale and grade of the system. Table 1: Lando Drilling Collar Cable (all drilling)

Hole ID Easting Northing RL

(m) Azimuth (true) Dip Depth

(m) OEDD0046 648725 1052488 521 40 -55 130.00 OEDD0047 648717 1052584 504 50 -60 119.00 OELD0001 648648 1052967 488 57 -60 230.35 OELD0002 648797 1052636 494 55 -62 128.20 OELD0003 648676 1052561 501 55 -62 338.20 OELD0004 648556 1052907 463 57 -53 227.36 OELD0005 648758 1052610 502 57 -53 110.04 OELD0006 649026 1052221 538 70 -50 215.18 OELD0007 648910 1052208 557 70 -50 323.22 OELD0008 648848 1052669 481 57 -50 116.33 OELR0001 648899 1052705 466 57 -55 66.00 OELR0002 648916 1052719 460 57 -55 80.00 OELR0003 648965 1052749 457 57 -55 80.00 OELR0004 649000 1052771 457 57 -55 80.00 OELR0005 649039 1052790 456 57 -55 80.00 OELR0006 649080 1052820 455 57 -55 80.00 OELR0007 649119 1052853 460 57 -55 100.00 OELR0008 648112 1053828 418 70 -50 45.00 OELR0009 648133 1053835 417 70 -50 84.00 OELR0010 648180 1053858 417 70 -50 90.00 OELR0011 648224 1053875 417 70 -50 90.00 OELR0012 648266 1053892 416 70 -50 80.00 OELR0013 648309 1053905 414 70 -50 80.00 OELR0014 648351 1053921 413 70 -50 86.00 OELR0015 648396 1053937 416 70 -50 84.00 OELR0016 648441 1053946 418 70 -50 96.00 OELR0017 649112 1052905 457 70 -50 96.00 OELR0018 648064 1053813 417 70 -50 80.00 OELR0019 647989 1053786 416 70 -50 80.00 OELR0020 649123 1053019 461 57 -55 114.00

Table 2: Gold Significant Intercepts (all drilling)

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Mo

(ppm) Comp Trigger (g/t) OEDD0046 3.00 4.00 1.00 0.2 1.5 0.21 53 0.2

30.40 38.00 7.60 0.3 3.2 0.29 47 0.2

42.38 51.00 8.62 0.3 0.5 0.05 176 0.2

105.00 106.00 1.00 0.2 3.7 0.37 18 0.2 OEDD0047 23.00 29.00 6.00 0.4 5.0 0.69 52 0.2

33.00 42.00 9.00 0.3 4.2 0.55 210 0.2

46.00 47.00 1.00 0.3 5.9 0.86 1575 0.2

49.00 50.00 1.00 0.4 7.6 1.24 40 0.2

55.00 56.00 1.00 0.6 2.1 0.29 87 0.2

65.00 66.00 1.00 0.6 1.0 0.15 19 0.2 OELD0001 11.50 13.50 2.00 0.9 2.4 0.16 6 0.2

26.00 27.00 1.00 0.3 3.3 0.26 249 0.2

32.00 48.00 16.00 0.9 0.7 0.05 28 0.2 including 33.00 43.00 10.00 1.3 0.7 0.06 24 0.5

87.00 94.00 7.00 0.4 0.3 0.03 2 0.2

167.00 169.00 2.00 0.6 0.1 0.01 2 0.2

219.00 220.00 1.00 0.6 0.1 0.01 3 0.2 OELD0003 49.00 50.00 1.00 0.5 0.5 0.06 2628 0.2

104.00 105.00 1.00 0.3 2.6 0.26 6 0.2

147.00 150.00 3.00 0.3 3.4 0.38 147 0.2

166.00 167.00 1.00 0.3 3.4 0.27 3 0.2

199.00 200.00 1.00 0.3 1.5 0.12 28 0.2

275.00 276.00 1.00 0.2 2.5 0.24 34 0.2 OELD0004 59.00 60.00 1.00 0.2 1.2 0.10 13 0.2

61.00 62.00 1.00 0.2 0.3 0.03 16 0.2

141.00 165.00 24.00 0.7 2.6 0.15 141 0.2 including 143.00 145.00 2.00 2.2 2.5 0.18 18 0.50 and 155.00 156.00 1.00 2.2 0.7 0.06 5 1

171.00 172.00 1.00 0.4 0.1 0.01 3 0.2

181.00 193.00 12.00 0.9 0.8 0.07 4 0.2 including 183.00 191.00 8.00 1.1 0.8 0.07 4 1

199.00 200.00 1.00 0.2 0.3 0.03 7 0.2

208.00 209.00 1.00 0.4 0.3 0.00 1 0.2 OELD0005 70.00 71.00 1.00 0.3 0.6 0.07 45 0.2

92.00 93.00 1.00 0.2 2.6 0.25 8 0.2 OELD0006 9.50 17.00 7.50 0.3 0.7 0.02 94 0.2

25.50 30.50 5.00 1.8 0.6 0.02 2 0.2

34.00 38.00 4.00 0.3 0.1 0.01 0 0.2

44.00 45.00 1.00 0.3 0.1 0.01 1 0.2

105.00 109.00 4.00 0.4 8.4 0.37 3 0.2

179.00 180.00 1.00 0.5 0.3 0.03 2 0.2 OELD0007 1.50 9.50 8.00 0.4 0.6 0.03 30 0.2 Including 34.00 40.00 6.00 0.8 0.9 0.09 43 0.50

34.00 35.00 1.00 4.4 1.5 0.11 41 0.2

49.00 50.00 1.00 0.2 2.6 0.17 16 0.2

106.00 107.00 1.00 0.7 0.3 0.02 3 0.2

144.00 145.00 1.00 1.7 0.0 0.00 3 0.2 OELD0008 47.00 48.00 1.00 0.3 0.2 0.02 10 0.2

106.00 107.00 1.00 0.4 0.6 0.03 2 0.2

112.00 116.33 4.33 0.3 0.7 0.08 4 0.2 OELR0001 1.00 2.00 1.00 0.8 0.3 0.07 41 0.2 OELR0002 60.00 61.00 1.00 3.9 4.3 0.41 4 0.2 OELR0003 37.00 38.00 1.00 0.5 0.2 0.03 1 0.2 OELR0004 1.00 2.00 1.00 0.6 0.0 0.00 0 0.2 OELR0005 8.00 9.00 1.00 0.2 0.7 0.03 14 0.2 OELR0006 0.00 8.00 8.00 0.2 0.6 0.04 14 0.2

27.00 28.00 1.00 1.2 0.2 0.00 0 0.2

56.00 59.00 3.00 0.3 5.4 0.20 1 0.2

63.00 67.00 4.00 0.9 2.6 0.12 1 0.2 including 66.00 67.00 1.00 2.5 2.7 0.10 2 1.00 OELR0007 37.00 38.00 1.00 0.2 1.3 0.05 2 0.2

40.00 41.00 1.00 0.2 1.0 0.04 3 0.2

82.00 84.00 2.00 0.7 0.4 0.02 11 0.2 OELR0008 5.00 12.00 7.00 0.2 0.2 0.02 3 0.2 OELR0009 17.00 34.00 17.00 0.7 0.2 0.02 3 0.2

48.00 49.00 1.00 0.4 0.1 0.01 4 0.2 OELR0010 52.00 56.00 4.00 0.4 0.1 0.01 1 0.2 OELR0011 3.00 7.00 4.00 0.3 0.1 0.02 1 0.2

62.00 63.00 1.00 0.3 0.1 0.01 3 0.2

65.00 66.00 1.00 0.3 0.1 0.01 3 0.2 OELR0012 52.00 53.00 1.00 0.3 0.1 0.01 1 0.2 OELR0013 72.00 73.00 1.00 0.4 0.7 0.05 9 0.2 OELR0014 15.00 16.00 1.00 0.7 0.7 0.04 6 0.2

28.00 29.00 1.00 0.3 1.0 0.06 1 0.2

51.00 52.00 1.00 0.4 0.6 0.02 0 0.2

56.00 85.00 29.00 0.4 0.4 0.02 3 0.2 including 69.00 84.00 15.00 0.6 0.519 0.02 3 0.5 OELR0015 2.00 41.00 39.00 0.4 0.7 0.03 5 0.2 including 11.00 17.00 6.00 0.7 1.1 0.04 7 0.5 OELR0016 3.00 4.00 1.00 0.2 0.1 0.05 44 0.2

44.00 45.00 1.00 0.6 0.1 0.00 2 0.2 OELR0017 5.00 7.00 2.00 0.5 0.6 0.04 9 0.2

14.00 17.00 3.00 6.8 1.1 0.04 5 0.2 including 14.00 15.00 1.00 20.1 2.6 0.05 12 0.5

58.00 59.00 1.00 0.4 0.2 0.01 2 0.2

Table 3: Copper Significant Intercepts

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) OEDD0046 30.40 38.00 7.60 0.29 0.3 3.2 47 OEDD0047 21.80 63.00 41.20 0.36 0.2 2.6 165 OELD0001 15.00 17.00 2.00 0.21 0.1 2.3 9

26.00 33.00 7.00 0.20 0.2 2.6 275 OELD0002 40.00 41.00 1.00 0.35 0.0 5.5 26

99.00 104.00 5.00 0.24 0.0 1.6 18 OELD0003 141.00 153.00 12.00 0.22 0.1 2.2 155 OELD0004 144.00 153.00 9.00 0.32 0.5 6.0 334 including 150.00 151.00 1.00 1.19 0.8 19.8 1105 OELD0006 105.00 107.00 2.00 0.56 0.5 14.1 4 including 105.00 106.00 1.00 0.86 0.9 23.3 6

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is exploring the Odienné Copper-Gold Project (" Odienné " or the " Project "), covering 2,346 km2 across seven permits-five granted and two applications. This includes 797 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited (" Newmont ").

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum mineralized systems within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties.

The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold ( IOCG ) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well-seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

Quality Control and Assurance

Analytical work for geochemistry samples is being carried out at the independent ALS Laboratories in Ghana and Ireland, an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are prepared and stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by ALS from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by ALS to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to ALS Ghana for fire assay and a second to Ireland where the sample is analyzed by 52 element ICP/MS with a 4-Acid digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis.

Mineralized Interval Calculations

Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated as downhole length-weighted intercepts. For the Lando target, initial mineralized zones are calculated at a 0.2 g/t Au trigger and include up to 3 metres of internal waste for delineating mineralized zones. Included intervals are calculated at 0.5 g/t and 1 g/t trigger values, with up to 3 metres of internal waste. Table 1 contains a list of all Lando holes. Based on the limited diamond drilling true widths are estimated to be 70 to 80% of the downhole widths. Copper intercepts in Table 3 are calculated at a 2000ppm Cu (0.2%) trigger with selected 1 metre included intervals.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geoscientists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.

Abbreviations Used in this Release

Ag Silver Au Gold Cu Copper g/t Grams per tonne km Kilometres m Metres Mo Molybdenum ppb Parts per billion ppm Parts per million RC Reverse circulation

AWALÉ Resources Limited

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Andrew Chubb"

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements regarding, the Company's presence in Côte d'Ivoire and ability to achieve results, creation of value for Company shareholders, achievements under the Newmont JV, works on other properties, planned drilling, commencement of operations. Although the Company believes any forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at . Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

