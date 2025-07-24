Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) Fuels Africa's Mining Ambitions As Silver Sponsor Of African Mining Week (AMW) 2025

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), a leading multilateral finance institution, has joined the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 as a Silver Sponsor. Held under the theme, From Extraction to Beneficiation: Unlocking Africa's Mineral Wealth, AMW offers a strategic platform for AFC to engage with African and global mining stakeholders to advance the continent's mineral development agenda.

As part of the conference program, AFC will feature in a dedicated finance panel:“The Investor Perspective – Financing Africa's Mineral Industrialization.” The session will explore how tailored financing solutions can drive local beneficiation, industrialization and inclusive economic growth across Africa's mining value chains.

AMW serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting ... .

The AFC's involvement in AMW 2025 comes at a time of expanded capital mobilization efforts. In June 2025, the Corporation secured a €250 million, 10-year loan from Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to catalyze Italian investment in African mining and energy infrastructure projects – particularly the strategic Lobito Corridor, enhancing mineral transport between Angola, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. This initiative complements a proposed €320 million EU financing package supporting the same corridor.

In February 2025, the European Investment Bank committed $750 million to AFC's Climate Resilient Infrastructure Fund, targeting climate-focused projects including energy transition metals and sustainable logistics infrastructure. The same month, AFC also secured a $400 million Shariah-compliant facility from Islamic financiers, following a $500 million hybrid bond issuance in January and a $30 million equity investment from the African Development Bank in December 2024.

AFC's capital base has also grown with a $184.8 million equity injection from Angola, reflecting the country's continued collaboration with AFC following over $1 billion in investments in mining, energy and transport. Meanwhile, a €100 million loan extended to construction group Mota–Engil is enabling the execution of three major gold mining contracts in Ivory Coast and Mali – Africa's second- and third-largest gold producers.

Against this backdrop, AMW 2025 provides a timely opportunity for the AFC to showcase its financing strategy, highlight its role in advancing Africa's mineral beneficiation and connect with mining ventures in search of capital.

