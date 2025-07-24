East African Community (EAC) Secretary General Concludes Official Visit To Uganda With Ket Strategic Engagements

The Secretary General of the East African Community (EAC), Hon. Veronica Nduva, concluded a three-day official visit to the Republic of Uganda, marked by high-level engagements aimed at strengthening regional integration and enhancing cooperation.

During the visit, the Secretary General, paid a courtesy call on the President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at State House in Entebbe. The two discussed key regional integration priorities, including the need for deeper cooperation among EAC Partner States.

President Museveni reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to the EAC integration agenda and emphasised the importance of intra-regional trade and shared infrastructure in achieving economic prosperity across the bloc.

At a different occasion, the Secretary General officiated the closing ceremony of the EAC Capacity Building Program for Women and Youth in Fisheries, a regional initiative designed to empower women and youth with skills, knowledge, and resources to participate more effectively in the fisheries value-chain. The event highlighted the EAC's commitment to inclusive economic development, particularly in supporting marginalised groups through sustainable fisheries.

“This program is a demonstration of our resolve to empower women and youth, who form the backbone of our region's socio-economic development. Investing in them means investing in the future of our communities,” Hon. Nduva remarked during the ceremony.

During the visit, the Secretary General also visited the Lake Victoria Fisheries Organization (LVFO) headquarters in Jinja, Uganda. She was briefed on ongoing projects aimed at supporting sustainable fisheries management, research, and cross-border collaboration in Lake Victoria.

Hon. Nduva emphasized the importance of science-based policy development, environmental sustainability, and the role of LVFO in driving the EAC's Blue Economy strategy.

“The LVFO remains a critical institution for sustainable fisheries management in the region. It is imperative that we continue to support its work to ensure food security, livelihoods, and ecosystem preservation,” Hon. Nduva said, underscoring the EAC's commitment to promoting sustainable fisheries and environmental conservation in the Lake Victoria Basin.

The Secretary General's visit to the Republic of Uganda served to reaffirm the EAC Secretariat's support for Partner States in their efforts to realise the goals of the EAC Treaty, particularly in the areas of economic development, environmental sustainability, and regional cooperation.

